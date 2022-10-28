ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Joliet , October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 6 days ago

The Phillips High School football team will have a game with Joliet Catholic Academy on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.

Phillips High School
Joliet Catholic Academy
October 28, 2022
17:00:00
2022 IHSA Football Playoffs

WEHT/WTVW

Two killed in Illinois school bus crash

KANE CO., Ill. (WTVO) — Two people are dead, and two others seriously injured, after a crash involving a school bus. It happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday in Kane County. Police said that a SUV struck the rear of a Lily Lake Grade School bus. All of the injuries came from the SUV. An adult […]
KANE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Brother and sister identified as victims in Kane County crash

A brother and sister were identified as the victims of the SUV versus school bus crash in Kane County Monday afternoon. The Kane County Coroner's Office identified the two as nineteen-year-old Emil Diewald and twenty-year-old Grace Diewald, both of unincorporated St. Charles. Both were graduates of Burlington Central High School.
KANE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

4 people shot minutes apart on Chicago's Near North, Northwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people are hurt, in two shootings, within ten minutes of each other, on the city's Near West and Northwest Sides.The first happened at 2:15 a.m. at Newcastle and Addison.Two women were standing in a kitchen when shots were fired from outside the home.They were both grazed by a bullet and are expected to be okay.Ten minutes later - two men were shot while sitting in a car near Taylor and Oakley.One of the men is listed in critical condition.No one is in custody for either shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 arrested after large fight breaks out near Chicago high school

CHICAGO - Chicago police responded to a large fight Friday afternoon that occurred outside a nearby South Side high school. Police say the fight broke out around 3:34 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Normal Avenue near Englewood STEM High School. As officers attempted to break up the fight,...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Washington Man Accused of Traveling To Meet Minor in Fairbury

An out-of-state man is facing two felony charges in Livingston County. Camron Chew, 19, of Olympia, Washington was charged with Traveling To Meet a Minor and Indecent Solicitation, both class three felonies. Chew is accused of traveling to meet a child under the age of 15 for sexual purposes. The...
FAIRBURY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in 2021 Calumet Heights fatal shooting

CHICAGO - A 37-year-old man from Chicago was charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Calumet Heights in December 2021. Almonta White was arrested for murder on Wednesday in Countryside, Ill. Police say White fatally shot a 33-year-old in the 9200 block of South Harper Avenue on Dec. 4,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old shot in neck on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A teenager was shot several times and hospitalized early Wednesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was walking around 3:24 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Laramie Avenue when someone inside a passing red vehicle started shooting, police said. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the neck...
CHICAGO, IL
WIFR

Suspect in custody accused of killing 21-year-old man in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A suspect is in custody after he was charged for the shooting and killing of a 21-year-old adult male at Auburn Manor apartments in Rockford Saturday afternoon, according to Rockford police. Dushawn Stallworth, 22, from Chicago has been taken into custody in the 4500 block of...
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Four people in critical condition after overdosing at River North night club

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After four mysterious overdoses at a night club in Chicago's River North neighborhood, those people are all in critical condition. Three men and a woman were taken to local hospitals after an overdose at Y Bar. People who live in the area say this is alarming."Obviously it's very upsetting and it's turning into a such a problem," said Emma Heston.Paramedics and police were called to the club located at 224 W. Ontario Street just before 3 Sunday morning. When they went inside, they found two men unconscious on the ground. A woman was found unconscious on a couch. It's unclear...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

1 man dead after gunfire exchange, vehicle crash in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. — A man was pronounced dead after police were called to a report of shots fired in Joliet Sunday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Columbia St and Henderson Ave around 12:20 p.m. where they found a SUV crashed on its side with an unresponsive 27-year-old man inside. […]
JOLIET, IL
