Decorating a new home can feel a lot like one big, never-ending jigsaw puzzle. There are countless moving parts, all of which are equally important — and, if you’re not a professional, equally confounding as well. Yet while many aspects will naturally find their place, there’s one detail that often presents more of a challenge. If you guessed artwork, you’d be correct. Sure, it seems like you could just throw it on the walls at the end and be done. However, picking art for a new space is more difficult than it may initially seem.

1 DAY AGO