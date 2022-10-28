ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers



saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day, Ohio State players share amazing reaction to JT Tuimoloau's final Week 9 stats

Ryan Day wasn’t done talking about the game that J.T. Tuimoloau had on Saturday. He praised Tuimoloau during a meeting on Monday. Day started by just listing off Tuimoloau’s stat line. Tuimoloau had 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown in a very impressive showing.
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State commit downplays upcoming attendance to SEC location for marquee Week 10 matchup

Luke Montgomery will be visiting Athens during the Tennessee-Georgia game in Week 10. He quickly explained on social media that it is not as a recruit. Luke will be at the game as a guest visitor to his brother Ryan. Luke is a 4-star OT from the 2023 class, while Ryan is a QB from the 2025 class per the 247Sports Composite. Luke has been committed to Ohio State since February.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Alex Hickey: Ohio State shows there's no stopping the preordained collision with Michigan

It was inevitable the moment The Game ended last year. It was inevitable at Big Ten Media Days. And now Ohio State’s 44-31 win at Penn State erases any doubt the Buckeyes and Wolverines will again meet with the Big Ten East title and perhaps a whole lot more at stake. (Unless, of course, Michigan loses twice before then. But good luck finding the 2 losses.)
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Miyan Williams' status updated for second half vs. Penn State

Miyan Williams will miss the remainder of the game against Penn State after suffering an apparent hand injury late in the 1st quarter. Williams, who celebrates his birthday today, was able to find the end zone on a 4-yard score before getting injured. Coming out of halftime, Williams’ day appears to be done with the Buckeyes.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day reacts to 'coming-out party' for JT Tuimoloau in win over Penn State

Ryan Day’s Buckeyes came away with a 44-31 road win against Penn State on Saturday, keeping a perfect 8-0 record on the season. Behind the Ohio State win was a pair of touchdowns late in the 4th quarter by TreVeyon Henderson and Cade Stover to steal the lead back from the Lions and seal the win. Another difference maker in the game was an incredible performance by J.T. Tuimoloau.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Emmanuel Acho raves about game of JT Tuimoloau: 'I have never seen a performance like this'

Emmanuel Acho had glowing praise for J.T. Tuimoloau after Ohio State’s win over Penn State on Saturday. Tuimoloau became the only player this century with 2 interceptions, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery in a single game. Tuimoloau recorded 6 total tackles, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 3 tackles for loss.
saturdaytradition.com

Kayden McDonald, 2023 4-star DL, announces B1G commitment

Kayden McDonald is heading to B1G country. The news broke on Monday afternoon all across social media. McDonald chose Ohio State over the likes of Florida, Clemson, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. The 247Sports Composite has him listed as the No. 40 DL and No. 27 ranked player from his home state of Georgia.
COLUMBUS, OH

