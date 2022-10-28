Read full article on original website
Ryan Day, Ohio State players share amazing reaction to JT Tuimoloau's final Week 9 stats
Ryan Day wasn’t done talking about the game that J.T. Tuimoloau had on Saturday. He praised Tuimoloau during a meeting on Monday. Day started by just listing off Tuimoloau’s stat line. Tuimoloau had 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown in a very impressive showing.
Ohio State football: JT Tuimoloau emerges just in time for Buckeyes
Stardom isn’t always predictable. For TreVeyon Henderson, it was there in Game 1. For CJ Stroud, it was there in Game 1 of Year 2. For JT Tuimoloau, the Buckeyes’ 44-31 win over Penn State will be the game when he arrived as a star. Tuimoloau, not only...
JT Tuimoloau nets national honor for breakout performance in Ohio State's Week 9 win
J.T. Tuimoloau had himself a game in Week 9. Tuimoloau collected 3 tackles, 2 sacks, and 2 INTs in the Week 9 win over conference foe Penn State. The 2 INTs were the 1st of Tuimoloau’s college career. Tuimoloau also recorded a forced fumble and a recovery while returning...
Ohio State football announces Offensive, Defensive Players of the Game following Week 9 win
Ohio State got the job done against a ranked opponent for the first time this season. Ohio State beat Penn State 44-31 on Saturday, further asserting its dominance in the B1G East. The Buckeyes released their Players of the Game from offense and defense. The defensive MVP was an obvious...
One stat paints eerie picture for Ohio State's chances in second half vs. Penn State
Ohio State might be down at halftime, but can it recover? History might not be on its side. According to ESPN’s Stats and Infomation, Ohio State is 102-1 in regular season games when leading by 10+ at any point since 2012. The only loss on the docket? A 24-21 loss to Penn State in Happy Valley back in 2016.
James Franklin discusses gap between top B1G East programs following tough loss at home
James Franklin suffered a loss at home to Ohio State in Week 9. He was asked about gap between Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State. Franklin lost to Michigan earlier in the year and is now 0-2 against currently ranked B1G teams this season. The Nittany Lions could not get out of their own way in the 44-31 loss to the Buckeyes.
Ohio State football: Why the Buckeyes deserve to be No. 1 in first Playoff rankings
On Tuesday, when the inaugural rankings of the CFP arrive, there’s not going to be a ton of mystery. Georgia will be in that all-important top 4. As will Tennessee. As will Ohio State. The 4th spot probably goes to Michigan, maybe Clemson. But here’s the thing. The Buckeyes should be No. 1.
Brenton Strange draws early personal conduct flag during game vs. Ohio State
Brenton Strange was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty early in the 2nd quarter against Ohio State. Strange seemed to be tied up with Ohio State’s J.T. Tuimoloau and then slapped the Buckeye defender in the back of the helmet. The penalty set the Nittany Lions back 15 yards...
Ohio State commit downplays upcoming attendance to SEC location for marquee Week 10 matchup
Luke Montgomery will be visiting Athens during the Tennessee-Georgia game in Week 10. He quickly explained on social media that it is not as a recruit. Luke will be at the game as a guest visitor to his brother Ryan. Luke is a 4-star OT from the 2023 class, while Ryan is a QB from the 2025 class per the 247Sports Composite. Luke has been committed to Ohio State since February.
Ohio State football going to reportedly be without 15 total players against Penn State
The Ohio State Buckeyes are entering a Week 9 matchup against Penn State without several players. Per Griffin Strom of 11W, the Buckeyes will be without 15 total players in Week 9. Star WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba will miss another game due to a lingering hamstring injury. Starting CB Cameron Brown will also miss his 4th game out of the last 5.
Urban Meyer weighs in on the ‘toughest stadium in college football to play in’ on Big Noon Kickoff
Urban Meyer had some high praise for Beaver Stadium and the Penn State faithful. Meyer, who coached at Ohio State from 2012-2018, labeled Beaver Stadium as “the toughest stadium in College Football to play in.” Meyer’s Buckeyes lost in Happy Valley in 2016 in a tightly-contested 24-21 matchup.
Alex Hickey: Ohio State shows there's no stopping the preordained collision with Michigan
It was inevitable the moment The Game ended last year. It was inevitable at Big Ten Media Days. And now Ohio State’s 44-31 win at Penn State erases any doubt the Buckeyes and Wolverines will again meet with the Big Ten East title and perhaps a whole lot more at stake. (Unless, of course, Michigan loses twice before then. But good luck finding the 2 losses.)
Miyan Williams' status updated for second half vs. Penn State
Miyan Williams will miss the remainder of the game against Penn State after suffering an apparent hand injury late in the 1st quarter. Williams, who celebrates his birthday today, was able to find the end zone on a 4-yard score before getting injured. Coming out of halftime, Williams’ day appears to be done with the Buckeyes.
Ryan Day reacts to 'coming-out party' for JT Tuimoloau in win over Penn State
Ryan Day’s Buckeyes came away with a 44-31 road win against Penn State on Saturday, keeping a perfect 8-0 record on the season. Behind the Ohio State win was a pair of touchdowns late in the 4th quarter by TreVeyon Henderson and Cade Stover to steal the lead back from the Lions and seal the win. Another difference maker in the game was an incredible performance by J.T. Tuimoloau.
Emmanuel Acho raves about game of JT Tuimoloau: 'I have never seen a performance like this'
Emmanuel Acho had glowing praise for J.T. Tuimoloau after Ohio State’s win over Penn State on Saturday. Tuimoloau became the only player this century with 2 interceptions, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery in a single game. Tuimoloau recorded 6 total tackles, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 3 tackles for loss.
Kayden McDonald, 2023 4-star DL, announces B1G commitment
Kayden McDonald is heading to B1G country. The news broke on Monday afternoon all across social media. McDonald chose Ohio State over the likes of Florida, Clemson, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. The 247Sports Composite has him listed as the No. 40 DL and No. 27 ranked player from his home state of Georgia.
