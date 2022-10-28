Luke Montgomery will be visiting Athens during the Tennessee-Georgia game in Week 10. He quickly explained on social media that it is not as a recruit. Luke will be at the game as a guest visitor to his brother Ryan. Luke is a 4-star OT from the 2023 class, while Ryan is a QB from the 2025 class per the 247Sports Composite. Luke has been committed to Ohio State since February.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO