Salisbury, MD

WMDT.com

Increased rent prices are on the top of voters mind ahead of the midterm election

DELMARVA – Election day for the November midterms is right around the corner. We’re told that politicians are finally going to have to answer to voters. Rental prices have jumped tremendously impacting you no matter what side of the table you sit on. It’s not a question on this year’s ballot, but voters definitely want their elected officials to consider this concern.
SALISBURY, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Seaford hires two constables to ensure school safety

Seaford School District has hired two constables to patrol its schools and help keep students safe, it announced Monday. The system was inspired to take extra security measures partly as a response to school shootings in the last year, including the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, said Gary Zoll, director of student services at Seaford. ... Read More
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Night Without a Bed supports Family Promise

Family Promise of Southern Delaware hosted its second annual Night Without a Bed event Oct. 21 at Lewes Canalfront Park to raise funds and awareness of the plight of the homeless in the area. Participants from local youth and church groups, ages 12-16, and their adult chaperones slept outside in...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Pink Affair benefits Cancer Support Community

A sell-out crowd attended Cancer Support Community Delaware’s Pink Affair Oct. 21 at Lewes Yacht Club, and they were generous with their support, as the event raised $20,000. For the past 26 years, the group has ensured that no one has to face cancer alone by providing support groups,...
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Volunteers paint pallet homes for the homeless in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md- A splash of color is being added to the Anne street pallet home village for the homeless in Salisbury. Over 20 volunteers painted the homes in vibrant colors, making them pleasant places to be and look at for residents and neighbors. Salisbury Homeless Services Manager Brett Sanders says...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Library lockers in Wicomico County open for use

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – If you notice blue lockers around Wicomico County there’s a good reason for them. Wicomico County Public Libraries has set up lockers in four locations for you to access resources closer to home. Through the lockers, users can return and retrieve library materials. Library...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Lewes Church to Host Emergency Shelter This Winter

LEWES, Del. - St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church will host a winter emergency shelter for men from December 1 through March 15, 2023. According to the church, they are partnering with Code Purple of Sussex County to help with providing shelter to men who need it this winter. St. Jude already has engagement with the homeless community, providing things like food and clothing to local charities.
LEWES, DE
Lancaster Farming

National Mounted Shooter Champion Jesse Flores Also Advises FFA

Jesse Flores possesses the calm and determined aura of someone who has been comfortable in her own skin for a long time. Whether she’s standing in front of her Worcester County FFA students or riding in the saddle at her Rusted Star Ranch in Berlin, Maryland, she appears confident and in love with what she is doing. Everything she has accomplished took focus and persistence along the way.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WGMD Radio

Worcester County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Saturday – West Ocean City

Worcester County Public Works Recycling Division will hold a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday from 10 to 2pm at the West Ocean City Park & Ride on Route 50. Household Hazardous Waste includes products containing harmful chemicals like bleach, pesticides, pool chemicals, oil mixtures, gas and other fuels, acids, CFL light bulbs, batteries and oil-based paints.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

TidalHealth offering free flu shots, COVID-19 boosters to veterans and spouses on Veterans Day

SALISBURY, Md. – TidalHealth has announced it will offer free flu shots and free COVID-19 boosters to all veterans and their spouses this Veterans Day. The free flu shots and COVID boosters will be available on Friday, November 11th, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the American Legion Wicomico Post 64, located at 1109 American Legion Road in Salisbury. Additionally, the same vaccinations will be available from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at the American Legion Nanticoke Post 6, located at 230 Front Street in Seaford.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Pinehurst Elementary PTA hosts booth at Third Friday

SALISBURY, Md. – Pinehurst Elementary School’s PTA hosted a booth at this month’s Third Friday in Downtown Salisbury. At the booth, they offered treats, face painting, and pictures with the Pinehurst Panther. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Blockhouse Pond’s banks on brink of collapse

Lewes officials said the water level in Blockhouse Pond has recovered from a devastating summer drought, but in the same breath revealed a crippling problem exposed by the dry conditions: the banks along the pond’s edge are failing. Commissioner Harry Keyser updated the parks and recreation commission Oct. 17...
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Wor-Wic Trick-or-Treat Street a success

SALISBURY, Md. – More than 600 people showed up to Wor-Wic’s family-friendly Trick-or-Treat event last week. They had a great night for it, and from the looks of these pics, it was a lot of fun. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Wilson’s General Store in Georgetown reopening Nov. 1

Wilson’s General Store outside Georgetown has been a tradition in Sussex County for nearly 80 years. New owners Laura Berberich and Tim Cumpston are looking to keep it that way. “This place is a tradition,” said Cumpston, during an interview Oct. 24. Berberich and Cumpston purchased the store...
GEORGETOWN, DE
WHYY

Police have located missing Delaware man awaiting sentencing for Jan. 6 insurrection

Police have called off a search for the Delaware man who waved a Confederate flag while breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. At about 6:30 a.m. Friday, state police announced that Kevin Seefried, 53, of the Sussex County town of Laurel, was missing. According to police, a Gold Alert had been issued for him because his family “had concern for his safety and well-being.”
LAUREL, DE
WMDT.com

Delaware State University shatters enrollment record

DOVER, Del. – Some exciting news for Delaware State University, the school broke multiple records regarding student enrollment. One surpasses 6,200 total students for the first time in its 131-year history. That’s a 33% increase since 2017. School officials tell us this couldn’t be done without the efforts of students, faculty, and community support. Along with the university’s focus to provide accessible education to all backgrounds. “Most students are looking at not only a great school but when they get here what do they get from us? We’re excited about them choosing us year after year and its always wonderful when more students choose to come to Delaware State and more living on campus and a much more diverse population of students,” says Tony Boyle, Senior Vice President of Strategic Enrollment Management and Student Affairs for the university.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Increased police presence in Delmar

DELMAR, Del. – Delaware State Police is advising the public of an increased police presence in the area of East Grove Street in Delmar. We’re told that as a result, many of the surrounding roadways are closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The incident is contained at this time, and police are urging the public to avoid the area.
DELMAR, DE

