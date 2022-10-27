AG Frosh Joins Amicus Brief Backing States’ Ability to Enforce Their Constitutions to Ensure Free & Fair Elections

Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision reversed by the United States Supreme Court
The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower appeals court decision Tuesday regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election, adding an element of uncertainty about voting procedures four weeks ahead of the state’s high-stakes elections for governor and U.S. Senate. Pennsylvania’s top-ranking elections official...
State Legislatures Are Dramatically Increasing Law Enforcement Involvement in Elections
Since the 2020 election, lawmakers in all but eight states have attempted to pass laws that would create new election investigation agencies, establish criminal penalties for election offenses or further empower law enforcement officials to investigate such crimes, according to an analysis by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting.
'Constitutional sheriffs' movement urges law enforcement to intervene in election process
Amid reports of harassment outside ballot drop boxes and threats to election workers, experts are sounding the alarm about another potential source of election interference ahead of the 2022 midterms: a growing coalition of far-right "constitutional sheriffs" who are gearing up to insert themselves into upcoming elections. The "constitutional sheriffs"...
Ketanji Brown Jackson invokes 14th Amendment history during Supreme Court voting rights hearing
Participating in her second day of oral arguments on Tuesday, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson tangled with Alabama’s solicitor general in a case challenging Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which bars racial discrimination in voting policies. The justices agreed to review a lower court’s opinion that...
New Maryland law prohibits the purchase and sale of items related to 17 different animal species
BALTIMORE -- Holiday shoppers looking to surprise their loved ones with exotic presents should be aware of a new Maryland law that bans items related to more than a dozen different animals.Maryland State law now bans the sale, purchase, possession with intent to sell, and the offer to sell products associated with 17 different species of animals, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The new law went into effect in October, state authorities said. The list includes:BonoboCheetahChimpanzeeElephantGiraffeGorillaHippopotamusJaguarLeopardLionMammothMastodonOrangutanPangolinRhinocerosSea TurtleTigerThe penalty associated with violating this new law includes forfeiture of the illegal item and a first-offense fine of $3,000, according to...
Abortion foes seek ouster of 5 Kansas Supreme Court justices
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The most influential anti-abortion group in Kansas politics is urging voters in mailers to remove five of the seven justices on a state Supreme Court that declared access to abortion a fundamental right under the state constitution. The group, Kansans for Life, was a key part of the campaign for a […]
Alabama case that could limit Voting Rights Act heard at U.S. Supreme Court
WASHINGTON – U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday heard oral arguments in a case that challenges an Alabama redistricting map and could potentially eliminate remaining federal safeguards against racial gerrymandering. Voting rights advocates fear that the high court’s conservative majority will further weaken the Voting Rights Act, with implications for voters in states across the […] The post Alabama case that could limit Voting Rights Act heard at U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
States where abortion is on the ballot in November
(NEXSTAR) – The Supreme Court’s June ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and left the question of abortion rights up to the states has produced ballot questions in a handful of states this fall. Three states are asking voters some variation of whether they want to establish a...
State judge rules parts of NY's new absentee ballot law unconstitutional
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Election Day is just a couple weeks away, but a State Supreme Court Judge ruling on Friday upended New York’s process for inspecting absentee ballots, finding some aspects of the state’s new law unconstitutional. The ruling sided with Republicans who brought on...
Will the Supreme Court impose a Republican government on the US?
We often hear about the United States having a “republican form of government.” That comes directly from Article IV, Section 4, of the U.S. Constitution, which emphatically proclaims: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government.”. The ultra-conservative majority...
Federal judge halts key parts of New York's new gun law, says state turned a constitutional right into a "mere request"
A federal judge halted key provisions Thursday of New York's latest attempt to restrict who can carry a handgun in public and where firearms can be brought, saying multiple parts of a law the state passed this year are unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby focused on multiple parts of...
Judge rules two Colstrip bills passed by state lawmakers in 2021 violate the U.S. Constitution
Though legal experts and even the Montana Legislature’s own legal staff warned the Republican-dominated House and Senate that many of the bills lawmakers were drafting and passing didn’t quite meet constitutional muster, the 2021 session produced a flurry of bills, most of which were signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte. In the intervening months, courts across […] The post Judge rules two Colstrip bills passed by state lawmakers in 2021 violate the U.S. Constitution appeared first on Daily Montanan.
We really need to talk about Democrats' efforts to pre-delegitimize our elections
After the 2022 midterm elections and the 2024 presidential election , it surely will be. A number of U.S. politicians are playing a dangerous game, questioning the legitimacy and results of our elections. Some do this because they solemnly believe the allegations of electoral foul play, even despite evidence to the contrary. See: former President Donald Trump and his cohort.
Federal Judge Considers Request for Restraining Order Against ‘Vigilantes’ Surveying Arizona Drop Boxes
A federal judge on Wednesday considered arguments over whether to issue a restraining order that would keep “vigilantes” away from drop boxes in Arizona in what advocacy groups describe as a naked ploy to intimidate voters. “I’m going to take the matter under advisement,” U.S. District Judge Michael...
Here are 5 Supreme Court cases to watch this term
The Supreme Court’s new term began this week with several major cases that could impact environmental regulations, voting rights, affirmative action and free speech. The big picture: The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, saw widespread criticism following June’s overturning of Roe v. Wade — ending nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion rights.
U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records
(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
The shadow movement of right-wing sheriffs using their powers to resist gun control and investigate 2020 election
Nearly half of sheriffs in a nationwide survey felt that in their home counties, they are the final word on what’s legal and constitutional — no matter what state or federal laws or Supreme Court decisions say.It’s a sign of the growing influence of “constitutional sheriff” ideology that’s spread to departments across the country in the last decade, a mindset that’s pushed sheriffs to resist Covid rules, gun laws, investigate election conspiracies, pal around with militia men, and racially profile their constituents.According to a survey of 500 sheriffs across the country conducted by The Marshall Project and political scientists Emily...
The future of abortion care is on the ballot in these five states
Less than two months after the US Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion, Kansas voters shocked the country – and a multimillion dollar anti-abortion campaign – with the results of America’s first referendum on abortion rights after the high court’s landmark ruling.In August, voters rejected a Republican-proposed state constitutional amendment that would gut protections for abortion care in Kansas, a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, and which anti-abortion activists anticipated would kickstart a nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade finally got what it wanted...
Gun control laws fall at dizzying pace after Supreme Court ruling
A New York gun control law that prohibits firearms in Times Square, Yankee Stadium, the subway and other sensitive places is on shaky legal ground after a judge found these provisions violate the Second Amendment, though the ruling is paused while the case is appealed. The ongoing court battle over...
Voting dress code: What not to wear to the polls
An outfit may not be the first thing most people think of before heading to the polls, but a misstep while dressing could jeopardize one's vote.
