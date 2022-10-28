ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WDTN

RSV continues to rise in Ohio: Signs & symptoms to look for

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we head into the holiday season, local health leaders are warning families to take extra precautions as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases continue to rise. “We just want to be sure we can roll into those holidays that we are safe and confident spending time with family and friends,” said […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

PERSONAL JOURNEY: Daughter publishes mother’s cancer story

A cancer diagnosis is seldom something people find humorous. But for Joyce Ury Dumtschin, humor was something she used to help her navigate a diagnosis that would eventually cut her life short. Dumtschin’s daughter, Rachel Evans of Centerville, travelled her mother’s cancer journey with her, and in August of this...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

3 arrested after fight breaks out at Englewood hospital; Officers injured

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman and two teens were arrested after attacking police during a fight at Miami Valley North hospital Saturday. According to Sergeant Mike Lang with the Englewood Police Department, a group of family members began cursing at and threatening the nursing staff around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Authorities […]
ENGLEWOOD, OH
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Dollar General is under investigation in Ohio for charging more at the register than the listed price

Dollar General is under investigation by the Ohio Department of Agriculture after investigators found the discounter was charging higher prices at the register than those listed on the shelf, according to a statement from Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds last week. At some stores, nearly 88% of items were more expensive upon checkout than the originally stated price.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

NKY school locked down after receiving false threat

COVINGTON, Ky (WXIX) - Holmes High School was on a 25-minute lockdown Monday morning after receiving a false threat, according to Debra Vance with Covington Independent Schools. Vance says the threat was shared with the school by someone nearby. Police investigated and did not find anything suspicious. It’s unclear who...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Middletown High School becomes latest target of swatting incident

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown High School has become the latest target of a swatting incident. On Sunday evening, Middletown Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. sent out a statement to parents stating that Middletown High School had been alerted to a threat made against the school and police had determined that the threat was a swatting incident.
MIDDLETOWN, OH

