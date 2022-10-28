Read full article on original website
Alert: Drugs Made To Look Like Candy Found In Hudson Valley, New York
As kids get ready to celebrate Halloween local police are warning the public about "candy-like" drugs that were found in the Hudson Valley. One woman was arrested. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of 25-year-old Cali A. Hamilton for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third Degree with intent to sell.
Hudson Valley Detective, Former New York Cop Dies At 31
Law enforcement in the Hudson Valley is heartbroken to report a detective who wanted to "get the bad guys" passed away at the age of 31. On Sunday, the Rockland County District Attorney's Office announced the passing of Rockland County District Attorney's Office Detective Xavier Fernandez. Rockland County, New York...
New York Teacher Stole Funds From Hudson Valley Youth Club
A Hudson Valley teacher is accused of stealing around $100,000 from a youth club. On Friday, On October 21, 2022, members of the Town of Ramapo Police Detective Bureau arrested 35-year-old Yan Garcia of Hillburn, New York, following a 6-month investigation. Rockland County Man Accused of Stealing From Ramapo Valley...
Spooky $1 Billion Prize Available For New York State Residents
It's Halloween and a lucky New Yorker might be in for a spooky billion-dollar treat this evening. No one won the jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing, so that means the jackpot for Monday night's drawing is an estimated $1 billion. Powerball Jackpot Reaches Estimated $1 Billion. The $1 billion jackpot...
Missing New York Hiker Stuck In Hudson Valley Pond For 17 Hours
A hiker who went missing somehow ended up being saved in a pond in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday just before 6:30 a.m., the Thiells Fire Department was called for help in finding a hiker who went missing early Friday afternoon. Hiker Goes Missing Near Rockland County, Orange County Border.
What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?
New York State is experiencing a homeless crisis. According to the United States Interagecy Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers do not have are homeless. I don't get out to this are very often but there always seems to be several RV's camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
New York Man Shot Inside Hudson Valley Home, Shooter At Large
A Hudson Valley man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home. Police say the shooter is still on the loose. Over the weekend the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed one resident was shot inside a home. Newburgh, New York Man Shot Inside Orange County,...
Popular Hudson Valley Apartment Complex Sells for $31 Million
On Thursday real estate representatives announced the sale of a popular 156-unit community in the Hudson Valley. The commercial real estate group, CBRE, says that Avanath Capital Management has sold Grand Pointe Park in Poughkeepsie for $31 million. The residential community was built in 1997 and sits just off Salt Point Turnpike near St. Peter's Cemetery. The complex includes a fitness studio, playground, dog park, outdoor pool, coffee bar and clubhouse.
New York Trains Now Have Ability To Fire ‘Industry-leading’ Lasers
Metro-North is now using "industry-leading laser trains." For a good reason. Metro-North confirmed officials will be using new laser technology to help keep tracks clear this fall and help cut down on delays. Metro-North To Use Lasers To Clean Tracks In New York. Metro-North is using laser trains to help...
Where is The Ultimate Hudson Valley Lake House
What I am about to share with you is in my opinion three of the most amazing houses for sale in Ulster County that come with Lake Life. These three estates are not your granny's cabin in the woods. All three are on multiple acres, all three come with a...
Traffic: Week Long Lane Closures On I-84 In Hudson Valley, Fines Doubled
Drivers across a few Hudson Valley counties should expect delays all week on Interstate 84. The New York State Department of Transportation is advising Dutchess and Putnam County drivers that one lane of Interstate 84 eastbound and westbound is expected to be closed all week. Expect Traffic On I-84 in...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of October 31
You might assume that winter is the most dangerous time of year to drive, and you wouldn’t be entirely wrong; however, more crashes happen in the fall than in the winter because more cars are on the roads in the fall. For a largely rural/suburban county like Dutchess, the...
Enjoy Hudson Valley Made Hard Cider Thousands of Feet in The Air
Have you ever enjoyed a locally made adult beverage thousands of feet in the air? If your answer was no, well your time has come! Angry Orchard hard cider has headed to the top of New York City with its latest installment. Angry Orchard in Walden shared phenomenal news earlier...
Actor Jim Belushi opens marijuana dispensary on Upstate New York Indian nation
Hogansburg, N. Y. — A company owned by actor and comedian Jim Belushi has been awarded the latest license to operate a dispensary selling recreational marijuana on Northern New York’s Saint Regis (Akwesasne) Mohawk Tribe territory. Belushi, a star of television and film, and the younger brother of...
Plans Approved to Replace Beloved Hudson Valley Diner
It's the end of an era for a local landmark with lots of great memories. Two major projects were approved this week that will replace one local eyesore and create a new mecca for pot smokers. The Town of New Paltz has approved two projects this week that have been...
New York State Offering Positions to Retired Officers
For my whole life I've been told that the "plan" for life is supposed to be, go to school, get a degree, get a job, settle down, have some kids, provide for your family and eventually when your old and all grey, you retire and pick-up some hobby like golf or shuffleboard.
newyorkalmanack.com
Kudzu Found in 14 Counties in New York State
Kudzu, a fast-growing invasive vine originally native to Asia, has been found in 14 counties in New York State, entirely in the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island. Due to control efforts, 1/3 of all known kudzu sites in New York currently have no kudzu vines. 27 sites are considered eradicated, having no plants found for 3 years, and 37 have had no plants found for 1 or 2 years and are still being monitored.
$730k lottery ticket sold in Hudson Valley
One second-prize ticket for the October 29 New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Newburgh, New York Lottery officials announced Monday morning.
It’s a Big Dill: Hudson Valley Pickle Fest is Moving
Every year we get excited to spread the word about one of the Hudson Valley's Dilliest Festivals, the Rosendale International Pickle Festival. Earlier this year we let you know it was back and hopefully you got to enjoy the festival when it happened in Rosendale back on October 16th, 2022.
This “Paint” is Alive! Viral Photo Stuns New York
Nature is incredible, and there is absolutely no shortage of its stunning features here in the Hudson Valley. A recent photo caught many New Yorkers off guard when they were introduced to a living organism unlike any other. "Think this is just a photo of a yellow paint splotch? Think...
