Ellenville, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Spooky $1 Billion Prize Available For New York State Residents

It's Halloween and a lucky New Yorker might be in for a spooky billion-dollar treat this evening. No one won the jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing, so that means the jackpot for Monday night's drawing is an estimated $1 billion. Powerball Jackpot Reaches Estimated $1 Billion. The $1 billion jackpot...
What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?

New York State is experiencing a homeless crisis. According to the United States Interagecy Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers do not have are homeless. I don't get out to this are very often but there always seems to be several RV's camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
MONROE, NY
Popular Hudson Valley Apartment Complex Sells for $31 Million

On Thursday real estate representatives announced the sale of a popular 156-unit community in the Hudson Valley. The commercial real estate group, CBRE, says that Avanath Capital Management has sold Grand Pointe Park in Poughkeepsie for $31 million. The residential community was built in 1997 and sits just off Salt Point Turnpike near St. Peter's Cemetery. The complex includes a fitness studio, playground, dog park, outdoor pool, coffee bar and clubhouse.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Kudzu Found in 14 Counties in New York State

Kudzu, a fast-growing invasive vine originally native to Asia, has been found in 14 counties in New York State, entirely in the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island. Due to control efforts, 1/3 of all known kudzu sites in New York currently have no kudzu vines. 27 sites are considered eradicated, having no plants found for 3 years, and 37 have had no plants found for 1 or 2 years and are still being monitored.
It’s a Big Dill: Hudson Valley Pickle Fest is Moving

Every year we get excited to spread the word about one of the Hudson Valley's Dilliest Festivals, the Rosendale International Pickle Festival. Earlier this year we let you know it was back and hopefully you got to enjoy the festival when it happened in Rosendale back on October 16th, 2022.
ROSENDALE, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
