Kathy Hilton Criticizes Erika Jayne For Wearing Expensive Clothing & Jewelry Amid Legal Woes: 'They're Not Yours'

Kathy Hilton is calling out Erika Jayne 's insensitivity for the victims of her estranged husband Tom Girardi 's alleged crimes.

During the third part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion on Wednesday, October 26, the Pretty Mess author make a shocking allegation that the socialite used a gay slur after a DJ at a club in Aspen refused to play the songs she requested.

Hilton vehemently denied the accusation and went on to call out if Jayne was a trustworthy source.

"I have a little more credibility than you," Hilton said, seemingly referring to the former Chicago star's endless legal battles. "I have a sterling reputation."

The I Want To Be a Hilton host went on to explain how Jayne has continued to shamelessly parade around in expensive items, like the $750,000 earrings a judge ordered her to hand over, even though the items were allegedly purchased with client funds.

"Isn't it interesting, nothing came out in the press about Erika walking around with the big $250,000 Cartier ring," Hilton quipped to the group . "Going around with the big crocodile bag and fur coat... They're not yours. They're not your belongings. You have no remorse at all."

As OK! previously reported , Jayne and her former attorney husband were hit with multiple lawsuits after Girardi was accused of running an embezzlement scheme that allegedly took settlement funds from widows, orphans and burn victims and funneled the money into his much younger wife's lavish lifestyle and singing career.

This is not the first time Hilton expressed her distain for the Georgia native. "I feel they [ Lisa Rinna and Jayne] are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls,” the Paris In Love star recently told reporters.

“But most of them, they’re not being their authentic self when they’re pushed up to the wall and they’re afraid of what those two bullies [will do],” she said of her fellow RHOBH cast members. “Because they’re capable of anything.”