4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ABC 33/40 News
Youit Jones back in Alabama
The man accused of setting an abandoned house on fire in West Birmingham with a missing man inside is now back in custody in Alabama. Youit Jones is now in the Jefferson County Jail after being brought back from Oklahoma.
cenlanow.com
She spoke up. Now, an Alabama plastic surgeon’s license has been revoked.
FAYETTE, Ala. (WIAT) — Erin Reeves spoke up. Now, Alabama has revoked the medical license of her former employer, Robert Bolling, who state medical licensure officials found to be “unable to practice medicine with reasonable skill and safety to his patients.”. The decision was announced Monday, according to...
Amendment 3 on Alabama ballot requires notice before commutation of death sentences
Almost 24 years have passed since Gov. Fob James shocked the state by commuting the death sentence of Judith Ann Neelley in the final days of his term as governor. Alabama voters will see a reminder of James’ decision on the ballot next Tuesday, a proposal intended to prevent a similar surprise.
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
Opelika-Auburn News
Viral Auburn TikTok creator shares ghost stories from across Alabama
Who doesn’t like a good ghost story, especially around Halloween? If the follower count of local TikTok creator Joshua Dairen is any indication, there are plenty of people with an appetite for the paranormal. Dairen first began uploading videos about Alabama’s urban legends this past June. Since then, his page has gained over 83,000 followers, and his content has amassed over a million likes.
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama experiencing early start to flu season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Flu season is off to a fast start in Central Alabama. The latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows significant flu activity across the entire state. Physicians say it's been quite a start to the flu season. "It's a little bit earlier than...
Trunk or Trick? How Halloween traditions are changing in Alabama
Jackie Baston cannot recall attending a trunk or treat until her organization first assembled one four years ago. It has since become Calera Main Street’s biggest annual event, and Thursday’s gathering underscored its continuing popularity: More than 2,500 people showed up in a city of around 17,000 residents, to participate in a one-night trunk or treat. Sixty decorated vehicles were part of the tailgate with owners handing out candy and other goodies within the city’s downtown courtyard.
Report: Alabama leads nation in math, reading recovery after pandemic
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Alabama students led the nation in maintaining math and reading learning during the pandemic, according to a new national analysis. The state is among the top 10 of states that either improved...
The Daily South
Does It Snow In Alabama?
Let it snow, let it snow—wait, is there even any chance that it might snow? If you're from Alabama, you might have spent many years wishing for a white Christmas. And while snow on Christmas day may seem like a long shot, not all hope is lost. Though many Southern states boast warmer climates—picture Charleston with its ocean breeze and palmettos, or Florida's coast with its perpetual sunshine—some areas chill off quite drastically in the wintertime, and some even get snowfall.
This is the most common fast food chain in Alabama (and it isn’t McDonald’s)
This is the most common fast food chain in Alabama (and it isn’t McDonald’s) That’s the number of restaurants in Alabama. That’s the number of chain restaurants. That’s the number of locations for the most common restaurant in Alabama. That’s a whole of food.
Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley reacts to comment Democrat Stacey Abrams made about ‘Good ol’ Boy’ sheriffs
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — During Sunday night’s WSB-TV debate in Atlanta, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams took aim at Georgia sheriffs, a majority of which are supporting her opponent, Gov. Brian Kemp. “As I have pointed out before, I am not a member of the Good ol’ Boys Club. So, no I don’t have 107 […]
WTOK-TV
Largest no-kill dog rescue in Alabama to open this weekend
SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - The largest no-kill dog rescue in the U.S. will officially open its new regional facility in Shorter, Alabama, on Saturday. Not only will the new facility eventually save 5,000 dogs a year, but it will also employ a full staff and have a major economic impact on the area.
WTOK-TV
Meet the candidates running for Alabama lieutenant governor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to vote for the state’s next group of elected officials. On the ticket for lieutenant governor are Republican incumbent Will Ainsworth and Libertarian Ruth Page-Nelson. The race for lieutenant governor is part of the handful of...
3 from Georgia win big in Saturday's massive Powerball jackpot
ATLANTA — Although no one took home the $825 million Powerball jackpot, three people in Georgia are waking up with a little extra cash in their pocket. According to the Georgia Lottery, three people matched four of the five numbers as well as the Powerball -- netting them each $50,000.
Alabama Residents To Receive Payments Of $200
There have been talks of rebates and inflation relief measures for other states. If you live in Alabama, you could be wondering what about you. What will your officials be doing to help you? Help is on the way for your Alabama neighborhoods via $200 checks.
Alabama constitution still includes slavery, poll taxes, and segregated schools. Now is our chance to update.
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Ryan Hankins. “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.” This is the title of the second-longest-running Off-Broadway musical (according to Wikipedia, at least). The phrase also seems to summarize...
wbrc.com
ASU and AAMU fans gather in Birmingham for 81st Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The festivities all week lead up to the big game for the Magic City Classic. The Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets battled it out Saturday afternoon at Legion Field. Tens of thousands came together to watch and celebrate, no matter their age or Classic experience.
Georgia's Most Dangerous Cities
Georgia has many cities and towns, and most are safe. However, some of the state's cities are dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
At least six tornadoes confirmed in south Alabama from Saturday storms
Southwest Alabama was hit by tornado warning after tornado warning on Saturday as a string of rotating storms rolled onshore from the Gulf of Mexico. The National Weather Service in Mobile sent survey teams out to investigate on Sunday and has confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down in Mobile and Baldwin counties.
