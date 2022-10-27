ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Youit Jones back in Alabama

The man accused of setting an abandoned house on fire in West Birmingham with a missing man inside is now back in custody in Alabama. Youit Jones is now in the Jefferson County Jail after being brought back from Oklahoma.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
cenlanow.com

She spoke up. Now, an Alabama plastic surgeon’s license has been revoked.

FAYETTE, Ala. (WIAT) — Erin Reeves spoke up. Now, Alabama has revoked the medical license of her former employer, Robert Bolling, who state medical licensure officials found to be “unable to practice medicine with reasonable skill and safety to his patients.”. The decision was announced Monday, according to...
FAYETTE, AL
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Viral Auburn TikTok creator shares ghost stories from across Alabama

Who doesn’t like a good ghost story, especially around Halloween? If the follower count of local TikTok creator Joshua Dairen is any indication, there are plenty of people with an appetite for the paranormal. Dairen first began uploading videos about Alabama’s urban legends this past June. Since then, his page has gained over 83,000 followers, and his content has amassed over a million likes.
AUBURN, AL
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama experiencing early start to flu season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Flu season is off to a fast start in Central Alabama. The latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows significant flu activity across the entire state. Physicians say it's been quite a start to the flu season. "It's a little bit earlier than...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Trunk or Trick? How Halloween traditions are changing in Alabama

Jackie Baston cannot recall attending a trunk or treat until her organization first assembled one four years ago. It has since become Calera Main Street’s biggest annual event, and Thursday’s gathering underscored its continuing popularity: More than 2,500 people showed up in a city of around 17,000 residents, to participate in a one-night trunk or treat. Sixty decorated vehicles were part of the tailgate with owners handing out candy and other goodies within the city’s downtown courtyard.
ALABAMA STATE
The Daily South

Does It Snow In Alabama?

Let it snow, let it snow—wait, is there even any chance that it might snow? If you're from Alabama, you might have spent many years wishing for a white Christmas. And while snow on Christmas day may seem like a long shot, not all hope is lost. Though many Southern states boast warmer climates—picture Charleston with its ocean breeze and palmettos, or Florida's coast with its perpetual sunshine—some areas chill off quite drastically in the wintertime, and some even get snowfall.
ALABAMA STATE
WTOK-TV

Largest no-kill dog rescue in Alabama to open this weekend

SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - The largest no-kill dog rescue in the U.S. will officially open its new regional facility in Shorter, Alabama, on Saturday. Not only will the new facility eventually save 5,000 dogs a year, but it will also employ a full staff and have a major economic impact on the area.
SHORTER, AL
WTOK-TV

Meet the candidates running for Alabama lieutenant governor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to vote for the state’s next group of elected officials. On the ticket for lieutenant governor are Republican incumbent Will Ainsworth and Libertarian Ruth Page-Nelson. The race for lieutenant governor is part of the handful of...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

ASU and AAMU fans gather in Birmingham for 81st Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The festivities all week lead up to the big game for the Magic City Classic. The Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets battled it out Saturday afternoon at Legion Field. Tens of thousands came together to watch and celebrate, no matter their age or Classic experience.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

