FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Armed Kan. fugitive killed by U.S. Marshal had history of crime
KANSAS CITY— A man who had walked away from a halfway house in Kansas last month was fatally shot by a U.S. Marshal after he pointed a gun at authorities who had tracked him down, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joshua Bailes, 40, was killed Wednesday afternoon...
Police arrest suspect in Kansas motel shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the Relax Inn in the 3800 Block SW Topeka Blvd. after the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a call for service involving a shooting that had just occurred, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith.
Dog digs up human remains in backyard of Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A dog dug up skeletal remains in the backyard of a Kansas City, Missouri, home Sunday morning. Kansas City Police spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said a new resident of the home called police shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday after his dug uncovered the remains.
Kansas City man found guilty in the murder of 3 family members
KANSAS CITY—A jury Oct. 26, convicted 39-year-old Issac Fisher of multiple felonies, including two Murder 1st Degree charges, for a violent rampage in 2018 that killed three and injured a 4-year-old, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. The jury convicted Fisher of two Murder 1st Degree charges,...
Police ID body found by kayaker in Kansas River
------- KANSAS CITY—Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a body discovered in the Kansas River by a kayaker, according to a media release from police. Just after noon Saturday, police were dispatched to the east bank of the Kansas River south of 670 and north...
Man prosecuted for death threat against Kansas Rep. LaTurner
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A northeastern Kansas man is facing a felony charge of threatening to kill one of the state's congressmen. But his trial has been postponed indefinitely so that a federal judge can decide whether he is too mentally ill to help his lawyers or follow what's going on in court.
Barton Men and Women advance in Region 6
A Saturday morning visit to the Cougar Soccer Complex was not for the faint of the heart as 5th ranked Barton Community College men's soccer team survived and advanced past the first round of the Region VI/Plains District on a fourteen round shootout over Kansas City Kansas Community College. Setting...
Great Bend Eco Devo wins award from Kansas Dept. of Commerce
On October 20, 2022, the Kansas Department of Commerce held its annual To the Stars: Kansas Business Awards banquet in Topeka. Great Bend Economic Development was nominated and won the North Central Region in the category, Apprenticeship Champions and Partners. Nominated by Lana Gordon, Kansas Grant Manager for Hamilton-Ryker TalentGro...
