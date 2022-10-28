ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Police arrest suspect in Kansas motel shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the Relax Inn in the 3800 Block SW Topeka Blvd. after the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a call for service involving a shooting that had just occurred, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith.
TOPEKA, KS
Police ID body found by kayaker in Kansas River

------- KANSAS CITY—Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a body discovered in the Kansas River by a kayaker, according to a media release from police. Just after noon Saturday, police were dispatched to the east bank of the Kansas River south of 670 and north...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Barton Men and Women advance in Region 6

A Saturday morning visit to the Cougar Soccer Complex was not for the faint of the heart as 5th ranked Barton Community College men's soccer team survived and advanced past the first round of the Region VI/Plains District on a fourteen round shootout over Kansas City Kansas Community College. Setting...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Eco Devo wins award from Kansas Dept. of Commerce

On October 20, 2022, the Kansas Department of Commerce held its annual To the Stars: Kansas Business Awards banquet in Topeka. Great Bend Economic Development was nominated and won the North Central Region in the category, Apprenticeship Champions and Partners. Nominated by Lana Gordon, Kansas Grant Manager for Hamilton-Ryker TalentGro...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

