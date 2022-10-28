Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
What national media are saying about the 5-3 Seahawks after Week 8 win
After they beat the six-win Giants on Sunday, it is no longer much of a debate whether the Seahawks are among the NFC's best teams through eight weeks. Behind quarterback Geno Smith, they're also "simply the best story in the NFL this season," Times columnist Larry Stone writes. “This is...
Yakima Herald Republic
DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett play through injury in Seahawks’ 27-13 win over Giants
Carted off the field a week earlier in Los Angeles, DK Metcalf was back on the field Sunday at Lumen Field, catching a touchdown pass in the Seahawks’ victory over the New York Giants and celebrating afterward as if, well, as if everything was normal. And, yep, Metcalf’s ability...
Yakima Herald Republic
Four Downs with Bob Condotta and Adam Jude: Answering 4 questions after Seahawks’ Week 8 win
Another week, another Seahawks win. And in the aftermath of a 27-13 win over the Giants that only further stamped the Seahawks as a legitimate playoff contender and threat to win the NFC West, we have mostly happy questions in our weekly Four Downs feature with beat reporters Bob Condotta and Adam Jude.
Yakima Herald Republic
Three things we learned from Seahawks’ convincing victory over Giants
The Seahawks are the answer to one of the most intriguing questions of the midpoint of the 2022 NFL season: Which upstart team is a legitimate playoff contender?. It’s not the New York Giants. Not on this particular Sunday, anyway. The Seahawks, at 5-3, remain atop the NFC West...
Yakima Herald Republic
Tyler Lockett reels in redemption TD as Seahawks beat Giants 27-13
SEATTLE — After maybe the most humiliating moment of an eight-year career that has already stamped him as one of the greatest Seahawks ever, Tyler Lockett took a seat on the bench, where he was approached by coach Pete Carroll. “I told him he’s the best receiver I’ve ever...
Yakima Herald Republic
NFL ref calls penalty on ‘Seattle Mariners’ during Seahawks game
If you weren't paying attention during the Seahawks-Giants game on Sunday, you missed a fun goof by referee Jerome Boger in the fourth quarter. After a nice 14-yard scramble by Geno Smith to pick up a first down, a sideline-interference penalty was called on the coaching staff of the Seattle Seahawks. Or it should've been.
Yakima Herald Republic
Uchenna Nwosu leads charge as Seahawks defense shuts down Giants’ Saquon Barkley
Uchenna Nwosu was everywhere again for the Seahawks defense on Sunday afternoon. He was in the backfield, at the line, on the edge and, yes, even deep in the secondary covering New York Giants star Saquon Barkley — forcing an incomplete pass. What can’t Nwosu do?. “I’m an...
Yakima Herald Republic
Reporter Bob Condotta grades the Seahawks’ Week 8 win over the Giants
If the temptation is to say Sunday’s 27-13 win over the Giants provided the latest evidence that it's time to start believing in the Seahawks, the Seahawks say it's simply time to finally join the club. “I think we’ve always believed from the jump," said veteran safety Quandre Diggs...
Yakima Herald Republic
It’s time give more thought to installing grass playing fields in stadiums
The general rule is — at least when it comes to complex subjects — the more you learn, the more you realize you don't know. So I'll say in advance that I don't have a "solution" to the turf/grass debate that became magnified last Sunday after a slew of injuries took place in the Seahawks-Chargers game on SoFi Stadium's artificial surface.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seattle’s XFL team has a new name, but familiar roots
SEATTLE — Lumen Field is once again set to become the House of the Dragon. The Sea Dragon, that is. On Monday morning, the XFL released the name and logo of Seattle’s newest football team, as the league gets ready for a return after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the XFL to cancel its 2020 comeback just five games into its schedule, and sent it into bankruptcy.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks elevate Bruce Irvin, activate Travis Homer to play against Giants
Bruce Irvin will get to play for the Seahawks for a second straight week after being elevated from the practice squad Saturday for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants at Lumen Field. That was one of three roster moves the Seahawks made Saturday. They also activated running back...
Yakima Herald Republic
Including roof at Safeco Field was good call, despite the protests
The first time the retractable roof at Safeco Field opened during the stadium’s grand opening on July 15, 1999, the Seattle Symphony marked the gravity of the moment by playing, live, “Also Sprach Zarathustra,” better known as the theme from the movie, “2001: A Space Odyssey.”
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks proved they are for real vs. Giants. Now, let’s see how far they can go
SEATTLE — “It’s happening,” Pete Carroll said at one point in his ebullient postgame news conference on Sunday. Indeed, it is. And what’s happening with the Seattle Seahawks — which is simply the best story in the NFL this season — is making the subtle transition from wonderment over their unfolding emergence, to questions about how long it’s going to last, to a growing realization that it’s not an illusion or a house of cards.
Comments / 0