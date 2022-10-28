Read full article on original website
Aussie Deals: Last Day for a $14 Deathloop, 85% off Modern Star Wars Greats, Cheap Flight Sticks and More!
As a price-hunting padawan who was raised on the likes of X-Wing and Dark Forces, man, do I love a good Star Wars discount. Got a bunch of 'em for you today—pick of the litter being Star Wars Squadrons. You can maximise the wish fulfilment it dispenses in a number of ways. Playing it after watching a few eps of Andor: good. Playing it with a HOTAS hooked up: better. Playing it with a HOTAS and a VR headset: phenomenal.
Aussie Deals: New Historic Low for God of War Ragnarok PS5 and Priced to Catch Pokémon!
Let's get your gaming week started with deals on more or less every major 2022 title worth checking out. PC enthusiasts would do well to websling into the cheapest Spidey price I've seen. That version is worth it for the goofy mods alone. I'm also tracking the absolute best prices for Bayonetta 3, FIFA 23, COD MW2, Sonic Frontiers and a whole bunch more. Anyway, let's have less talk and more saving....
Early Black Friday: Save 50% on The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has dropped to just $29.99 at Target. This is an excellent discount, and a great opportunity to bag the deal before Black Friday or as a gift for someone over the holidays. Overall you're getting a $30 discount, which is 50% off the original list price for the game.
Daily Deals: 65" Sony X90K Full Array TV "Made for PS5" for Under $1K, 86" LG 4K TV for $1200, and More 2022 4K TV Deals
Check out the hot daily deals today, including a big discount on the new 2022 Sony X90K 4K TVs with PS5 specific gaming features, an 86" LG 4K TV for only $1200, 10% Amazon cashback on select LG Evo C2 OLED TVs for Prime cardholders, and more. 2022 Sony X90K...
Daily Deals: Xbox Series S, 4K TVs, LEGO Darth Vader Helmet, and More
Check out the hot daily deals to get your weekend started, including an Xbox Series S bundle with a free $50 gift card, a trio of great LEGO sets, and Kena Bridge of Spirits on PS5. Plus, there are a ton of great deals on TVs, including an 86" LG 4K TV with HDMI 2.1 and 120Hz for only $1200, or an 82" Samsung 4K TV for under $1000, or a 55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED TV for $998, or a 77" LG Evo C2 OLED TV for about $2200 after cashback savings. These great deals and many more are listed below.
How Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex Went From Massive Risk to Beloved Anime Classic
Kenji Kamiyama had already proven that he had what it took to exceed expectations. He was a rare figure in the anime industry, one of the very few who had successfully moved up from background work to screenwriting to now directing. For years he had worked under one of anime's most respected auteurs, Mamrou Oshii, learning how to do everything from scriptwriting, to pitching projects, to animation directing. By the end of the 1990s, Kamiyama was prepared to take the next step in his career, leading the production of an anime series. And Production I.G. would hand him the opportunity, one which couldn't have been more high profile. For he was tasked with directing the first-ever TV anime set in the world of Ghost in the Shell.
How Can I Win a Location With a Single Card?
Marvel Snap is all about having as much power as possible at Locations within a match. That would suggest you need a full 4 Card ensemble there to win, but what if you could do it with a single card? Some Challenges even ask you to do so!. This page...
Marvel and EA Sign Three-Game Deal, Starting With Iron Man
Marvel has entered an agreement with FIFA and Battlefield publisher EA to make at least three action adventure video games based on the Marvel comics. As reported by Bloomberg, this deal will begin with the previously announced Iron Man game from EA Motive, with all three games coming to consoles and PC. Though details about what's coming after Iron Man are still thin, each game will feature its own original story set in the Marvel universe.
Sparks of Hope Cheap Beats and Bleepstreets
Cheap Beats and Bleepstreets is a multi-part Beacon Beach side quest in Sparks of Hope, and unlike some of the other quests you can pick up along your journey, this one has a unique reward you'll want to get your hands on: a brand-new Spark. It takes a bit of time and effort to unlock, though.
How to Get Overwatch League Drops, Tokens, and Skins
If you love collecting free Overwatch 2 skins, good news! You can see earn free Overwatch League drops by watching approved Overwatch League events and videos, such as Overwatch League event livestreams. Before you can get started earning free Overwatch League drops, tokens, and skins, you need to connect your Battle.net account to your YouTube account.
IKEA Sends Cease and Desist to Indie Dev Making Furniture Store Survival Game
Ikea has sent a cease and desist letter to the developer of The Store is Closed, an indie survival game about spending the night in a furniture store. As reported by Kotaku, lawyers representing Ikea have accused solo developer Jacob Shaw of committing trademark infringement and have given him ten days to change parts of his game that allegedly represent Ikea branding.
How to Get Through the Tricky Terrian in Chapter 3 Verse 4
Completing Chapter 3 Verse 4 can be tricky, due to the appropriately named "Tricky Terrain" that causes Bayonetta to be swept away from the arena. This page of IGN’s Bayonetta 3 Wiki Guide contains a breakout of our walkthrough of Chapter 3 - A Sinking Feeling, focusing solely on overcoming the tricky terrain and completing Chapter 3 Verse 4. If you're looking for a complete guide of Chapter 3 - A Sinking Feeling (or any chapter), check out our walkthrough. Each walkthrough helps you encounter every verse and find all the Umbran Tears of Blood, Figure Boxes, Card Packs, Records, and other goodies along the way—but that’s not all! We’ve also included tips to help you earn all five Bewitchments as well!
Call of Duty Is Never Leaving PlayStation - IGN The Daily Fix
Phil Spencer confirms in an interview that Microsoft will keep releasing Call of Duty on PlayStation indefinitely. Spencer also has admitted it's been too long since a major first party exclusive game landed on the Xbox Series X and S. Finally, Marvel has entered an agreement with FIFA and Battlefield publisher EA to make three video games based on the Marvel comics.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Is Missing Multiplayer Features at Launch - IGN Compete Fix
Happy Monday everyone! We’ve had a lot of esports news over the weekend. I’m Stella Chung and in today’s Compete Fix Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer is missing big features at launch, League of Legends community is calling for a new Zeka Award for Worlds 2022, and there’s a new competitive Valorant Game Mode launching in Alpha soon!
Steam Potentially Working on Implementing Peer-to-Peer Downloads; Here Is Why It Could Be a Huge Deal as Users Sets a New Record
New datamine of Steam seems to reveal Valve's decision to introduce peer-to-peer downloads on the LAN. On most video game distribution platforms like Epic Games and many others, users are required to download software and the games themselves, which takes up a ton of internet bandwidth. However, Steam's new feature...
Ghostbusters VR Gets Official Title, and Release Window
Sony Pictures VR officially announced the official title and release window for its upcoming Ghostbusters VR game. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is slated to launch in 2023 for the Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2. The game was initially announced back in April during Meta's Gaming Showcase as a surprise announcement to wrap up the show.
Broken Edge - Official Release Date Trailer
Broken Edge will be available on Quest 2 and SteamVR on November 17, 2022. Check out the latest trailer for this upcoming multiplayer VR sword-fighting game.
Valorant Will Not Work on Select Windows 10-Powered Machines From Nov 24, 2022; Here Is All You Need to Know
A huge announcement comes from Riot Games related to Valorant, which will make many players head towards upgrading their system. Players already know that Valorant is only available on one platform and that is PC, but it has now announced that the game will not be compatible with select Windows 10 machines from November 28, 2022.
Twitter Reportedly Planning to Charge $20 per Month for Verification, Even For Those Already Verified
Elon Musk, who now officially owns Twitter after his $44 billion deal was completed, is reportedly planning to charge users on the platform $20/month to earn the coveted verification badge via a Twitter Blue subscription. Furthermore, those who are already verified will have 90 days to subscribe or they will lose their verified status. Oh, and the team on the project was told they have until November 7 to launch the feature or they will be fired.
The Best Horror Video Game: Our Face-Off Winner Revealed
Halloween has officially arrived and we are here to help celebrate by presenting you with the winners of our best horror video game face-off. Not only do you now have an idea of what terrifying games you need to play for the first time or hundredth during this spooky season, but we also now know which horror game IGN's audience believes is the best of the best.
