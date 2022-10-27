ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Shake Shack to Open at Orlando International Airport

By Paul Soto
 5 days ago

Shake Shack seeks to open a new location at 10202 Jeff Fuqua Blvd , within Orlando International Airport , according to a recent filing with the State of Florida. The restaurant will be managed by HMSHost , a nationally prominent restaurant group that specializes in airport restaurants.

Shake Shack is a prominent national fast-casual chain, boasting locations across and U.S. and countries such as the United Kingdom, Mexico and Turkey.

Shake Shack’s menu features a range of burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs, and a wide selection of milkshakes such as apple-cider donut shakes. Beyond the standard beverage offerings, Shake Shack offers unique lemonade flavors such as cherry hibiscus.

HMSHost runs an impressively varied range of airport restaurants, from original brands such as Pig & Pickle, exclusive brands such as PGA Tour Grill, to the most familiar brands in fast casual American cuisine such as Starbucks, Blaze Pizza, and Pei Wei.

What Now Orlando reached out to representatives for both HMSHost and Shake Shack to inquire about potential opening dates, but they were not immediately available for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GtCZ4_0ipSxzvq00
Photo: Official


Orlando, FL
