Voters in some key swing states to decide on voting access
All but lost in the shadow of major contests for U.S. Senate and governor, voters in some battleground states will be deciding ballot proposals this November that could reshape the way they vote in the next presidential election. In Arizona, scene of the closest presidential contest in 2020, the question...
Trump aide Meadows ordered to testify in election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge on Wednesday ordered former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to sway Georgia’s results in the 2020 election. Meadows, a former GOP congressman,...
Racial equity in marijuana pardons requires states’ action
By pardoning Americans with federal convictions for marijuana possession, President Joe Biden said he aimed to partially redress decades of anti-drug laws that disproportionately harmed Black and Latino communities. While Biden’s executive action will benefit thousands of people by making it easier for them to find housing, get a job...
Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. Biden’s move also covers thousands convicted...
Rice University among schools in jeopardy of losing affirmative action after justices raise doubts
Getting rid of race-conscious college admission could effect the ranks of Black and Latino students.
White House aims to speed-up pace of building infrastructure
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House hosted a summit Thursday to help speed up construction projects tied to the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure law as the Biden administration tries to improve coordination with the mayors and governors who directly account for 90% of the spending. “This is the first...
Biden gets updated COVID-19 booster shot, promotes vaccine
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden rolled up his sleeve and got his updated COVID-19 booster shot Tuesday, as he urged millions of people who have yet to be boosted to do so by Halloween, if possible, so they can gather safely with family and friends this holiday season.
Mexican shelters overwhelmed as the US shifts on Venezuelan migrants
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Jose Maria Garcia Lara got a call asking if his shelter had room for a dozen Venezuelan migrants who were among the first expelled to Mexico under an expanded U.S. policy that denies rights to seek asylum. “We can’t take anyone, no one will fit,”...
Here’s why a GOP lawmaker thinks state should stop funding Arizona PBS
PHOENIX – A Republican lawmaker wants to cut off state funding for Arizona PBS because the station offered Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs an interview after she refused to debate GOP nominee Kari Lake. Rep. John Kavanagh accused the public television station, which is part of the Arizona State...
LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats aren't going to rebuild trust by just smearing conservatives
Laura Ingraham discusses the poor state Dems have left America in and how they saw a political opportunity in the aftermath of Paul Pelosi's attack on "The Ingraham Angle."
Federal officials claim shipping containers at Arizona border violate the law
PHOENIX — Federal officials said Friday that Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s placement of shipping containers at the Arizona-Mexico border wall in Yuma violates the law. In a letter sent by the Bureau of Reclamation, officials stated the containers used in place as a barrier are also considered trespassing against the United States.
Kari Lake Jokes About Nancy Pelosi’s ‘Lack Of Protection’ As Paul Pelosi Recovers In ICU
The Trump-backed GOP nominee for Arizona governor made the joke days after Pelosi's husband was attacked by an intruder searching for the House speaker.
Why Social Security checks are about to get a lot bigger
NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans are getting the biggest raise of their lifetimes. The U.S. government announced Thursday that Social Security beneficiaries will see an 8.7% increase in monthly payments this upcoming year, the largest increase in four decades. It’s all part of an annual ritual where Washington adjusts Social Security benefits to keep up with inflation, or at least with one narrow measure of it.
Suspect wanted to tie up Speaker Pelosi, 'break her kneecaps' before attacking husband: Affidavit
The violent attack that left the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hospitalized was officially labeled "politically motivated" by authorities Monday.
