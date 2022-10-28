ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodville, WI

Comments / 0

Related
gophersports.com

'U' Falls in Hard Fought Battle to UW

MADISON, Wis. -- The No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team fell to the No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers in four sets, 20-25, 20-25, 25-16, 23-25 on Saturday night at the UW Fieldhouse. Taylor Landfair and Mckenna Wucherer led Minnesota with had 15 kills each while Carter Booth led the Gophers...
MADISON, WI
WJFW-TV

Edgar advances after close win against Spring Valley

EDGAR, Wisc. (WJFW)- Edgar came into this game 10-1, while Spring Valley was 9-2 overall. The wildcats had a dominating win over Turtle Lake last week winning 42-6. Karter Butt had a big game tonight, scoring the first point of the game putting the Wildcats on the board 6-0 in the second quarter. Junior Karter Butt has a total of 1105 rushing yards this season.
EDGAR, WI
hot967.fm

One Killed, Five Injured In Alcohol-Related Crash Near MN-WI Border

(Hudson, WI) — One person is dead and five others are injured after a crash near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border. Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened yesterday morning on I-94 westboaund near mile post 4 when a woman driving the wrong way struck another vehicle. Police say 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt died at the scene. Police have not said which vehicle Filbrandt was in. No word on the condition of those injured. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor.
HUDSON, WI
CBS Minnesota

Local heavy metal guitarist killed in by alleged drunken driver near Hudson, Wis.

HUDSON, Wis. -- A beloved Minnesota musician is dead after a wrong-way wreck this weekend.Metal guitarist Mark Filbrandt from Robbinsdale was driving home from a show in Wisconsin when troopers say a drunk driver crashed into him going the wrong way down I-94 near Hudson.Filbrandt was in the band, Gorrified, with Brennon Betz, a vocalist and bassist. Betz says Filbrandt was like a brother to him."That's been the hardest part, just accepting it," Betz said. "My heart just felt like it was ripped from my chest."Amber Pospisil is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, as well as two...
HUDSON, WI
FOX 21 Online

Hennepin County Man Killed, 5 Others Injured In Wisconsin Crash

ST. CROIX, Wis. (FOX 9) – A 54-year-old man from Hennepin County died Sunday morning following a crash in Wisconsin with a suspected drunk driver who traveled the wrong way on I-94, according to the state’s department of transportation. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the westbound...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Alexandria woman faces charges after fatal drunk driving crash

(Hudson, WI) -- A Minnesota man is dead and a Minnesota woman is jailed after a wrong-way crash early Sunday on Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin. The State Patrol says 31-year-old Amber Pospisil of Alexandria was driving east in the westbound lanes when her car struck an S-U-V driven by 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt from Robbinsdale. Filbrandt died at the scene near Hudson. Troopers say field sobriety tests showed Pospisil was intoxicated. She was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and booked in the St. Croix County jail.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization

Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
RICHFIELD, MN
WEAU-TV 13

UWEC Police identify man in death investigation near campus

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Police has identified 32-year-old Thomas Polski of Danbury, Wis. as the man whose body was found in the Putnam Park area adjacent to campus. The initial media release stated that the man had no ties to UW-Eau Claire and...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Eau Claire men charged with intentional homicide

EAU CLAIRE (WKBT)- Two men in Eau Claire now face charges of intentional homicide. Eau Claire County Court has charged Xavier Thompson and Michael Purnell with one count each of first-degree intentional homicide in connection to a September homicide that took place between Bergen and Bellevue Avenues. The court has filed additional charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and discharging...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
KEYC

Treasure Robinson, 15, found safe

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 15-year-old girl from Glencoe has been found safe after being reported missing in September. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Treasure Robinson was located by the Minneapolis Police Department. She was reported missing on Sept. 17, with family concerned she had left home after...
GLENCOE, MN
WJFW-TV

Wausau man charged for high-speed chase in Chippewa County

Charges were filed Thursday against the man who was the subject of a manhunt in Chippewa County in September. Chad Myszka of Wausau faces seven felonies and two misdemeanors after leading police on a high-speed chase. The chase ended when Myszka then crashed into two vehicles on Highway 29, sending one person to the hospital with multiple broken bones.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
River Falls Journal

Photos: Custom prairie style house on almost 58 acres for sale in River Falls

This gorgeous house sits on almost 58 acres with the Kinnickinnic River running through it. An absolutely stunning estate awaits you with this custom-built prairie style home. The design is inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright and is truly one-of-a-kind. The property boasts panoramic views of the beautiful western Wisconsin countryside....
RIVER FALLS, WI
CBS Minnesota

Condo building catches fire in St. Louis Park

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- A fire broke out at a condominium building in St. Louis Park Sunday morning.City officials said it started around 5:20 a.m. on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South.Firefighters from six other cities were on the scene helping out. They kept the fire contained to three condos.  No injuries were reported.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy