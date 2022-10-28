Read full article on original website
How did the top teams in Minnesota high school football fare on Friday?
Wayzata 33, St. Michael-Albertville 13 Photos: Wayzata defeats St. Michael-Albertville in first round of playoffs Stillwater 38, Brainerd 21 Brainerd jumped to a 14-0 lead, but the Ponies rattled off six of the next seven touchdowns to win. Quarterback Max Shikenjanski threw for three ...
gophersports.com
'U' Falls in Hard Fought Battle to UW
MADISON, Wis. -- The No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team fell to the No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers in four sets, 20-25, 20-25, 25-16, 23-25 on Saturday night at the UW Fieldhouse. Taylor Landfair and Mckenna Wucherer led Minnesota with had 15 kills each while Carter Booth led the Gophers...
WJFW-TV
Edgar advances after close win against Spring Valley
EDGAR, Wisc. (WJFW)- Edgar came into this game 10-1, while Spring Valley was 9-2 overall. The wildcats had a dominating win over Turtle Lake last week winning 42-6. Karter Butt had a big game tonight, scoring the first point of the game putting the Wildcats on the board 6-0 in the second quarter. Junior Karter Butt has a total of 1105 rushing yards this season.
hot967.fm
(Hudson, WI) — One person is dead and five others are injured after a crash near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border. Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened yesterday morning on I-94 westboaund near mile post 4 when a woman driving the wrong way struck another vehicle. Police say 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt died at the scene. Police have not said which vehicle Filbrandt was in. No word on the condition of those injured. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor.
stcroix360.com
Residents of northwestern Wisconsin report increasing problems with bear hunters and hounds
High-tech hunters harass and trespass. In the remote counties of Northern Wisconsin, where the closest law enforcement officer is often at least 30 minutes away, a conflict between property owners and bear hunters running hounds through the woods is reaching a boiling point. The conflict, which has sprung up in...
FOX 21 Online
willmarradio.com
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization
Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
WEAU-TV 13
Man dies in fall from Minneapolis parking ramp
A man in his 20s died after falling from a Minneapolis parking ramp this past weekend. Police in Minneapolis said the man fell "possibly accidentally" from Ramp C near Target Field onto the 300 block of 2nd Avenue North around 3 a.m. on Sunday. The man was pronounced dead at...
WEAU-TV 13
UWEC Police identify man in death investigation near campus
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Police has identified 32-year-old Thomas Polski of Danbury, Wis. as the man whose body was found in the Putnam Park area adjacent to campus. The initial media release stated that the man had no ties to UW-Eau Claire and...
Eau Claire men charged with intentional homicide
EAU CLAIRE (WKBT)- Two men in Eau Claire now face charges of intentional homicide. Eau Claire County Court has charged Xavier Thompson and Michael Purnell with one count each of first-degree intentional homicide in connection to a September homicide that took place between Bergen and Bellevue Avenues. The court has filed additional charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and discharging...
KEYC
Treasure Robinson, 15, found safe
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 15-year-old girl from Glencoe has been found safe after being reported missing in September. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Treasure Robinson was located by the Minneapolis Police Department. She was reported missing on Sept. 17, with family concerned she had left home after...
WJFW-TV
Wausau man charged for high-speed chase in Chippewa County
Charges were filed Thursday against the man who was the subject of a manhunt in Chippewa County in September. Chad Myszka of Wausau faces seven felonies and two misdemeanors after leading police on a high-speed chase. The chase ended when Myszka then crashed into two vehicles on Highway 29, sending one person to the hospital with multiple broken bones.
River Falls Journal
Photos: Custom prairie style house on almost 58 acres for sale in River Falls
This gorgeous house sits on almost 58 acres with the Kinnickinnic River running through it. An absolutely stunning estate awaits you with this custom-built prairie style home. The design is inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright and is truly one-of-a-kind. The property boasts panoramic views of the beautiful western Wisconsin countryside....
Condo building catches fire in St. Louis Park
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- A fire broke out at a condominium building in St. Louis Park Sunday morning.City officials said it started around 5:20 a.m. on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South.Firefighters from six other cities were on the scene helping out. They kept the fire contained to three condos. No injuries were reported.
UPMATTERS
Homicide charges filed for two men after man dies in western Wisconsin shooting
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Eau Claire Police Department has provided an update about its investigation into a homicide that took place on September 17 that left one man dead. According to a release, charges have been filed against two men for their alleged involvement in the incident...
