Is the Los Angeles City Council Capable of Implementing Real Reform?

The Los Angeles City Council approved the formation of the Ad Hoc Committee on City Governance Reform by a 10 to 1 vote, with Councilwoman Monica Rodriquez being the lone dissenter. This committee will be “charged with implementing reforms to increase transparency, limit corruption, and make City leadership more representative...
The Ethics Deficit of Los Angeles City Hall

A) use racist language to disparage a Black child of a fellow councilmember, b) belittle Koreans, c) denigrate White colleagues, d) speak with contempt for Jewish elected officials, e) belittle recent migrants from the Mexican state of Oaxaca and f) show disrespect the people of Los Angeles as if they were pawns in a game, offends the ears, hearts and minds of any and every person with an ounce of ethics. Yes, Ms. Martinez resigned, although without a clear apology for her remarks. I wonder what other conversations she may have had that were not recorded, where she may have disparaged people she worked with and who knows who else.
Who is to Blame for Los Angeles’ Mess?

In politics, we think that the people whom we elected to political office should be held responsible. The problem with this analysis is that it ignores who put the crooks and incompetent fools into office. Yes, Los Angeles Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell has been a horrible councilmember, but as Garcetti’s Mini Me, voters in CD 13 have voted for Hollywood’s deterioration since 2001, when they first elected Eric Garcetti. In 2001, no one foresaw that Garcetti would be a gonif Gadol – a big crook. As Hollywood deteriorated, Garcetti’s corruptionism was finally noted by Judge Allan Goodman in 2014, when he rejected Garcetti’s Update to the Hollywood Community Plan on the ground that the data was intentionally fatally flawed and based on wishful thinking to the extent it subverted the law.
