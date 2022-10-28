In politics, we think that the people whom we elected to political office should be held responsible. The problem with this analysis is that it ignores who put the crooks and incompetent fools into office. Yes, Los Angeles Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell has been a horrible councilmember, but as Garcetti’s Mini Me, voters in CD 13 have voted for Hollywood’s deterioration since 2001, when they first elected Eric Garcetti. In 2001, no one foresaw that Garcetti would be a gonif Gadol – a big crook. As Hollywood deteriorated, Garcetti’s corruptionism was finally noted by Judge Allan Goodman in 2014, when he rejected Garcetti’s Update to the Hollywood Community Plan on the ground that the data was intentionally fatally flawed and based on wishful thinking to the extent it subverted the law.

