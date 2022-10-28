We view IKE as a calculated politically tainted effort to take over yet more of our precious shared public right-of-way with commercial advertising structures. The IKE Program, poised to come before the LA City Council very shortly (as early as this week or next), seeks to place between 300 - 500 bulky 8-foot tall digital ad kiosks on Los Angeles’ sidewalks under the guise of providing tourists with needed information. When tourists or locals are not using the kiosks, they will be used to broadcast advertising messages to generate funds for the City and the LA Tourism and Convention Board. That Board is the agency that hatched this plan back in 2015 but that could not implement it (despite a Letter of Intent signed with the selected vendor IKE Smart Cities, LLC in 2017) until the City adopted a new LA Municipal Code (LAMC) that allows for new ad structures in the public right-of-way in addition to those that have been permitted exclusively for transit shelters.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO