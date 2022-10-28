Read full article on original website
This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland
It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen-area snowstorms stoke skiers, torment motorists and trees
Wednesday night’s snowstorm ravaged leaf-filled trees in the midvalley, contributed to a few motor vehicle accidents, triggered a rare October snow day for the Roaring Fork School District and inspired skiers and riders to lick their chops. Aspen’s four ski areas received between 10 and 16 inches of snow...
aspenpublicradio.org
Monday, October 31
On today's newscast: Atlantic Aviation is giving $500,000 to CORE for a methane mitigation project at Coal Basin, Aspen and Snowmass Village voters are deciding several local tax proposals this election, the Aspen Pie Shop is open one last day before it makes way for Mark Hunt's new tenant, the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe is getting federal funding to expand high-speed internet, and more.
This Gunnison Home is Probably One of the Coolest in Colorado
I said what I said and I stand by it. For me, this is probably the ideal location for a dream home in the state of Colorado. In a meadow next to the river. This Gunnison, Colorado property is known as the DoubleTree Ranch located in the Ohio Creek Valley.
Two Colorado spots listed among 'best small towns to visit' in US
Travel website Trips to Discover has once again given Colorado some love, this time on their list of the top 20 'most beautiful small towns to visit in the United States.'. Towns of Breckenridge and Ouray were included on the unranked list of 20. The publication pointed to Breck's state-of-the-art...
Snow closes Colorado mountain school district
CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
Aspen Daily News
Local Coffee House to close temporarily for the first time
Local Coffee House will temporarily close from Monday to Dec. 15, marking the first time that the local business has closed for an offseason since it was founded in 2018. On Sunday, the final day before shutting its doors for a six-week closure, Local Coffee House will offer 50% off of all food and beverages from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The coffee house also will host a costume competition, with the winner receiving a complimentary annual membership to Local’s neighboring Here House social club — for which yearly rates currently range from $2,400 to $5,000.
FORECAST: More snow headed to Colorado after 12-plus inches over weekend
More snow is on the way to Colorado, following a stormy weekend in the high country that dropped well over a foot of powder in some areas. While snow isn't expected to be as heavy throughout the week as it was this weekend, it should be consistent and spread across a large swath of the state.
aspenpublicradio.org
Campaigns heat up in final bid for the redrawn House District 57
This election, local voters are deciding between two candidates for Colorado’s House District 57. Political newcomer and Democrat Elizabeth Velasco of Glenwood Springs is running against incumbent Republican Perry Will of New Castle. The redrawn district includes Pitkin and Garfield counties, the portion of Eagle County located within the...
aspenpublicradio.org
Atlantic Aviation donates $500,000 to help give flight to Coal Basin methane-mitigation project
Atlantic Aviation is giving $500,000 to the Roaring Fork Valley’s Community Office for Resource Efficiency to support a project to combat methane emissions at the Coal Basin mine, near Redstone. The company provides general aviation services such as fuel and private plane parking as the fixed-base operator at the...
The Abandoned Town in Colorado that You Can Visit
St. Elmo is an abandoned town in Chaffee County, Colorado, United States. Chaffee County is a county located in the U.S. state of Colorado. St. Elmo is still inhabited, however, it is considered a ghost town. The former mining roads are now used as off-road vehicle paths, and St. Elmo is a popular tourist destination.
KKTV
Colorado man wanted in connection with co-worker’s death surrenders
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted by Colorado police in connection to the death of a co-worker turned himself in Monday. Officials said Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, was wanted by the Breckenridge Police Department in connection with an ongoing investigation of the 2019 death of his then co-worker Brendan Rye.
Couple arrested after 2-year-old found with severe burns
A couple in Garfield County was arrested on charges of child abuse after deputies found a 2-year-old child suffering from severe burns and other injuries.
