ranchandcoast.com
6 Memorable Ways to Celebrate in San Diego This Halloween Weekend
Join The Forum Carlsbad for a family-friendly afternoon of trick-or-treating, creepy characters, Halloween activities, photo booths, and tunes. Arrive in your best costume to trick-or-treat through participating stores and restaurants. Participating businesses will be designated by a Halloween decal on their front door. Trick-or-Treaters can make the booth near Anthropologie their first stop to receive a complimentary bucket to collect candy! Also near Anthropologie, local band, Hullabaloo, will perform and entertain guests from 3:00 to 5:00 pm.
Eater
LA Icon Randy’s Donuts Is Opening 10 Stores Across San Diego
A landmark bakery known for its giant rooftop doughnut signs is expanding in a big way into San Diego with its first area outpost scheduled to open early next year. Founded in 1952, the original branch of Randy’s Donuts, located near the Los Angeles International Airport, has made tons of television and film appearances through the years, with cameos in everything from the Arrested Development series and the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Californication” video to features like Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks!.
sdvoice.info
Ms. Shirley Smith’s Birthday Celebration at Elks Lodge #6
On Saturday night October 22, 2022 the Legendary Elks Lodge #6 located at Hensley Street, San Diego, CA 92102 was jumping off the hook. Shirley Smith, a daughter of the Elks Nautilus Temple #436 for 13 years, celebrated her 71st birthday with a blast. A good time was had, with lots of fun and celebration with a host of family and friends who joined together in laughter and dancing to the funky soul sounds of DJ Mack.
News 8 KFMB
Calvary San Diego's Halloween Trunk or Treat Event
You are invited to our FREE Halloween Trunk or Treat event at Calvary San Diego. Visit: calvarysd.com.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in San Diego 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in San Diego this year? This post covers Christmas San Diego 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in San Diego, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
NBC Bay Area
Encinitas Woman Reunited With Dognapped Golden Retriever
An Encinitas woman whose dog was stolen from her yard earlier this month allegedly by an Amazon delivery driver was finally reunited with her Golden Retriever. NBC 7 was outside a Clairemont Petco store to capture the reunion as Finn was returned to his owner, Denise Reppenhagen. "I am beyond...
NBC San Diego
Día de los Muertos Events Happening in San Diego This Weekend
Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is just around the corner and thousands of people in San Diego County are preparing for this important celebration that honors loved ones who have passed. The holiday, which is celebrated mostly in Mexico on Nov. 1 and 2, is...
NBC San Diego
Parade Plans Scrambled: El Cajon Mother Goose Parade Canceled
The Mother Goose Parade, one of San Diego County's longest-running holiday events, has been canceled and will return next year, it was announced Friday. The 76th iteration of the parade had been scheduled for Nov. 20 in downtown El Cajon. "Due to unprecedented staffing, logistics and supply chain challenges, we...
uchscommander.com
San Diego’s Whaley House Offers a Haunted History
Disembodied whispers, flickering lights, and doors opening without explanation. Is this the product of paranoia or paranormal activity? Whatever the case, the arrival of spooky season means haunted attractions meet a desire for thrill and adrenaline, making it the perfect time to visit haunted houses. Among the top spooky attractions in Southern California is one with the authentic history and ghost stories necessary for that thrill: the Whaley House.
San Diego weekly Reader
La Posta's Cali Burrito – why you choose to live in San Diego
I'm not sure who first came up with the California burrito, but I'm pretty sure that's what they were going for – stuffing a cheesy burrito with potatoes, just enough to get you home, not enough to put you to sleep immediately. It's not midnight food, it's middle of the night food. And because your recollection of it will be dim, and because you can blame the hangover for how awful you feel the next day, you will remember it fondly. (Apr. 14, 2014)
San Diego weekly Reader
Native American Art Show: This Is Indian Country, Elfin Forest Guided Hike
Celebrating national American heritage month with a VIP reception from 6 pm to 9 pm on Saturday, November 5. Meet native American artists: Cara Romero, Cody Sanderson, Del Curfman, George Riveria, Johnny Baer Contreras, LX Lewis and Ruben Chato. Native American comedian JR Redwater will perform. When: Saturday, November 5,...
My Favorite San Diego Coffee Shops to Work At
I've had the awesome privilege to work fully remotely since March 2020. That comes with lots of freedom, but there are also plenty of downsides to it. Especially since I live in a one-bedroom apartment with no dedicated office space.
ccnewspaper.com
Visiting San Diego- Where to stay and dine- October 2022
The Town and Country Resort is quite the place. Located in Mission Valley this huge resort encompasses a spacious ground including its own convention center, restaurants and comfortable rooms. The view and spacious area in the room made the visit very pleaurable. The property is very large but take walk to explore all the options.
UC San Diego Health’s NICU babies dress up for Halloween
UC San Diego Health’s neonatal intensive care unit at Jacobs Medical Center celebrated the season by showcasing what they called the cutest miniature trick-or-treaters ever.
4 stabbed after Halloween party
Four people were stabbed in the Stockton neighborhood Saturday morning while they were in the street talking, after leaving a Halloween party.
countynewscenter.com
Violence Survivor Finds Hope and Support at One Safe Place
Nani’s smile is lovely and her story uniquely positioned to illustrate the importance of organizations like One Safe Place, a safe haven set up by the District Attorney’s Office to provide hope and services to help victims of domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse, human trafficking and violent loss in San Diego’s North County.
No Jackpot Winner in SuperLotto Plus, But Ticket Worth $45,416 Sold in San Diego
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $38 million. But a ticket with five numbers, and missing the Mega number, was sold at a Ralphs store in College East and is worth $45,416, the California Lottery announced.
San Diego weekly Reader
Dockless bikes trashed off Sunset Cliffs and Chollas Creek
That’s a reef shelf at Sunset Cliffs and Hill Street,” Proctor said. “The area the bikes were in is inaccessible without a waist deep wade around one of the points of the coastline from the south end of No Surf Beach.” (May 28, 2018) Earlier at...
Top 3 Ramen Spots to Try in San Diego
There are probably hundreds if not thousands of ramen spots throughout the city of San Diego, so it can be quite difficult to narrow down the spots that are worth trying. With that being said, I want to make it clear that I by no means claim that I have tried every ramen spot in San Diego, but there are quite a few spots that I have tried, namely the most popular ones and some smaller, hole in the wall spots as well. So, you can say I am pretty well versed in the ramen world, but it would be impossible to try every single ramen spot in San Diego. Of course, this is all pretty subjective and everyone can have very different tastes when it comes to what we look for in a bowl of ramen, but this is a compilation of reviews that are based on my personal experience as well as ratings found on the internet. Like I always say, I am not a fan of spicy food, so there could very well be really delicious and amazing spicy ramen dishes out there, but I for one can not be one to judge for that, unfortunately. But nonetheless we continue.
4 Stabbed at Halloween Party in San Diego’s Stockton Neighborhood
Three men and a woman were stabbed Saturday in the Stockton neighborhood of San Diego while standing in the street talking after leaving a Halloween party, police said. At 2:11 a.m. Saturday, the victims were confronted by another group who attended the party in the 100 block of 31st Street, said Officer D. O’Brien of the San Diego Police Department.
