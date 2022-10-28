ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

San Diego County Retail Poised for Growth with 7 New Projects in Pipeline, Mostly in South County

The overall vacancy rate for San Diego retailers was a “very healthy” 5.0% in the last quarter, down from 6.3% a year ago, according to an analysis of the local market. The sector showed a strong 342,000 square feet of occupancy growth in the quarter, for a total 885,000-square-feet increase in 2022, Cushman & Wakefield noted in its Marketbeat report.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
UCSD Guardian

35,000 to 56,000 New Homes are Proposed to be Built in University City

A new proposal from the University City Planning Department shows that University City is projected to add/build 35,000 to 56,000 new houses in the upcoming decades — a 215% increase in housing density. This update to the University Community Plan Project will primarily focus on increasing residential density in the Nobel Drive area, La Jolla Village Square, UTC, and shopping areas in Northern and Southern La Jolla.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Oceanside gives final approval to Ocean Kamp project

OCEANSIDE — The Oceanside City Council on Oct. 19 gave final approval for Ocean Kamp, a giant mixed-use development with a wave lagoon, to replace the former site of a swap meet and drive-in movie theater. The project will be a residential-commercial development with up to 700 homes, a...
OCEANSIDE, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Dockless bikes trashed off Sunset Cliffs and Chollas Creek

That’s a reef shelf at Sunset Cliffs and Hill Street,” Proctor said. “The area the bikes were in is inaccessible without a waist deep wade around one of the points of the coastline from the south end of No Surf Beach.” (May 28, 2018) Earlier at...
SAN DIEGO, CA
aarp.org

A ‘Walking Action Plan’ for La Mesa, California

Following is an AARP summary of the walking action plan developed by Janet Castaños, a State Walking College Fellow, for the southwestern part of the city. Built along an undeveloped corridor in the western part of the city, the four-mile West La Mesa Urban Trail will link four schools, two parks and three community centers as well as numerous restaurants and businesses.
LA MESA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Traffic Emergency Extended by Carlsbad City Council

At its Oct. 18 meeting, the Carlsbad City Council voted to extend the local traffic safety emergency proclamation for an additional 60 days. The city proclaimed a traffic safety emergency in August following a dramatic increase in collisions involving bikes and e-bikes. In that time, the city has focused on a balanced approach that includes efforts related to the “three Es” of traffic safety – education, engineering and enforcement.
CARLSBAD, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Waverunner Angler makes a long Voyage for a Hefty Tuna

Dock Totals 10/16 – 10/29: 5,041 anglers aboard 249 half-day to 3-day trips out of San Diego landings over the past two weeks caught 2 barracuda (released), 1,940 bluefin tuna (to 285 pounds), 3 blue perch, 815 bonito, 1 cabezon (released), 355 calico bass, 2,798 dorado, 12 lingcod, 3 mako shark, 133 rock crab, 3,263 rockfish, 89 sand bass, 525 sculpin, 249 sheephead, 61 skipjack tuna, 121 spiny lobster, 1,028 whitefish, 3 white seabass, 5,134 yellowfin tuna, and 872 yellowtail.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Native American Art Show: This Is Indian Country, Elfin Forest Guided Hike

Celebrating national American heritage month with a VIP reception from 6 pm to 9 pm on Saturday, November 5. Meet native American artists: Cara Romero, Cody Sanderson, Del Curfman, George Riveria, Johnny Baer Contreras, LX Lewis and Ruben Chato. Native American comedian JR Redwater will perform. When: Saturday, November 5,...
SOLANA BEACH, CA
thestarnews.com

Thumbs up for In-n-Out permit

National City council Oct. 18 narrowly approved an appeal for a Conditional Use Permit for a new In-N-Out burger joint at 1900 East Plaza Blvd. The city’s planning commission had denied the request for a drive-through on Aug. 1 and it came before city council in a public hearing on Sept. 6.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
ccnewspaper.com

Visiting San Diego- Where to stay and dine- October 2022

The Town and Country Resort is quite the place. Located in Mission Valley this huge resort encompasses a spacious ground including its own convention center, restaurants and comfortable rooms. The view and spacious area in the room made the visit very pleaurable. The property is very large but take walk to explore all the options.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

What’s Up Downtown Oceanside

Sip & Shop Downtown Oceanside Ticket Sale Save $5 through Oct. 26, Downtown Oceanside. Join us as we kick off the return of ’Tis the Season to Shop Local with our annual craft beverage tasting event. On Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, from 1-4 p.m., enjoy 1- to 3-ounce tastings from your favorite Oceanside brewers, wineries, coffee shops and craft beverage makers while you explore Downtown shops and listen to live holiday music. Participate in the returning Oceanside Holiday Challenge along the way for a chance to win local prizes. Automatically save $5 on all tickets through Wednesday at midnight. BUY TICKETS.
OCEANSIDE, CA
chulavistatoday.com

The city of San Diego received $2.45 million in funds to help people living in encampments in the East Village

The city of San Diego received $2.45 million in state funds to serve 50 individuals living in encampments in the East Village area of downtown San Diego. A total of eight communities received a total of $48 million in grants to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts to serve approximately 1,461 unsheltered people, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Thursday.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy