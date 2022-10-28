Read full article on original website
San Diego County Retail Poised for Growth with 7 New Projects in Pipeline, Mostly in South County
The overall vacancy rate for San Diego retailers was a “very healthy” 5.0% in the last quarter, down from 6.3% a year ago, according to an analysis of the local market. The sector showed a strong 342,000 square feet of occupancy growth in the quarter, for a total 885,000-square-feet increase in 2022, Cushman & Wakefield noted in its Marketbeat report.
UCSD Guardian
35,000 to 56,000 New Homes are Proposed to be Built in University City
A new proposal from the University City Planning Department shows that University City is projected to add/build 35,000 to 56,000 new houses in the upcoming decades — a 215% increase in housing density. This update to the University Community Plan Project will primarily focus on increasing residential density in the Nobel Drive area, La Jolla Village Square, UTC, and shopping areas in Northern and Southern La Jolla.
KPBS
Wooden high rises? San Diego hopes 'mass timber' can help with climate goals
On the western edge of Scripps Ranch, just off I-15, construction crews are assembling a 10-story building made entirely out of wood. But the building won't ever be inhabited — in fact, crews will be tearing it down next year. That's because the building, officially called the NHERI Tall...
Nov 2022: Pure Water Pipelines Construction begins on Genesee in Clairemont
The northbound lanes on Genesee Avenue in Clairemont will be closed for the installation of the pipeline. The southbound lanes on Genesee in Clairemont will be split to accommodate a single lane for northbound traffic and a single lane for southbound traffic. Work is expected to occur during the day,...
Coast News
Oceanside gives final approval to Ocean Kamp project
OCEANSIDE — The Oceanside City Council on Oct. 19 gave final approval for Ocean Kamp, a giant mixed-use development with a wave lagoon, to replace the former site of a swap meet and drive-in movie theater. The project will be a residential-commercial development with up to 700 homes, a...
Imperial Beach Apartment Building, Built in 1968, Sells for $3.25 Million
A 10-unit multifamily property on Calla Avenue in Imperial Beach has been sold for $3.25 million, brokerage officials said. Connor Stolle and Carson Trujillo, multifamily investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Downtown San Diego office, represented the seller, Calla Condos LLC. Cole Silverman, also of Marcus & Millichap, joined...
Evacuations continue in San Jacinto from strong pool chemical smell
A leak of pool chemicals from a shipping container emitted a strong smell in a San Jacinto residential neighborhood Saturday, forcing the evacuation of some homes.
San Diego weekly Reader
Dockless bikes trashed off Sunset Cliffs and Chollas Creek
That’s a reef shelf at Sunset Cliffs and Hill Street,” Proctor said. “The area the bikes were in is inaccessible without a waist deep wade around one of the points of the coastline from the south end of No Surf Beach.” (May 28, 2018) Earlier at...
aarp.org
A ‘Walking Action Plan’ for La Mesa, California
Following is an AARP summary of the walking action plan developed by Janet Castaños, a State Walking College Fellow, for the southwestern part of the city. Built along an undeveloped corridor in the western part of the city, the four-mile West La Mesa Urban Trail will link four schools, two parks and three community centers as well as numerous restaurants and businesses.
northcountydailystar.com
Traffic Emergency Extended by Carlsbad City Council
At its Oct. 18 meeting, the Carlsbad City Council voted to extend the local traffic safety emergency proclamation for an additional 60 days. The city proclaimed a traffic safety emergency in August following a dramatic increase in collisions involving bikes and e-bikes. In that time, the city has focused on a balanced approach that includes efforts related to the “three Es” of traffic safety – education, engineering and enforcement.
San Diego weekly Reader
Waverunner Angler makes a long Voyage for a Hefty Tuna
Dock Totals 10/16 – 10/29: 5,041 anglers aboard 249 half-day to 3-day trips out of San Diego landings over the past two weeks caught 2 barracuda (released), 1,940 bluefin tuna (to 285 pounds), 3 blue perch, 815 bonito, 1 cabezon (released), 355 calico bass, 2,798 dorado, 12 lingcod, 3 mako shark, 133 rock crab, 3,263 rockfish, 89 sand bass, 525 sculpin, 249 sheephead, 61 skipjack tuna, 121 spiny lobster, 1,028 whitefish, 3 white seabass, 5,134 yellowfin tuna, and 872 yellowtail.
More than 15,000 people attend 'Freedom Revival 2022' at Waterfront Park
SAN DIEGO — Freedom Revival 2022 stopped at San Diego's Waterfront park Saturday for an event focused on freedom, religion, and political issues. The religious and political events drew in thousands of attendees and focused on state and local policies. An estimated 15,000 people attended the event. Organizers say...
San Diego weekly Reader
Native American Art Show: This Is Indian Country, Elfin Forest Guided Hike
Celebrating national American heritage month with a VIP reception from 6 pm to 9 pm on Saturday, November 5. Meet native American artists: Cara Romero, Cody Sanderson, Del Curfman, George Riveria, Johnny Baer Contreras, LX Lewis and Ruben Chato. Native American comedian JR Redwater will perform. When: Saturday, November 5,...
thestarnews.com
Thumbs up for In-n-Out permit
National City council Oct. 18 narrowly approved an appeal for a Conditional Use Permit for a new In-N-Out burger joint at 1900 East Plaza Blvd. The city’s planning commission had denied the request for a drive-through on Aug. 1 and it came before city council in a public hearing on Sept. 6.
ccnewspaper.com
Visiting San Diego- Where to stay and dine- October 2022
The Town and Country Resort is quite the place. Located in Mission Valley this huge resort encompasses a spacious ground including its own convention center, restaurants and comfortable rooms. The view and spacious area in the room made the visit very pleaurable. The property is very large but take walk to explore all the options.
Fireball Pizzeria Planning Physical Location
Mobile Woodfired Pizza Working on Oceanside Location
Temperatures to nosedive, eastside snow possible with arrival of storm
Temperatures will plunge and dustings of snow around Idyllwild and other mountain locations are possible midweek as a storm system rolls in from the north, with the tail end of it sweeping across the Inland Empire, according to the National Weather Service. “This incoming system will bring a chance of...
thevistapress.com
What’s Up Downtown Oceanside
Sip & Shop Downtown Oceanside Ticket Sale Save $5 through Oct. 26, Downtown Oceanside. Join us as we kick off the return of ’Tis the Season to Shop Local with our annual craft beverage tasting event. On Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, from 1-4 p.m., enjoy 1- to 3-ounce tastings from your favorite Oceanside brewers, wineries, coffee shops and craft beverage makers while you explore Downtown shops and listen to live holiday music. Participate in the returning Oceanside Holiday Challenge along the way for a chance to win local prizes. Automatically save $5 on all tickets through Wednesday at midnight. BUY TICKETS.
Driver carjacked on busy Pacific Beach street
Bystanders, including some bouncers from nearby clubs, saw what was happening and ran over to help, but the driver was thrown to the ground and the suspected carjacker sped away in the Volkswagen.
chulavistatoday.com
The city of San Diego received $2.45 million in funds to help people living in encampments in the East Village
The city of San Diego received $2.45 million in state funds to serve 50 individuals living in encampments in the East Village area of downtown San Diego. A total of eight communities received a total of $48 million in grants to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts to serve approximately 1,461 unsheltered people, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Thursday.
