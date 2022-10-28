Read full article on original website
norfolkneradio.com
GUNS IN AMERICA: Are you "Pro-gun" or "Anti-gun"?
Listen to win NRA Banquet Tickets Tuesday morning on 106 KIX. The Boone County Friends of NRA Banquet is Saturday, November 5th in Albion. Join the conversation with "Abe Schoenherr in the Morning" on 106 KIX:. Call the show at 402-844-4091. Email abe@106kix.com with your question, comment or concern.
They built a skate park in Nebraska’s poorest county. Then they watched Junior do something priceless.
WALTHILL, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) — The children of the Omaha Reservation begin descending on the town park in late afternoon. They arrive unannounced in twos and threes on a recent Monday, cluster in groups, chat and gossip as they not-so-casually eyeball the tantalizing thing that has drawn them to this spot, pubescent moths to the flame.
kscj.com
TWO HOURS FOR TRICK OR TREATING HALLOWEEN NIGHT
TRICK-OR-TREATING WILL BE OBSERVED IN SIOUX CITY AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY FROM 6 P.M. TO 8 P.M MONDAY NIGHT. THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT REMINDS PARENTS TO HAVE SAFE COSTUMES MADE OF FIRE-RETARDANT MATERIAL WITH EYE HOLES LARGE ENOUGH FOR GOOD PERIPHERAL VISION. A RESPONSIBLE ADULT SHOULD ALWAYS ACCOMPANY YOUNG...
norfolkneradio.com
Northeast men's soccer captures first region championship in program histroy
BURLINGTON, Iowa – The No. 9 Northeast Community College men's soccer team competed in the Region XI Championship Saturday against No. 7 Southeastern Community College at Bracewell Stadium in Burlington, Iowa. The Hawks made history by taking the game by a final score of 2-1 and bringing the Region...
norfolkneradio.com
Northeast women's soccer raises Region XI championship trophy for third straight year
The No. 7 Northeast Community College women’s soccer team hosted the Region XI Championship on their home turf at Veterans Memorial Field for the third-straight year. The Hawks once again claimed the title of Region XI Champions by a final score of 3-0 over Hawkeye Community College. The Hawks...
Sioux City Journal
Niobrara rancher, Crofton businessman run for legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska pits
A fourth-generation rancher from Niobrara and an investment banker from Crofton are competing in a sprawling state Legislative district in Northeast Nebraska. District 40, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.
norfolkneradio.com
Three finalists emerge for Nebraska's Sixth Judicial District
Three names have come forward by the Judicial Nomination Committee for the County Judge seat in Nebraska’s Sixth Judicial District, consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. The name’s provided for consideration were Thomas J. Klein of Wahoo, Patrick L. Runge of Omaha, and Timothy...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman arrested on outstanding warrant, meth charge
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Officers reportedly found methamphetamine on a 40-year-old northeast Nebraska woman arrested for an outstanding warrant. On Sunday at 9:13 p.m., Norfolk Police officers identified Stefanie N. Applequist, 40, of Norfolk, near 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue. She was taken into custody on an active Madison County arrest warrant.
WOWT
Quadruple-homicide suspect to appear in northeast Nebraska court next week
HARTINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The suspect in a quadruple homicide in the small town of Laurel is set for arraignment in northeast Nebraska next week. Court documents filed Thursday in Cedar County Court show Jason Jones, 42, has been ordered to appear remotely at 1 p.m. Wednesday. In addition to...
norfolkneradio.com
UNMC/Faith Regional team up for new radiation treatment study
Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk is teaming up with the University of Nebraska Medical Center in evaluating a new kind of radiation treatment. The new treatment is called flash therapy. According to professor and director of physics at UNMC, Dr. Sumin Zhou, flash radiation therapy will deliver higher doses in a shorter amount of time, but will also reduce complications in the surrounding tissue.
North Sioux City measure 5 medical cannabis dispensary limitations
This coming election, people in North Sioux City have more than just candidates to vote on there is an initiated ballot measure as well. If passed, it would change the number of medical marijuana dispensaries allowed in the city
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State volleyball moves up to second in latest Division II coaches poll
Thanks to three home wins last week, the Wayne State College volleyball team moved up one spot to second in this week’s AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday afternoon. The Wildcats collected 15 first-place votes and 1,139 points in voting from coaches...
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State cruises to 56-14 win over Upper Iowa
Wayne State surpassed 600 yards of total offense as the Wildcats erupted for 49 points in the second and third quarter to cruise past Upper Iowa 56-14 in Northern Sun Conference South Division football Saturday afternoon in the Hall of Fame Game at Cunningham Field in Wayne. WSC is now...
News Channel Nebraska
Stanton woman sentenced for drug-related charge
STANTON, Neb. -- A 30-year-old woman from Stanton was sentenced on Friday to six months in jail for a drug-related charge. Officials said 30-year-old Darion Hansen received six months of county jail time for an attempted possession of methamphetamine charge. Hansen was also given a fine of $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State's Brahmer named NSIC offensive volleyball player of the week
WAYNE - Maggie Brahmer of Wayne State College was named the Northern Sun Conference Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week Monday afternoon by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota following her play in three Wildcat home wins last week. It’s the second time this season she has earned Offensive Player...
