CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A large amount of fentanyl was found in an unusual location during a stolen vehicle investigation in Clark County on Saturday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was on routine patrol at about 9:40 p.m. when he located a stolen vehicle parked in the 7-Eleven store in Orchards. A man was seen getting out of the vehicle and going into the store.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO