Car crashes into apartment after police chase in Gladstone
A person suspected of a burglary in Oregon City crashed a stolen car into an apartment and was later arrested Sunday morning, Gladstone police said on their Facebook page.
kptv.com
Sheriff: Large amount of fentanyl found in man’s underwear during arrest in Orchards
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A large amount of fentanyl was found in an unusual location during a stolen vehicle investigation in Clark County on Saturday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was on routine patrol at about 9:40 p.m. when he located a stolen vehicle parked in the 7-Eleven store in Orchards. A man was seen getting out of the vehicle and going into the store.
kptv.com
Man arrested after stabbing fiancé's stepfather at Hazel Dell Halloween party
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Saturday in Hazel Dell and charged with stabbing his fiancé's stepfather at a Halloween party, according to the Clark County Sherriff’s Office. At about 10:45 p.m., police responded to 10419 Northeast 25th Place, after a 911 call saying the...
CCSO: Man threatened to shoot woman outside Fred Meyer in Hazel Dell
A man is facing an attempted kidnapping charge after authorities said he threatened to shoot an elderly woman outside a Fred Meyer store in Hazel Dell Saturday evening.
kptv.com
1 injured, 1 arrested after 2-vehicle crash in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver, Wash. man was seriously injured and a second man arrested for vehicular assault after a crash between a motorcycle and a car on Saturday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., Police responded to Northeast 72nd Avenue...
Portland woman’s car and puppy stolen while unloading groceries
PORTLAND, Ore. — A North Portland woman was reunited with her 10-month-old puppy who was stolen along with her car Friday afternoon. This is one of the more than 12,000 car thefts Portland police have responded to since September 2021, that’s according to the Portland Police Bureau’s Stolen Vehicles Statistics.
kptv.com
Hazel Dell bar owner arrested, accused of threatening employees at cannabis dispensary
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - An owner of a Hazel Dell bar was arrested late Saturday evening after he threatened employees at a cannabis dispensary, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. At about 10:40 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an unwanted person at The Herbery, located...
Man in custody after his mother found stabbed to death in Beaverton home, police say
Officers arrested a man Thursday night after finding his mother dead in a Southwest Beaverton home, the Beaverton Police Department said. Police were called to a single-family house in the 12700 block of Southwest Tupelo Lane at about 4:15 p.m. after a report of an assault with a sword. There, officers found Audrey Schaff, 73, with multiple stab wounds. She died at the scene, police said.
Suspect sought after running over 2 people in a tent in Portland
Two people were injured when a person drove over an occupied tent in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood in an attempt to escape police. At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, Portland police found two people unconscious inside a black 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Northwest Hoyt Street near Broadway. The Jeep did not have license plates. Police determined from the vehicle identification number that it had been stolen from downtown Saturday, Oct. 22, police said in a news release.
Acura hits, critically injures motorcyclist in Clark County
A 60-year-old motorcyclist was critically hurt late Saturday night when he was hit by a motorist on NE 72nd in Vancouver, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
kptv.com
Westview High School briefly locked down after prank call: officials
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - There was a large police presence outside of Westview High School in Washington County on Monday around noon after a prank call about a shooter, according to authorities. Public Communications Officer for the Beaverton School District Shellie Bailey-Shah said the school was put on lockdown...
kptv.com
Hillsboro bicyclist killed in traffic collision, officials say
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A bicyclist in Hillsboro died after colliding with a car on Monday, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. Hillsboro Fire & Rescue responded around 2 p.m. to the area of SW Oak and S. 1st Avenue where officials say the 40-year-old male was found. The driver of the car is cooperating with the investigation, Hillsboro P.D. said Monday night.
kptv.com
Man found guilty after killing people living on his NE Portland property
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man has been found guilty of murder after shooting two people living on inherited property. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Reza Chehrazi Mardani, 68, took over the property in the area of Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast 74th Avenue after his brother’s death in 2018.
Monday in Portland: Police recover woman's stolen car with puppy inside, PPS facing $1.18M lawsuit
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders and happy Halloween! It's Monday, Oct. 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
kptv.com
Sheriff: Suspect used explosives to destroy body after killing man in Kelso
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Detectives have arrested a man who shot and killed another man, then used explosives to destroy victim’s body, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began on July 30 when detectives executed a search warrant at a property in the 2100...
kptv.com
Bicyclist critically injured in crash with car in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A bicyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car on Friday night in southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 11:15 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a crash at Southeast Division Street and Southeast...
kptv.com
2 arrested after recovery of stolen cars, gun in Vancouver
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies say reports of a parked car without license plates ended with two men in custody. Deputies were first dispatched Oct. 19 to the 3500 block of NE 54th Street, Vancouver. According to deputies, they were familiar with the area, having located and observed stolen cars in the area before.
