WBOC
MDE Releases Discharge Permit For Lakeside At Trappe Development
TRAPPE, Md. - Maryland's Department of Environment has approved a scaled-back permit. The permit is limiting how much treated wastewater could be discharged back into the environment. The discharge permit would allow up to 400 homes to be built and spray 100,000 gallons per day of treated wastewater onto nearby...
WBOC
Drivers to Expect Delays Ahead of Ocean Pines Roadwork
OCEAN PINES, Md.- Motorist going through Ocean Pines next week should expect delays ahead of planned road work. Ocean Pines officials say the paving will start Nov. 7, with the initial phase of work expected to last one week. Weather permitting, paving will start the week of Nov. 14 on...
WBOC
TidalHealth to Offer Free Flu and COVID-19 Shots for Veterans and Spouses Nov. 11
SALISBURY, Md. - In honor of Veterans Day and in appreciation for the service to our nation by the veterans of Delmarva, TidalHealth has announced it will offer free flu shots and free COVID-19 boosters to all veterans and their spouses. The free flu shots and COVID boosters will be...
WBOC
Lewes Church to Host Emergency Shelter This Winter
LEWES, Del. - St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church will host a winter emergency shelter for men from December 1 through March 15, 2023. According to the church, they are partnering with Code Purple of Sussex County to help with providing shelter to men who need it this winter. St. Jude already has engagement with the homeless community, providing things like food and clothing to local charities.
WBOC
Sea Witch Festival Costume Parade Returns to Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Sea Witch Costume Parade returned to Rehoboth Beach Saturday morning. The parade kicked off at 11 a.m. with the iconic Hilda the Sea Witch balloon, among many others, making its way down Rehoboth Avenue. The festival also features over 30 different vendors showing off handmade products.
WBOC
Wicomico Sheriff's Deputy Arrested for Rape
SALISBURY, Md. - A deputy with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is facing rape and related charges following accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman in the parking lot of a Salisbury department store. The sheriff's office said Monday a release that on it received a complaint from a woman...
WBOC
Man in Custody After Barricade Situation in Delmar
DELMAR, Del. - Authorities say a 26-year-old man is in police custody after he barricaded himself inside a Delmar, Del. home - along with a woman and a toddler - for several hours Monday. During a joint press conference held at the Delmar Police Department, Delaware State Police said the...
WBOC
Berlin Man Arrested Following New Castle Car Chase
NEW CASTLE, Del.- A Berlin man was arrested on felony drug charges Saturday morning following a car chase in New Castle. Delaware State Police say a trooper saw a brown Chevrolet Impala run a stop sign at the intersection of Pigeon Point Road and Lambson Lane. When the trooper tried...
WBOC
Clarence Phillip Kelly
C. Phillip Kelly, fondly known as Phil, 74, of Salisbury, MD, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022. Born in Salisbury, MD, he was the son of the late Clarence and Mary Louise (Dryden) Kelly. To read full obituary, click Here.
