brownsnation.com
Harrison Bryant Has A Chance To Excel In TE1 Role For Browns
When the Cleveland Browns released Austin Hooper, many folks wondered one thing. Who would get the bulk of Hooper’s targets in this year’s offense?. David Njoku’s big contract was a clue as to who would get the bulk of the increase. And certainly, Harrison Bryant would see...
brownsnation.com
3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals
The Cleveland Browns scored a decisive Week 8 win over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on the Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. The final score was 32-13. Here are three things we learned (or relearned) from this Week 8 victory. 1. The Browns Can Hold A Lead. We...
brownsnation.com
3 Matchups To Watch In Browns Vs Bengals
In recent years, beating the Bengals has been the Cleveland Browns’ answer to getting out of a slump. The best example came in 2020 during the game Odell Beckham Jr. went down with an injury and Baker Mayfield went on to complete nearly all of his passes. The Browns...
brownsnation.com
3 Browns Players Ruled Out For Monday Night
The Cleveland Browns need all hands on deck as they take on their divisional rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, on Monday Night Football, the Halloween edition. That will not be the case as the team revealed on Saturday that three starters have already been ruled out of the game. None of...
brownsnation.com
Kareem Hunt Comments About Possibly Being Traded
A somewhat subdued Kareem Hunt was asked on Saturday about his feelings regarding a potential trade by the Cleveland Browns. It is all over the headlines that Hunt is a possible trade candidate after the Browns’ Week 8 game against the Bengals on Monday night. Hunt asked for a...
brownsnation.com
NFL Insider Says Browns Will Put Identity At Risk by Trading Hunt
The Cleveland Browns have proclaimed itself a run-first offense for years. That is especially true this season with a backup quarterback in Jacoby Brissett and arguably the best running back duo in the NFL: Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. In the past three months, we have heard multiple whispers about...
brownsnation.com
3 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs. Bengals
The best Halloween celebration in Ohio kicks off tonight at FirstEnergy Stadium. And the Cleveland Browns will try to keep a few streaks to ensure the home crowd gets a real treat. Kevin Stefanski has never lost to the Bengals and Myles Garrett wants to keep a sack streak intact.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/30/22)
It is Game Day Eve and Halloween Eve for the Cleveland Browns: Sunday, October 30, 2022. The Browns are getting ready for the Bengals. News about the players leading into the Week 8 game headlines the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. A Myles Garrett Update. Myles...
brownsnation.com
Report: Browns Will Now Grant Kareem Hunt’s Trade Request
ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting via his sources that the Cleveland Browns are willing to grant Kareem Hunt‘s trade request. The Browns initially denied this trade request during training camp, but hours before the trade deadline (November 1), the team has changed its course. What The Browns Want.
brownsnation.com
NFL Analyst Says One Trade Is Likely If Browns Lose Monday
The Cleveland Browns have been the talk of NFL analysts since March when the team traded for Deshaun Watson. Admittedly, the season that started out 2-1 has taken a disappointing turn with four straight losses. The Browns, now 2-5, face the 4-3 Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night in a key...
brownsnation.com
Joe Haden Has A Special Message For Browns Fans
Former Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden seems to be enjoying retirement. After a splendid career in both northeast Ohio and Pittsburgh, Haden still sticks around the game. It’s clear Haden enjoyed his time in Cleveland and still has love for fans in the area. On Saturday, he left a...
brownsnation.com
LeBron James Facing Backlash For Browns Decision
Former Cleveland Cavaliers star player, and Ohio’s very own, LeBron James is facing backlash. The backlash comes from him deciding to switch from being a Cowboys fan to backing the Cleveland Browns. While the backlash might seem odd, the story behind everything reveals the reasoning behind this backlash. So...
