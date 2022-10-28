ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Sports

Klay gets touching advice from Steph's mom after Barkley remarks

Klay Thompson took to heart recent criticism from TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley and let his emotions out following the Warriors’ 123-110 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Since Barkley's remarks, in which the analyst said Thompson is no longer the same player he was before his injuries,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former 76ers top pick Jahlil Okafor talks on his friendship with Jayson Tatum, efforts to return to the NBA

“This is a part of Mexico that I’d never even imagined,” said the former No. 3 pick of the 2015 NBA draft as we sat on the sidelines of an Olympic training gymnasium just outside of the upscale Polanco neighborhood of Mexico City. The Celtics Wire made the trip to see the Mexican metropolis’ G League team practice as a member of the Capitanes, the NBA’s only development league affiliate based outside the US or Canada.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Channing Frye blames Anthony Davis for Lakers' problems

The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-5 after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, and there is no shortage of blame. According to various people, the Lakers are struggling because (take your pick) Russell Westbrook is still on the team, the roster is poorly constructed, LeBron James and Anthony Davis don’t have enough offensive support around them, James is too old, James doesn’t care about winning anymore and only cares about his own stats, etc.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Eagles star Lane Johnson dresses up as Jason Kelce for Halloween

As the kickoff of Week 8’s game approaches, Philadelphia Eagles fans everywhere are making some last-minute preparations for Halloween, whether that be a last-minute visit to the local grocery store or those parties you were invited to. Hopefully, your significant other didn’t accept the invitation to any day parties. It’s game day, and everyone’s favorite right tackle, Lane Johnson, returns to action today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

NBA takes away two Sixers second-round picks after investigation

WASHINGTON — The NBA has docked the Sixers their second-round picks in the 2023 and 2024 drafts after an investigation found the team had premature discussions with free-agent signings Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucker. The league announced the penalty “reflected findings, following an investigation, that the 76ers engaged...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Referee Clete Blakeman struggled making delay of game announcement

Clete Blakeman has been an NFL official for nearly 15 years, but the veteran did not have the easiest time making one particular announcement on Sunday. Blakeman got a bit tongue-tied while announcing a delay of game penalty during the Pittsburgh Steelers-Philadelphia Eagles game. That is probably because it was a rare delay of game on the defense. As Blakeman described it, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was guilty of “making a move that’s not necessary and unlike football.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Report: Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies

Much like Seiya Suzuki during the 2021 Major League Baseball offseason, a new Japanese baseball star has announced he is ready to be posted. This time, it's Orix Buffaloes outfielder Masataka Yoshida, per @GaijinBaseball on Twitter. Across seven seasons in the Nippon Professional Baseball league, the 29-year-old has hit .327...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

De’Anthony Melton is finding his role with Sixers

On draft night, the Philadelphia 76ers got their offseason rolling with a draft night trade to begin retooling their roster. The Sixers traded Danny Green and the rights to the 23rd pick in the 2022 draft in exchange for De’Anthony Melton. An athletic 6’2 combo guard, De’Anthony Melton was...
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

