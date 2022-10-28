Read full article on original website
Nets Star Kevin Durant Strongly Shuts Down Kyrie Irving Theory
The drama and negativity surrounding the Nets didn’t come to a halt once the 2022-23 NBA season started. In fact, times might be tougher in Brooklyn now than they were back in the summer. The Nets suffered a 125-116 loss to the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on Saturday...
Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James Are The Perfect Players
Charles Barkley has high praise for Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, calling them 'perfect players'.
Klay gets touching advice from Steph's mom after Barkley remarks
Klay Thompson took to heart recent criticism from TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley and let his emotions out following the Warriors’ 123-110 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Since Barkley's remarks, in which the analyst said Thompson is no longer the same player he was before his injuries,...
Former 76ers top pick Jahlil Okafor talks on his friendship with Jayson Tatum, efforts to return to the NBA
“This is a part of Mexico that I’d never even imagined,” said the former No. 3 pick of the 2015 NBA draft as we sat on the sidelines of an Olympic training gymnasium just outside of the upscale Polanco neighborhood of Mexico City. The Celtics Wire made the trip to see the Mexican metropolis’ G League team practice as a member of the Capitanes, the NBA’s only development league affiliate based outside the US or Canada.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Channing Frye blames Anthony Davis for Lakers' problems
The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-5 after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, and there is no shortage of blame. According to various people, the Lakers are struggling because (take your pick) Russell Westbrook is still on the team, the roster is poorly constructed, LeBron James and Anthony Davis don’t have enough offensive support around them, James is too old, James doesn’t care about winning anymore and only cares about his own stats, etc.
Steve Nash rips Nets for being a ‘disaster’
The Brooklyn Nets are a mess both on and off the court, and Steve Nash knows it. Nash’s Nets lost at home on Saturday to the Indiana Pacers 125-116 to drop to 1-5. They allowed the Pacers to shoot 50 percent on 3-pointers (23/46) and couldn’t keep up.
Sixers get painful Joel Embiid blow ahead of game vs. Wizards
After returning last Saturday following a one-game absence, Joel Embiid is out for the Philadelphia 76ers once again. Head coach Dc Rivers confirmed he won’t suit up Monday when they play the Washington Wizards. Embiid has been ruled out due to a non-COVID-19 illness. According to Noah Levick of...
Eagles star Lane Johnson dresses up as Jason Kelce for Halloween
As the kickoff of Week 8’s game approaches, Philadelphia Eagles fans everywhere are making some last-minute preparations for Halloween, whether that be a last-minute visit to the local grocery store or those parties you were invited to. Hopefully, your significant other didn’t accept the invitation to any day parties. It’s game day, and everyone’s favorite right tackle, Lane Johnson, returns to action today.
Did Nick Nurse’s Raptors Take Joel Embiid-Less 76ers Lightly?
The Toronto Raptors struggled to overcome the shorthanded 76ers.
Did officials rob Panthers of win with costly mistake?
Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore made a boneheaded mistake after he came up with a huge play on Sunday, but one former NFL official says it should not have drawn a flag. The Panthers were trailing the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 with 8 seconds left in regulation when Moore caught...
NBA takes away two Sixers second-round picks after investigation
WASHINGTON — The NBA has docked the Sixers their second-round picks in the 2023 and 2024 drafts after an investigation found the team had premature discussions with free-agent signings Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucker. The league announced the penalty “reflected findings, following an investigation, that the 76ers engaged...
The NBA Has Taken Away The Philadelphia 76ers' 2023 And 2024 Second Round Picks Over Investigations Into Early Free Agency Discussions
The league has docked two second-round picks from the Sixers for early free agency discussions.
Referee Clete Blakeman struggled making delay of game announcement
Clete Blakeman has been an NFL official for nearly 15 years, but the veteran did not have the easiest time making one particular announcement on Sunday. Blakeman got a bit tongue-tied while announcing a delay of game penalty during the Pittsburgh Steelers-Philadelphia Eagles game. That is probably because it was a rare delay of game on the defense. As Blakeman described it, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was guilty of “making a move that’s not necessary and unlike football.”
Player grades: Joel Embiid returns, leads Sixers to road win over Bulls
The Philadelphia 76ers continued the road trip on Saturday when they paid a visit to the United Center to take on the Chicago Bulls looking to build off a win in Toronto. The Sixers were able to earn a gritty win and now they needed to just grow off the effort.
Lakers News: LeBron James Announces Expansion Of Show "The Shop"
"The Shop" will provide live-streamed NFL coverage on Amazon Prime starting next month.
Steve Nash Demands 'Bigger Commitment' Out Of Dysfunctional Nets
Steve Nash remains confident that his messaging is getting through to his players and demands 'bigger commitment.'
Report: Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies
Much like Seiya Suzuki during the 2021 Major League Baseball offseason, a new Japanese baseball star has announced he is ready to be posted. This time, it's Orix Buffaloes outfielder Masataka Yoshida, per @GaijinBaseball on Twitter. Across seven seasons in the Nippon Professional Baseball league, the 29-year-old has hit .327...
De’Anthony Melton is finding his role with Sixers
On draft night, the Philadelphia 76ers got their offseason rolling with a draft night trade to begin retooling their roster. The Sixers traded Danny Green and the rights to the 23rd pick in the 2022 draft in exchange for De’Anthony Melton. An athletic 6’2 combo guard, De’Anthony Melton was...
What Went Right for 76ers vs. Raptors on Friday Night?
Doc Rivers dishes his thought on the 76ers' Friday night victory over the Raptors.
