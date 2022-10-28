Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
‘Absolutely no evidence:’ Police, FBI affidavit debunk salacious conspiracy about Pelosi attack pushed by conservatives
Prominent figures on social media, including some of the loudest voices on the political right, are pushing a salacious and false conspiracy theory about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative about the assault. The claim that big names like...
Idaho8.com
Republicans ride optimistic wave into closing week of campaign, with all eyes on fight for Senate control
Republicans are riding a wave of optimism into the closing week of the fall campaign, eyeing seats far deeper into Democratic terrain than party leaders imagined only weeks ago, with rising GOP confidence of winning a strong House majority amid signs that critical Senate seats are also increasingly within their grasp.
Idaho8.com
Bono reflects on his 40-year marriage to Ali Hewson
Bono’s new memoir, “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” isn’t just about his time and travels with U2. It’s about love. “I also wrote the book to explain to my family what I was doing with their life because it was they who permissioned me to be away with U2 or lobbying Congress,” the singer told the Sunday Times Magazine. “Ali gave me the chance and covered for me at home. So I’m not writing a rock’n’roll memoir, [or] an activist’s memoir, I’m not just writing a sojourner’s memoir, I’m trying to write a love letter to my wife.”
Survivors recount horror of Halloween disaster in Seoul
South Korean authorities said they had no guidelines to handle the huge crowds that gathered for Halloween festivities in Seoul. CNN's Paula Hancocks speaks with survivors and families of the victims of the night's deadly crowd crush.
Idaho8.com
‘I was acting like a traitor’; second cooperating Oath Keeper testifies in sedition trial
Graydon Young, the first Oath Keeper to plead guilty to conspiracy in connection to January 6, 2021, told a jury Monday in the trial of five alleged leaders of the far-right group that after the 2020 election, he and other members believed the US government was covering up election fraud and the militia needed to act.
Idaho8.com
Paul Pelosi suspect charged with attempting to kidnap House speaker and attempted murder
Paul Pelosi “is making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Monday, following the announcement of state and federal charges against the man accused of attacking him. “Since the horrific attack on Paul early Friday, we have...
