Can Kyrie Irving get suspended over recent Tweet, comments?

Kyrie Irving recently shared a movie on his social media that includes anti-Semitic themes and argued with a reporter over it the next day. If you’ve missed the latest saga in the book of Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving’s obsession with obscure, fringe beliefs and temperament, here’s a quick summary:
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Klay gets touching advice from Steph's mom after Barkley remarks

Klay Thompson took to heart recent criticism from TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley and let his emotions out following the Warriors’ 123-110 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Since Barkley's remarks, in which the analyst said Thompson is no longer the same player he was before his injuries,...
Larry Brown Sports

Roquan Smith finally gets his trade wish

Roquan Smith has finally gotten his trade wish. Smith on Monday was traded by the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens. The deal comes less than a week after the Bears traded Robert Quinn to the Eagles. The Bears are getting a 2nd and 5th-round pick in return for Smith....
BALTIMORE, MD
ESPN

James, Davis help Lakers win for first time this season

LOS ANGELES -- — LeBron James scored 26 points and Anthony Davis added 23 to help the Los Angeles Lakers to their first win of the season with a 121-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Russell Westbrook had 18 points for the Lakers (1-5), who had...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Dusty Baker gains dishonorable distinction with Game 1 loss

It appears that Dusty Baker pulled a [checks notes] Dusty Baker with Friday’s loss in Game 1 of the World Series. Baker and the Houston Astros dropped their Fall Classic opener to the Philadelphia Phillies despite jumping out to an early 5-0 lead after three innings. The Phillies scored three in the fourth inning and two in the fifth inning to tie the game before eventually winning in extras by the final of 6-5.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
