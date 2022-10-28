It appears that Dusty Baker pulled a [checks notes] Dusty Baker with Friday’s loss in Game 1 of the World Series. Baker and the Houston Astros dropped their Fall Classic opener to the Philadelphia Phillies despite jumping out to an early 5-0 lead after three innings. The Phillies scored three in the fourth inning and two in the fifth inning to tie the game before eventually winning in extras by the final of 6-5.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO