Anthony Davis Reveals Why He Approached Russell Westbrook In The Locker Room After Win Vs. Nuggets
Anthony Davis spoke to Russell Westbrook after his great performance against the Denver Nuggets led the Lakers to their first win of the season.
“We weren’t friends” — Ex-New York Knicks guard Chris Childs opened up about his infamous fight with Kobe Bryant
Childs said he and Kobe Bryant didn't need to talk about their fight to settle their beef.
Kevin Durant Makes Blunt Admission About Nets' Locker Room Following Kyrie Irving's Tweet
Kevin Durant was not worried about the noise outside and felt it had no impact on the team.
Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James Are The Perfect Players
Charles Barkley has high praise for Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, calling them 'perfect players'.
Can Kyrie Irving get suspended over recent Tweet, comments?
Kyrie Irving recently shared a movie on his social media that includes anti-Semitic themes and argued with a reporter over it the next day. If you’ve missed the latest saga in the book of Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving’s obsession with obscure, fringe beliefs and temperament, here’s a quick summary:
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Timberwolves?
A look at how close LeBron James is to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA scoring record after the Lakers' matchup against the Timberwolves. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Timberwolves? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Klay gets touching advice from Steph's mom after Barkley remarks
Klay Thompson took to heart recent criticism from TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley and let his emotions out following the Warriors’ 123-110 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Since Barkley's remarks, in which the analyst said Thompson is no longer the same player he was before his injuries,...
Udonis Haslem throws shots at Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, reminds them of ‘that a-s whooping y’all took back in the day’
Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce recently earned the ire of some Miami Heat fans after the retired players declared that the team’s championship window is closing. Heat veteran Udonis Haslem was apparently not pleased with their statements, as he took to social media and fired shots at his former rivals.
Roquan Smith finally gets his trade wish
Roquan Smith has finally gotten his trade wish. Smith on Monday was traded by the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens. The deal comes less than a week after the Bears traded Robert Quinn to the Eagles. The Bears are getting a 2nd and 5th-round pick in return for Smith....
Derek Fisher Shares His Thoughts On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench For The Lakers
Former NBA point guard gives his take on Russell Westbrook's move to the bench.
ESPN
James, Davis help Lakers win for first time this season
LOS ANGELES -- — LeBron James scored 26 points and Anthony Davis added 23 to help the Los Angeles Lakers to their first win of the season with a 121-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Russell Westbrook had 18 points for the Lakers (1-5), who had...
Lakers douse Darvin Ham with water to joyfully celebrate his first win as head coach
The Los Angeles Lakers picked up their first win of the 2022-23 season on Sunday night, defeating the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles. The win was the first of new Lakers head coach Darvin Ham’s career, and the team celebrated in the locker room following the game. It’s been...
Dusty Baker gains dishonorable distinction with Game 1 loss
It appears that Dusty Baker pulled a [checks notes] Dusty Baker with Friday’s loss in Game 1 of the World Series. Baker and the Houston Astros dropped their Fall Classic opener to the Philadelphia Phillies despite jumping out to an early 5-0 lead after three innings. The Phillies scored three in the fourth inning and two in the fifth inning to tie the game before eventually winning in extras by the final of 6-5.
Steve Nash rips Nets for being a ‘disaster’
The Brooklyn Nets are a mess both on and off the court, and Steve Nash knows it. Nash’s Nets lost at home on Saturday to the Indiana Pacers 125-116 to drop to 1-5. They allowed the Pacers to shoot 50 percent on 3-pointers (23/46) and couldn’t keep up.
Isiah Thomas Trolls Victor Wembanyama While Pronouncing His Second Name: "Now We Talking About This Guy, Victor Where-Yo-Mama-At?”
The former player-turned-analyst received quite the brickbats on social media for getting Victor Wembanyama's name wrong.
Lakers News: Latest On Health Of Juan Toscano-Anderson, Anthony Davis Prior To L.A.-Denver II
A somewhat discouraging L.A. injury report.
Zion Williamson Wears Unreleased Air Jordans at UCLA Game
NBA All-Star Zion Williamson wore Air Jordan 1 Low 'Voodoo' sneakers at the UCLA football game on Saturday night.
Lakers News: NBA Twitter Clowns The Lakers And Their Fans After First Win Of Season
The Lakers brought their record up to a still-bad 1-5 with the victory.
Billy Donovan indicates a change in the Chicago Bulls' starting lineup
Patrick Williams is the obvious odd man out after Billy Donovan announced a possible starting five shakeup for the Bulls
Darius Garland's Injury Status For Knicks-Cavs Game
Darius Garland has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks.
