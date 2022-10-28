Read full article on original website
Verruca Salt
3d ago
That’s so sad, I just learned my daughter went through this. She was able To get away but WTF is wrong with people today?!!!!!
4
Mama Bear
4d ago
So, was the child a passenger in one of the vehicles? Was she in a different vehicle not involved in the road rage? I hope and pray she pulls through & those men are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
2
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix motorcyclist killed in apparent hit-and-run, police say
PHOENIX - A motorcyclist in Phoenix was killed in what police say appears to be a hit-and-run on the night of Sunday, Oct. 30. At around 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash near 7th Street and Southern Avenue. That's where they found an unidentified motorcyclist who died at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Man found shot to death in crashed car in west Phoenix; suspect sought
PHOENIX - Police are looking for a suspect after a man was found shot to death inside a crashed car in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 11 p.m. on Oct. 30 near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road and found a man inside a vehicle that crashed into a fence behind a business.
AZFamily
Man dead after crashing into fence, being shot in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after apparently crashing into a fence in west Phoenix late Sunday night. According to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, officers were called out to a shooting near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found that a man, who was later identified as 27-year-old Leonel Pineda-Valdez, had crashed into a fence behind a building in the area. Officers reported that the man was shot, and arriving crews pronounced Pineda-Valdez dead at the scene. Detectives say the shooting occurred behind a business at the northwest corner of the intersection. Details on what led up to the shooting are still under investigation.
AZFamily
Alleged wrong-way driver identified after crash left 3 GCU students dead near New River
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An alleged wrong-way driver accused of killing three Grand Canyon University students is now in custody after being hospitalized for weeks. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says Vincent Ian Acosta, 25, of Laveen, was booked into the Maricopa County jail on Friday and is facing murder charges related to the crash. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Table Mesa Road on the north end of the Valley. Two students in one of the cars hit died at the scene, while a third died later at a hospital. They were later identified as:
AZFamily
Phoenix man accused of secretly recording teen girl, others inside changing rooms
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is accused of secretly recording a teen girl and others inside changing rooms after police found videos on his phone last Friday. Around 7 p.m., police say 53-year-old Juan Eusebio-Hernandez was recording a 16-year-old girl in a changing room at a clearance store near 16th Street and Camelback Road. Court documents say the teen girl was in the room when she noticed an iPhone leaning behind some shoes, looking through the divider. She then reportedly noticed the screen wasn’t turning off and saw it was recording. She then told her mom, who alerted asset protection staff.
AZFamily
Two arrested in house party shooting, gunmen still on the run
Two Phoenix officers placed on leave after video shows alleged excessive force. The Phoenix Police Department has opened an internal and criminal investigation into the officers' use of force. Kingman woman killed by man on the run for murder. Updated: 57 minutes ago. |. A Kingman woman is grieving after...
AZFamily
2 Phoenix officers on leave after video shows alleged excessive force during arrest
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say two officers are on leave after video shows them in a fight with a man who fired gunshots at their patrol car last week. On Oct. 27, Phoenix police say 38-year-old Harry Denman walked toward a patrol car in a convenience store parking lot near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road and started talking to the officers. Police say the officers told Denman they had to leave to respond to another call and started backing out of the spot when Denman pulled out a gun and shot at them. Police say one bullet hit the ground, and a second bullet hit the patrol car’s spotlight and went into the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Phoenix police: Man caught recording women in changing room
A man was arrested after secretly recording a 16-year-old girl in a changing room at the Last Chance clearance store
AZFamily
Kingman woman killed by man on the run for murder
Former Phoenix police officer acquitted for sexual assault now accused of fraud. Former Phoenix police officer, Sean Pena, had been fired from the Phoenix Police Department and acquitted on sexual assault charges before starting a new furniture business. Arizona attorney general talks 2020 election fraud claims during 60 minutes interview.
AZFamily
AZFAMILY | Glendale Police return stolen French bulldog to owner
Phoenix mom claimed daughter had brain cancer in fake GoFundMe to collect money, police say. Coria and her husband spent the money on “rent, clothes, food, a vehicle, toys, TV, and medication,” court paperwork says. Two arrested in house party shooting, gunmen still on the run. Updated: 27...
AZFamily
Tempe grandmother suggests 3D artwork as a way to prevent wrong-way crashes
Former Phoenix police officer acquitted for sexual assault now accused of fraud. Former Phoenix police officer, Sean Pena, had been fired from the Phoenix Police Department and acquitted on sexual assault charges before starting a new furniture business. Arizona attorney general talks 2020 election fraud claims during 60 minutes interview.
KTAR.com
Wrong-way driver dies in Phoenix after crashing into 3 vehicles
PHOENIX — The driver of a wrong-way vehicle died early Sunday after crashing into three vehicles, injuring others, authorities said. Four vehicles were involved in the crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road that happened around 5:30 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Jose Molina,...
AZFamily
Deadly crash in west Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
A local teacher is motivating her students by not giving them homework the day after the Cardinals take a win. A Halloween party at an Airbnb in Tempe ended with several gunshots fired by multiple gunmen. Tempe police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Howe and Judd Streets.
AZFamily
One dead, four hospitalized after deadly accident in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A multi-vehicle crash that happened on Sunday morning has left one person dead and four injured in west Phoenix. Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, and when they arrived, they found a 3-vehicle crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road. Phoenix Fire officials say that 4 people were taken to a nearby hospital, two of which were in critical condition, and a fifth person is dead.
AZFamily
Phoenix mom claimed daughter had brain cancer in fake GoFundMe to collect money, police say
Arizona attorney general talks 2020 election fraud claims during 60 minutes interview. In an interview with 60 minutes, Brnovich called election deniers in his republican party a bunch of "clowns that throw stuff against the wall to see what sticks." Tempe residents calling for more short-term rental regulations after shooting...
AZFamily
Halloween is one of the deadliest nights on the roads
It's located near 40th Street and Camelback Road in the Arcadia district. Camelback Village Racquet & Health Club just kicked off its Latin Dance Series that runs until Nov. 27. Motivation Monday is sponsored by Elements Massage. Phoenix police officer injured after armed robbery suspects flee scene. Updated: 4 hours...
AZFamily
Stolen French bulldog reunited with Glendale owner, suspect arrested
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A French bulldog that was stolen earlier this month in Glendale has been reunited with its family, while the suspect accused in the theft has been arrested. On Oct. 5, a woman was walking her dog named Niño in a mobile home park near 63rd...
AZFamily
Arizona State Hospital staff assaulted by patients; 3 taken into custody
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three patients at the Arizona State Hospital have been arrested after allegedly assaulting staff and barricading themselves Monday morning. According to an Arizona Department of Health Services spokesperson, the alleged assault happened around 8:30 a.m. at the facility on 24th Street near Van Buren when the patients allegedly tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Hospital employees then contacted Phoenix police, who helped take the patients into custody.
