Russian state TV host Vladimir Solovyov floated the idea that the Russian war in Ukraine is set to become a "gigantic European war." The pro-Kremlin propagandist's remark was part of his interview with Yevgeny Satanovsky, president of the Institute of the Middle East, who spoke about the war during a recent segment. A clip from the interview was posted to Twitter on Friday by Julia Davis, a columnist at The Daily Beast and creator of the Russian Media Monitor, which added English subtitles to the interview.

2 DAYS AGO