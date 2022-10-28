Read full article on original website
Russia says the West has 'essentially stolen' its foreign currency and gold reserves as the EU eyes asset transfer to Ukraine
Russia accused the West on Monday of stealing from its currency and gold reserves. Western sanctions have frozen $640 billion worth of Russian assets. The European Council is considering transferring those assets to Ukraine. Russia accused the West of stealing from Moscow's currency and gold reserves on Monday thanks to...
Ukraine Places $100k Bounty on Igor Girkin, Accused of Flight MH17 Attack
Ukrainian intelligence has called Igor Girkin, the Russian nationalist accused of shooting down commercial flight MH17, a terrorist and publicly set a bounty on him. The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's Facebook page set the bounty for Girkin at $100,000. Girkin boasted he had...
Russia Says It Will Retaliate if EU Confiscates State Assets
(Reuters) - Russia will retaliate if its state and citizens' assets are confiscated by the European Union, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. Asked about comments reportedly made by European leaders suggesting Russian assets in the European Union could be confiscated, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that this would be "stealing".
NATO will send 'hundreds' of signal-jammers to Ukraine to counter Russia's onslaught of explosive Iranian-made suicide drones
NATO is sending signal-jammers to Ukraine so it can counter Iranian-made suicide drones. The military alliance's chief said the systems will be delivered within the coming days. Russian forces in recent weeks have increased their use of the explosive and deadly drones. NATO is sending Ukraine signal-jammers so it can...
First Two NASAMS Air Defense Systems Are In Ukraine: Raytheon CEO
The U.S has promised eight NASAMS batteries and an unspecified amount of ammunition to help Ukraine deal with Russian missiles and drones. The first two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missiles Systems, or NASAMS, have been installed in Ukraine, but the Pentagon says they have not been transferred to Ukrainian service while troops continue training to operate the air defense batteries.
Ukraine Shows 'Cemetery of Russian Missiles and Ammunition' From Strikes
The Ukrainian military shared a video Wednesday showing a "cemetery" of remnants from what it says are Russian missiles and ammunition used to strike the city of Kharkiv. A video shared by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed more than 5,000 pieces of purportedly Russian-made missiles that can cause "great harm" to both military personnel and civilians, said Ihor Ovcharuk, head of the humanitarian demining unit at the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Vladimir Putin's Reign Is Now 'Closer to the End,' Russian Official Says
Russian President Vladimir Putin's reign is now "closer to the end," a Russian official who now faces conscription under the leader's partial mobilization decree has said. Dmitry Baltrukov, 43, is one of many municipal deputies for Smolninskoe in St. Petersburg who appealed to the country's parliament last month to remove Putin from power on the charge of high treason over the Ukraine war.
Moscow begins burying those killed on the Ukrainian frontline
Under grey skies in rural Russia, family and friends bid farewell to a man who was mobilized at the end of September and died in Ukraine about a week later. The funeral notice arrived on Nikita Perlin's birthday, October 19. He would have turned 32.
Putin's nuclear threats are pushing people like Trump and Elon Musk to press for a Ukraine peace deal. A nuclear expert warns that's 'dangerous.'
Growing fear of nuclear war has prompted calls for an immediate settlement to end the war in Ukraine. But abandoning support for Ukraine now could spur Russia and others to make more nuclear threats. "Just giving in at this point would actually be dangerous," nuclear expert Pavel Podvig told Insider.
Russian State TV Host: Ukraine Invasion to Become 'Gigantic European War'
Russian state TV host Vladimir Solovyov floated the idea that the Russian war in Ukraine is set to become a "gigantic European war." The pro-Kremlin propagandist's remark was part of his interview with Yevgeny Satanovsky, president of the Institute of the Middle East, who spoke about the war during a recent segment. A clip from the interview was posted to Twitter on Friday by Julia Davis, a columnist at The Daily Beast and creator of the Russian Media Monitor, which added English subtitles to the interview.
Russia's Mobilized Troops in Kherson Could Crumble if Ukraine Attacks: ISW
Newly mobilized Russian soldiers covering their forces' retreat from western Kherson could face a rout at the hands of Ukrainian troops, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The U.S. think tank said on Friday that Russia has started its withdrawal from the southern region and this...
China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe
China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
Ukraine Unleashes Mass Kamikaze Drone Boat Attack On Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Headquarters
Russia says Ukrainian aerial drones and unmanned surface vessels targeted the home of its Black Sea Fleet, damaging at least a minesweeper. The largest city in Crimea and the home of Russia's Black Sea Fleet woke up to heavy explosions and anti-aircraft fire during an attack Russian officials say included aerial drones and especially unmanned surface vessels (USV), both of which were 'suicide' or 'kamikaze' types mean to explode when they arrive at their targets.
Live: Putin admits Russia enduring ‘economic difficulties’ due to Western sanctions
President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday acknowledged that his country was experiencing “economic difficulties” because of different “restrictions” imposed on his country due to the war in Ukraine. The UK's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, meanwhile, vowed to support Ukraine in its war against Russia, saying it must “be seen successfully to its conclusion”. Read our liveblog to follow the day's events. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. General Assembly started debating Monday whether to demand that Russia reverse course on annexing four regions of Ukraine. The discussion came as Moscow’s most extensive missile strikes in months alarmed much of the international community anew. The assembly’s special session was planned before...
Five Signs That Russia Is Preparing for All-Out War
Vladimir Putin has recently raised the stakes in the war in Ukraine that began after he launched a full-scale invasion on February 24.
Sanctioned Russian billionaire's $500 million superyacht leaves Russia after 7 months to sail to Hong Kong
A superyacht owned by a sanctioned Russian billionaire left Russia after seven months for Hong Kong. Alexei Mordashov, Russia's third-richest person, is said to be the owner of $500 million Nord. Nord first listed Vietnam as its destination but changed to Hong Kong days later, per Bloomberg. A $500 million...
Men 'are ordered to beat their wives after the women protest in Chechnya against Putin's Ukrainian invasion…and their relatives forced to serve on the front line'
Hundreds of men were ordered to 'beat their wives' who were labelled 'enemies of the people' for staging a protest against Vladimir Putin's war. Husbands who refused were told that brutal Russian security officers in Chechnya would violently attack the women instead. Then male relatives of the women protesters were...
The war in Ukraine may keep Russia's new Su-75 stealth fighter jet out of the air
The Su-75 "Checkmate" is Russia's attempt at building a fifth-generation fighter for export. But the war in Ukraine has isolated Moscow internationally and raised doubts about Russian hardware. Those issues may steer even Russia's traditional defense partners toward other fighter options. The Su-75 "Checkmate" is Russia's attempt at an export...
Vladimir Putin's top general is sacked and then goes 'missing': Here's what we know the mysterious situation
Colonel-General Alexander Pavlovich Lapin was in charge of Russia’s campaign in eastern Ukraine and reportedly was recently fired for surrendering the strategic town of ‘Lyman’, The Sun reports. Decorated but highly criticised. Colonel-General Lapin has been a high-ranking official of the Russian army since 2017. Some of...
