Amazon returns to profitability, but faces major challenges with its e-commerce division￼
During the third quarter, Amazon returned to double-digit sales growth thanks to its advertising business and AWS — but it still faces a tough outlook as the holidays approach. For the three months ended September 30, Amazon’s overall revenue jumped 15% to $127.1 billion in the third quarter, compared...
Extend UK energy price cap to hold inflation back, thinktank says
IPPR says cap for longer than six months would aid growth and allow more to be spent on public services
S. Korea police admit responsibility for Halloween tragedy
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s police chief admitted “a heavy responsibility” for failing to prevent a recent crowd surge that killed more than 150 people during Halloween festivities in Seoul, saying Tuesday that officers didn’t effectively handle earlier emergency calls about the impending disaster. The admission came as the South Korean government faces growing public scrutiny over whether the crowd surge Saturday night in Seoul’s Itaewon district, a popular nightlife neighborhood, could have been prevented and who should take the responsibility for the country’s worst disaster in years. “I feel a heavy responsibility (for the disaster) as the head of one of related government offices,” Yoon Hee Keun, commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, told a televised news conference. “Police will do their best to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again.” Yoon said an initial investigation has found that there were many urgent calls by citizens notifying authorities about the potential danger of a crowd gathering in Itaewon, but officers who had received those calls didn’t respond to them in a satisfactory manner.
Australian cash rate rises for 7th straight month to 2.85%
CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia’s central bank boosted its benchmark interest rate on Tuesday for a seventh consecutive month to a nine-year high of 2.85%. The Reserve Bank of Australia’s decided on a second consecutive quarter-percentage-point rise in the cash rate at its latest monthly board meeting following four consecutive half-percentage-point hikes.
Marketmind: Sky HIBOR
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Investors' focus on the growing stress in Asian financial markets has tended to center gravitate towards the yuan and the yen. They should probably add HIBOR to their worries. Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rates - the...
EU Industry Chief Issues China Warning Ahead of Scholz's Beijing Visit
PARIS (Reuters) - The European Union's industry chief said on Monday that European governments and companies must realise China is a rival to the EU and they should not be naive whenever they approve Chinese investment. European Commissioner Thierry Breton's comments appeared to be aimed in part at Germany, whose...
Insurer AIA's New Business Value Edges up as China COVID Curbs Ease
(Reuters) -Asia-focussed insurer AIA Group Ltd reported a 1% rise in quarterly new business value on Tuesday as sales recovered from pandemic lows in its main markets of China and Hong Kong. AIA's mainland China business posted a 6% rise in value of new business (VONB) during the quarter, on...
U.S. Treasury to Issue $550 Billion in Debt in Q4
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it expects to issue $550 billion in debt in the fourth quarter, up $150 billion from an August estimate, primarily due to changes to projections of fiscal activity, weaker prices on marketable securities and lower non-marketable financing. The fourth-quarter estimate...
China's Oct Factory Activity Shrinks as COVID Curbs Hit Output, Demand - Caixin PMI
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's factory activity weakened in October as protracted COVID-19 restrictions disrupted production and subdued demand, a private-sector survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting a weaker economic recovery in the fourth quarter. The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) stood at 49.2 in October, up from 48.1 in...
Ghouls, demon slayers and socially anxious students: how manga conquered the world
I head to Waterstones on my lunch break to find something for my daughter’s birthday (she is turning 12). I never seem to get it quite right when choosing books for her, so I ask the bookseller (in her 20s) for a recommendation, and she directs me to the manga shelves. It’s cool, you read it from right to left, she’ll love it, I’m told. Komi Can’t Communicate, about a socially anxious high school student, could work. Or how about dark fantasy Tokyo Ghoul: slightly age-inappropriate, but that’s what preteens love. As we search the shelves, however – four whole bays, devoted to manga! – volume one in every potential series appears to be missing. Waterstones just can’t keep them in stock, the bookseller explains, because they are so ridiculously popular.
Delta Air Pilots Vote to Authorize Strike
(Reuters) -Pilots at Delta Air Lines have voted to authorize a strike if negotiators cannot reach agreement on a new employment contract, their union said on Monday. The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), which represents nearly 15,000 pilots at the Atlanta-based carrier, said 99% of those who cast their ballots backed strike-authorization.
U.S. Calls for Immediate End to Hostilities in East Congo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday said it condemns the resumption of fighting by the March 23 Movement (M23) group in the Democratic Republic of Congo, saying the hostilities have caused significant human suffering including deaths and injuries among civilians. The United States calls for an immediate stop...
Canadian Businesses Urge Federal Govt to Bring Employees Back to Office
(Reuters) - Top Canadian business executives called on the federal government to bring public sector employees back to workplaces, saying deficiencies in public services due to virtual work was affecting the business community and individuals. In a letter signed by 32 business associations dated Oct. 31, the executives expressed concerns...
Putin Says Turkish Gas Hub Can Easily Be Set Up, Reveals Pipeline Damage Details
(Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said a natural gas hub could be set up in Turkey fairly quickly and predicted many customers in Europe would want to sign contracts. Putin proposed Turkey as a base for gas supplies earlier this month after the Nord Stream pipelines under the...
Apple Supplier Foxconn Quadruples Bonuses to Staff Hit by China COVID Lockdown
(Reuters) - Apple supplier Foxconn said on Tuesday it has quadrupled bonuses on offer for workers at its Zhengzhou plant in central China as it works to quell employee discontent at the major iPhone manufacturing site over COVID curbs. Daily bonuses for employees, who are part of a Foxconn unit...
Suspension of Oil Exploration in Colombia Would Be High Risk -Fiscal Paneld
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Income derived from hydrocarbon exploration and production in Colombia is key to the country's financial stability and its trade balance, its fiscal rule committee said on Monday, and suspension of exploration would put fiscal sustainability at risk. The government of new leftist President Gustavo Petro, who promised...
Biden Threatens Big Oil With Windfall Profits Tax
President Joe Biden, blamed by many voters for dropping but still-high gas prices, slammed Big Oil Monday for what he said was "war profiteering" that has filled the pockets of company executives and shareholders while draining the pocketbooks of American drivers. "I'm a capitalist. I have no problem with corporations...
Russia Says U.S. Lowering 'Nuclear Threshold' With Newer Bombs in Europe
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Saturday that the accelerated deployment of modernised U.S. B61 tactical nuclear weapons at NATO bases in Europe would lower the "nuclear threshold" and that Russia would take the move into account in its military planning. Russia has about 2,000 working tactical nuclear weapons while the...
Putin: We Are Not Ending Participation in Grain Export Deal, Just Suspending It
(Reuters) - Russia is not ending its participation in a deal to export much-needed Ukrainian grain through Black Sea ports but rather is suspending it, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday. Putin's comments were his first since Moscow announced on Saturday it was freezing participation in the United Nations-brokered Black...
Trucker Blockades in Brazil Increase in Wake of Bolsonaro Election Defeat
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Truckers who support Brazil's outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro escalated their protests on Monday, blocking roads throughout the country in actions that could affect exports in one of the world's top food producers and cause wider economic chaos. Bolsonaro lost Sunday's election to leftist former President Luiz Inacio...
