Read full article on original website
Related
Eight reasons to be scared of China
China's Xi Jinping has tightened control. Here are eight more reasons to fear the communist country.
The fate of the world economy may depend on what happens to a company most Americans have never heard of
The fate of the global economy may rest on the shoulders of one company: TSMC. TSMC is the world's biggest chipmaker — its chips power everything from cars to iPhones. But US-China tensions, and China's standoff with Taiwan, could cost the global economy trillions. On a tiny island off...
CIA director Bill Burns says China's Xi has been 'sobered' by Russia's 'poor performance' in Ukraine - and hopes it will change his desire to invade Taiwan by 2027
Ukraine's fierce resistance to the Russian invasion will be a 'sobering' sight for Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to CIA chief Bill Burns, who said it could deter him from invading Taiwan. He spoke to CBS News to mark the 75th anniversary of the agency. Burns said Russian President Vladimir...
China Has 'No Chance of Winning' Invasion of Taiwan: Official
Taiwan said it saw no signs that China was preparing to attack.
CNBC
Xi warns against foreign interference in Taiwan, says China will 'never promise to renounce' force
Chinese President Xi Jinping said China reserves the option of "taking all measures necessary" against "interference by outside forces" on the issue of Taiwan. In a wide-ranging speech Sunday, Xi spoke firmly about China's resolve for reunification with the self-governed island, which Beijing considers part of its territory. Xi was...
Kim Jong Un Said To Closely Watch US Midterms With Hope Pinned On Trump's Return As US President
North Korean experts believe Kim Jong Un may not rush his seventh nuclear test before the U.S. midterm elections, given Pyongyang's medium- and long-term strategy. What Happened: The South Korean National Intelligence Service told the country's parliament in May that Pyongyang had completed preparations at Tunnel 3 of its Punggye-ri nuclear test site, according to Nikkei Asia — but it has been holding off from the seventh test.
First Two NASAMS Air Defense Systems Are In Ukraine: Raytheon CEO
The U.S has promised eight NASAMS batteries and an unspecified amount of ammunition to help Ukraine deal with Russian missiles and drones. The first two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missiles Systems, or NASAMS, have been installed in Ukraine, but the Pentagon says they have not been transferred to Ukrainian service while troops continue training to operate the air defense batteries.
Vladimir Putin's 'gas blackmail' is failing as an LNG revolution allows Europe to end its dependence on Russia, says Yale professor
Russia's plan to wreak havoc on the European gas flows could sharply backfire as the market shifts in the European Union's favor, according to Yale professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld. Sonnenfeld wrote in a Financial Times column Monday that the relationship between Russia and Europe has changed, and Europe no longer depends...
US News and World Report
Russia Says It Will Retaliate if EU Confiscates State Assets
(Reuters) - Russia will retaliate if its state and citizens' assets are confiscated by the European Union, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. Asked about comments reportedly made by European leaders suggesting Russian assets in the European Union could be confiscated, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that this would be "stealing".
Xi Jinping is seduced by a vision of greater isolation. A mistake that will make China poorer | Rana Mitter
As the leader enters his third term, there are increasing signs that the country is turning inwards, replacing the outside world with cyber ‘reality’
A War Between The United States And China Over Taiwan Might Be Coming
Boxing Glove Clash US vs ChinaPriyam Patel on Pixabay. According to remarks made by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China may be growing dissatisfied with the current status quo over the status of Taiwan and that the Asian power might be pursuing a faster timetable for reunification, one which could see coercive measures used. In the worst case scenario, this might mean an outright invasion as a potential option. Needless to say, tensions are rising as a result.
Why Japan Didn’t Try To Intercept The North Korean Ballistic Missile
A Standard Missile-3 is launched from the Japanese Aegis Destroyer JS Kongo. U.S. Navy photo Japan can shoot down intermediate range ballistic missiles, but there are good reasons for not trying to do so under various circumstances.
China Accidentally Made Our Gas Much Cheaper
You’d be forgiven, at this point, for believing in what the MSNBC host Chris Hayes calls the “gas prices monocausal theory” of American politics. Every major political dynamic, every twist and turn in approval polling and legislative possibility, seems driven by whether gas prices are going up or down.
Russian State TV Host: Ukraine Invasion to Become 'Gigantic European War'
Russian state TV host Vladimir Solovyov floated the idea that the Russian war in Ukraine is set to become a "gigantic European war." The pro-Kremlin propagandist's remark was part of his interview with Yevgeny Satanovsky, president of the Institute of the Middle East, who spoke about the war during a recent segment. A clip from the interview was posted to Twitter on Friday by Julia Davis, a columnist at The Daily Beast and creator of the Russian Media Monitor, which added English subtitles to the interview.
'World War 3 Has Already Started': 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini On What Could Ignite The Cold War Into A Hot One
Turkish-born American Economist Nouriel Roubini said this week that a cold war between the U.S. and China is worsening and World War 3 has already begun. The Broader Implications Of Ukraine War: Speaking on U.S.-China tensions and global geopolitics at the 2022 Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit, Roubini discussed the ongoing war in eastern Europe, and why he believes “it's the beginning of something else.”
nationalinterest.org
Can China’s New H-20 Bomber Top America’s Best Planes?
It is not clear that China’s new H-20 bomber will even fully rival the aging American B-2 bomber. Since as far back as 2018, the Pentagon has been warning that China’s new H-20 long-range stealth bomber could potentially introduce paradigm-changing threats. Most notably, the H-20 is expected to operate with a range of 8,5000 kilometers, which would hold previously unreachable areas of the United States at risk.
Half of Russia's Iranian-Made Drones Obliterated in One Week: Ukraine
Half of Russia's Iranian-made drones have been destroyed by Ukrainian military forces, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said Thursday. "From September 30 to October 6, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 24 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones," the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said in a Telegram post. According to the post, Brigadier...
U.S. Vows to Teach Kim Jong Un a Lesson After Missile Over Japan
North Korea has test-fired a missile on its longest flight ever over Japan, inspiring the U.S. and South Korea to stage their own show of force with precision strikes on an islet in the Yellow Sea near North Korea’s southwest coast.The tit-for-tat exchange ratcheted up a sense of crisis in which North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un is defying threats by both Washington and Seoul to punish him while he makes good on his vow never to give up his nuclear program, sanctified in a newly passed law authorizing the North to nuke its enemies whenever Kim feels like it.The...
ohmymag.co.uk
Vladimir Putin: Another close ally has died, the latest in a series of 'mysterious' deaths
Nikolay Petrunin, who has been widely known as Russia’s gas wonder-kid and closeVladimir Putin ally, has mysteriously died in a Moscow hospital after falling into a month-long comaallegedly due to COVID-19 complications, CityA.M. reports. Political prodigy and close Putin ally. Nikolay Petrunin was a multi-millionaire who amassed great wealth...
U.S. Reveals They Have a Nuclear Sub Right Between Moscow and Beijing
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Steven Pifer told Newsweek the move may have been to remind China and Russia of U.S. strategic capabilities.
Comments / 0