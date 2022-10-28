Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Australia's ReadyTech at 3-Month High on $308 Million Bid From PE Firm
(Reuters) -Australia's ReadyTech Holdings said on Tuesday it had received a buyout offer worth A$481.4 million ($308.3 million) from Pacific Equity Partners (PEP), one of the country's biggest private-equity firms, sending its shares to a three-month high. But the offer has already received pushback from ReadyTech's second-largest investor, Microequities Asset...
US News and World Report
U.S. Treasury to Issue $550 Billion in Debt in Q4
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it expects to issue $550 billion in debt in the fourth quarter, up $150 billion from an August estimate, primarily due to changes to projections of fiscal activity, weaker prices on marketable securities and lower non-marketable financing. The fourth-quarter estimate...
US News and World Report
Marketmind: Sky HIBOR
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Investors' focus on the growing stress in Asian financial markets has tended to center gravitate towards the yuan and the yen. They should probably add HIBOR to their worries. Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rates - the...
US News and World Report
Protesters in Peru Target Hochschild's Largest Mine
LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian demonstrators on Monday burned infrastructure at Hochschild Mining Plc's Inmaculada mine as part of a protest, the company said, threatening the operations of its largest mine in the Andean nation. UK-listed Hochschild is an important precious metals miner and Inmaculada produces both gold and silver. The...
Australian cash rate rises for 7th straight month to 2.85%
Australia's central bank has boosted its benchmark interest rate for a seventh consecutive month to a nine-year high of 2.85%
Purin Pictures Awards Seven Grants to Southeast Asia Films in Funding Round – Global Bulletin
PURIN PICTURES CASH Purin Pictures, a non-profit Asian film financier, is to give grants to two Burmese, two Cambodian, two Thai, and one Indonesian project in its latest funding round. “We are excited to support multiple projects from Myanmar and Cambodia, two countries that have less developed film industries than their Southeast Asian neighbors,” said Purin Pictures co-director Anocha Suwichakornpong. Production grants worth $30,000 each go to “The Beer Girl in Yangon,” by Sein Lyan Tun, “Fruit Gathering,” by Aung Phyoe, both debut featuring new voices in Burmese cinema, and “9 Temples to Heaven,” the debut fiction feature of Sompot Chidgasornpongse. Post-production...
Extend UK energy price cap to hold inflation back, thinktank says
IPPR says cap for longer than six months would aid growth and allow more to be spent on public services
US News and World Report
China's Oct Factory Activity Shrinks as COVID Curbs Hit Output, Demand - Caixin PMI
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's factory activity weakened in October as protracted COVID-19 restrictions disrupted production and subdued demand, a private-sector survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting a weaker economic recovery in the fourth quarter. The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) stood at 49.2 in October, up from 48.1 in...
Ghouls, demon slayers and socially anxious students: how manga conquered the world
I head to Waterstones on my lunch break to find something for my daughter’s birthday (she is turning 12). I never seem to get it quite right when choosing books for her, so I ask the bookseller (in her 20s) for a recommendation, and she directs me to the manga shelves. It’s cool, you read it from right to left, she’ll love it, I’m told. Komi Can’t Communicate, about a socially anxious high school student, could work. Or how about dark fantasy Tokyo Ghoul: slightly age-inappropriate, but that’s what preteens love. As we search the shelves, however – four whole bays, devoted to manga! – volume one in every potential series appears to be missing. Waterstones just can’t keep them in stock, the bookseller explains, because they are so ridiculously popular.
US News and World Report
Insurer AIA's New Business Value Edges up as China COVID Curbs Ease
(Reuters) -Asia-focussed insurer AIA Group Ltd reported a 1% rise in quarterly new business value on Tuesday as sales recovered from pandemic lows in its main markets of China and Hong Kong. AIA's mainland China business posted a 6% rise in value of new business (VONB) during the quarter, on...
US News and World Report
EU Industry Chief Issues China Warning Ahead of Scholz's Beijing Visit
PARIS (Reuters) - The European Union's industry chief said on Monday that European governments and companies must realise China is a rival to the EU and they should not be naive whenever they approve Chinese investment. European Commissioner Thierry Breton's comments appeared to be aimed in part at Germany, whose...
US News and World Report
Wells Fargo Says SEC Is Examining Its Hiring Practices
(Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co said on Monday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has begun investigating its hiring practices, after the Department of Justice had opened a related probe. In its quarterly report filed with the SEC, the fourth-largest U.S. bank said both agencies "have undertaken formal or...
US News and World Report
Swiss National Bank Loses Nearly $143 Billion in First Nine Months
ZURICH (Reuters) -The Swiss National Bank lost 142.2 billion Swiss francs ($142.60 billion) in the first nine months of 2022, it said on Monday, as rising interest rates and the stronger Swiss franc slashed the value of the central bank's foreign investments. The loss - the largest in the SNB's...
US News and World Report
Suspension of Oil Exploration in Colombia Would Be High Risk -Fiscal Paneld
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Income derived from hydrocarbon exploration and production in Colombia is key to the country's financial stability and its trade balance, its fiscal rule committee said on Monday, and suspension of exploration would put fiscal sustainability at risk. The government of new leftist President Gustavo Petro, who promised...
US News and World Report
U.S. Plans to Deploy B-52s to North Australia Amid China Tensions - Source
SYDNEY (Reuters) -The United States is planning to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to an air base in northern Australia, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday, amid heightened tensions with China. Dedicated facilities for the bombers will be set up at the Royal Australian Air...
US News and World Report
Trucker Blockades in Brazil Increase in Wake of Bolsonaro Election Defeat
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Truckers who support Brazil's outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro escalated their protests on Monday, blocking roads throughout the country in actions that could affect exports in one of the world's top food producers and cause wider economic chaos. Bolsonaro lost Sunday's election to leftist former President Luiz Inacio...
US News and World Report
Geico Must Face California Class Action Claiming It Overcharged on Car Insurance
(Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday said a lawsuit accusing Geico Corp of overcharging more than 2 million California policyholders on car insurance early in the COVID-19 pandemic may proceed as a class action. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Jose, California, rejected Geico's contention that a...
US News and World Report
Wall Street Ends Strong Month on Weaker Note; Focus on Fed Meeting
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks lost ground on Monday, with the major indexes closing out a strong month of gains on a weaker foot, as investor focus turned to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week. The central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis...
