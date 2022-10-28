ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden: If Putin has no intent to use nuclear weapons, ‘why does he keep talking about it?’

By Brett Samuels, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GpH4k_0ipSrZXA00

( The Hill ) – President Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin’s frequent references to nuclear weapons “very dangerous,” hours after Putin claimed he had no intention of using such a weapon.

“If he has no intention, why does he keep talking about it?” Biden told Nexstar’s Reshad Hudson in an exclusive interview . “Why does he talk about the ability to use a tactical nuclear weapon? He’s been very dangerous in how he’s approached this. He can end this all, get out of Ukraine.”

Putin earlier Thursday said at a gathering of foreign policy experts that it was not in Russia’s interests to use a tactical nuclear weapon.

“We see no need for that,” Putin said. “There is no point in that, neither political, nor military.”

Biden predicts student loan forgiveness checks will go out within two weeks

Putin has repeatedly raised the specter of using nuclear weapons, highlighting Russia’s nuclear capabilities in response to any potential threats from the West.

In a speech last month announcing the mobilization of hundreds of thousands of troops to fight in Ukraine, Putin said Moscow was prepared to use nuclear weapons to defend any of its territory, accusing the U.S. and its allies of “nuclear blackmail” and moving to “destroy” his country.

Russian officials have also accused Ukraine of preparing to use a “dirty bomb,” which Ukrainian officials deny. U.S. officials have warned Russia has a history of accusing others of what it is prepared to do itself.

Still, Biden administration officials have said the U.S. sees no evidence Russia is imminently going to use a chemical or tactical nuclear weapon, nor does it see any reason to change its nuclear posture.

Biden has repeatedly warned Russia against the use of any type of nuclear weapon in its war against Ukraine, saying the consequences would be catastrophic without explicitly laying out how the United States would respond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Trump discussed nuclear weapon systems with Woodward

(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump openly discussed nuclear weapons with veteran Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward, according to newly released audio of their interviews. “I have built a weapon system that nobody’s ever had in this country before. We have stuff that you haven’t even seen or...
WASHINGTON STATE
DC News Now

Three dead, three injured in Memphis shooting rampage; suspect charged

UPDATE: Memphis Police initially said Corteria Wright was one of the people killed in Wednesday night’s shooting rampage. Friday evening, Memphis Police announced that she was not a victim of the mass shooting, and that she was shot by another suspect. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged Wednesday night after multiple […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Daily Mail

Former CIA director David Petraeus warns that the US and its allies would DESTROY Russia's troops in Ukraine and sink its Black Sea fleet if Putin uses nuclear weapons - and radiation could drift into NATO countries

A former CIA director warned that the US and NATO allies would destroy Russian forces if Russian President Vladimir Putin used nuclear weapons in his war with Ukraine. David Petraeus appeared on ABC's 'This Week' Sunday, where he said the nuclear threats by Putin need to be taken seriously, and that the ruler is 'desperate' as the 'battlefield reality he faces is irreversible.'
DC News Now

Donald Trump Jr. mocks Paul Pelosi attack

Donald Trump Jr. posted several photos and comments on Twitter and Instagram making light of the violent home invasion attack last week against Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Former President Trump’s eldest child, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, retweeted a photo on Sunday of a piece of underwear […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
DC News Now

Virginia H.S. football scores & highlights

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Scores and highlights from week 10 high school football in Virginia. No. 11 Fairfax vs. No. 23 Robinson After only leading 6-0 at the half, the Lions outscored the Rams 14-10 in the second half to come away with the win. Fairfax improves to 9-0, while Robinson falls to […]
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

79 percent of voters describe the US as ‘out of control’

Nearly 8 in 10 Americans describe the current state of affairs in the U.S. as “out of control,” according to a new CBS News-YouGov poll. The poll, published on Sunday, found that 79 percent of respondents believe things are “out of control” in the country, while 21 percent of those surveyed believe things are “under […]
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

S. Korea police admit responsibility for Halloween tragedy

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s police chief admitted “a heavy responsibility” for failing to prevent a recent crowd surge that killed more than 150 people during Halloween festivities in Seoul, saying Tuesday that officers didn’t effectively handle earlier emergency calls about the impending disaster. The admission came as the South Korean government faces growing public scrutiny over whether the crowd surge Saturday night in Seoul’s Itaewon district, a popular nightlife neighborhood, could have been prevented and who should take the responsibility for the country’s worst disaster in years. “I feel a heavy responsibility (for the disaster) as the head of one of related government offices,” Yoon Hee Keun, commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, told a televised news conference. “Police will do their best to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again.” Yoon said an initial investigation has found that there were many urgent calls by citizens notifying authorities about the potential danger of a crowd gathering in Itaewon, but officers who had received those calls didn’t respond to them in a satisfactory manner.
DC News Now

Teenagers arrested for DC armed robbery

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police arrested two teenagers after an armed robbery that took place on Saturday. Police said that the two teenage boys approached the victim in the 600 block of T Street, Northwest, around 6 p.m. One of them hit the victim with a blunt object before taking the victim’s belongings and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Israelis vote again, as political crisis grinds on

JERUSALEM (AP) — For the fifth time since 2019, Israelis were voting in national elections on Tuesday, hoping to break the political deadlock that has paralyzed the country for the past three and a half years. Although the cost of living is surging, Israeli-Palestinian tensions are boiling over and Iran remains a central threat, the foremost issue in the vote once again is former leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his fitness to serve amid corruption charges. His main rival is the man who helped oust him last year, the centrist caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid. Polls have predicted a similar result: stalemate. But a powerful new player is threatening to shake things up. Itamar Ben-Gvir, a leading far-right politician, has surged in opinion polls recently and will be seeking a harder line against the Palestinians if he helps propel Netanyahu to victory. With former allies and proteges refusing to sit under him while he is on trial, Netanyahu has been unable to form a viable majority government in the 120-seat Knesset, or parliament. His opponents, an ideologically diverse constellation of parties, are equally hamstrung in cobbling together the 61 seats needed to rule.
DC News Now

DC News Now

29K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy