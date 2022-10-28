ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city equity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayoral candidates Bill Dieruf and Craig Greenberg sat down with WAVE News and were asked three questions ahead of elections. The three questions are an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city. Monday’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville elementary school attempts to break Guinness World Record

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Stopher Elementary School tried to break the Guinness World Record for the "longest cereal box domino chain" on Monday. And they did it while supporting a good cause. "JCPS students are hit kind of hard," said Avani Goodloe, Stopher Elementary School PTA. "We have some schools...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

The legend of the Witches' Tree in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you know the legend of Louisville's "Witches' Tree?" Growing wildly in an Old Louisville front yard is a twisty, turny tree. It's draped in what looks like junk but is actually peace offerings to witches. We spoke with author, historian and folklorist David Dominé about...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

24 Essential Karaoke Spots In Louisville And Southern Indiana

Feeling stir-crazy? Need a place to sing your heart out without waking the neighbors? LEO’s got you covered. We did deep-dive and found 25 essential karaoke spots that you and all your karaoke loving friends should try. The spots in this list range from daily karaoke, to bars that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Baptist Health Louisville celebrates NICU babies with fall tradition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Louisville's newborn intensive care unit (NICU) babies were dress up for their first Halloween. Seven babies were decked out in fall fashion. They had their photos taken with candy corn colored hats, candy corns, mini pumpkins and fall decorations. Dressing up the NICU babies...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

JCPS gets largest gift in its history from billionaire MacKenzie Scott

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools just got the largest donation in its history. The district just received a $20 million gift from a billionaire: MacKenzie Scott. Scott is a philanthropist and novelist, and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos. She's donated billions of dollars to charities and nonprofit organizations....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Check in to Louisville's longest standing haunt: The Haunted Hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) --LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Jailen Leavell got a chance to stop by The Haunted Hotel in downtown Louisville to explore the spooky attraction. It is considered Louisville's longest standing and scariest Halloween attraction. The haunted house is an extreme, interactive, and in-your face haunt. Sunday night...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Permitless carry laws raise new dilemmas for police officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Police saw Carmon Tussey walking briskly toward a crowded Louisville bar carrying a semi-automatic weapon. With people running away, officers moved in, service weapons drawn. They put the 26-year-old in handcuffs and confiscated his gun. Tussey was later charged with terroristic threatening, wanton endangerment and disorderly conduct, prosecutors said, and could face up to 20 years in prison.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Norton Children's facility in Hikes Point will be home to brand new autism center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Leaders with Norton Children's cut the ribbon on a brand new 45,000-square-foot facility in Hikes Point on Monday. Leaders say the $16 million facility has a goal of enhancing pediatric care in the community, as it will house a brand new 13,000 sq. ft. Norton Children's Autism Center, as well as a 16,000 sq. ft. Norton Children's Orthopedics center.
LOUISVILLE, KY

