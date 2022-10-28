Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Where JCPS District 3 candidates stand on the issues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - School board is a non-partisan race, which is part of the reason that the field is so crowded for JCPS District 3. No one was eliminated in a primary earlier this year so four people are on the ballot. Steve Ullum has lived in Louisville his...
wdrb.com
Social media threat forces JCPS to cancel after school activities at Olmsted Academy schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville schools abruptly canceled all after-school activities on Monday over a social media threat. Synthia Shelby, the principal of Olmsted Academy South, and Tonkeyta Rodgers, the principal of Olmsted Academy North, announced the cancelations "as a precaution" in letters that were sent to parents Monday afternoon.
WLKY.com
Wade-Braden Peace Park recognizes families who challenged unfair housing practices in 1950s
SHIVELY, Ky. — In the 1950s, Andrew and Charlotte Wade moved into a home on a street in Shively. Their decision would spark a change during a time of racial segregation. “It paved the way for a lot of people. Sometimes I just wonder how it would be if they didn't do it, how Shively would be like today,” said Adriane Wade.
wdrb.com
University of Louisville narrows presidential field, Gonzalez not a finalist
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The next president of the University of Louisville will likely come from outside the institution, as interim President Lori Stewart Gonzalez confirmed to WDRB News on Friday that she did not advance to final stage of the confidential search process. The university's board of trustees is...
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott makes multi-million dollar donation to Louisville nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has made another multi-million dollar investment into the Louisville community. In a press release, the Louisville Urban League announced Scott had gifted the nonprofit $5.7 million, one of the largest gifts in the affiliate's 102-year history. President and CEO, Sadiqa Reynolds, called...
WLKY.com
After-school activities canceled at 2 JCPS schools after threat made online
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After-school activities at both Olmsted Academy North and South were canceled on Monday after an online threat was made against the schools. Principals from both schools sent out letters to parents notifying them of the cancellation and change of dismissal. The letters said that police notified...
WLKY.com
Louisville Urban League gets $5.7 million donation from billionaire philanthropist
A billionaire who just gave millions to a Louisville school district is now also helping the city's urban league. The Louisville Urban League received what it is calling "a transformational gift" from billionaire MacKenzie Scott. Scott is a philanthropist and novelist, and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos. The league announced Monday...
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city equity
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayoral candidates Bill Dieruf and Craig Greenberg sat down with WAVE News and were asked three questions ahead of elections. The three questions are an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city. Monday’s...
WLKY.com
Chuck E. Cheese hosts event for sensory sensitive kids in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you've ever been to Chuck E Cheese, you know it can get pretty loud, but that was not the case Sunday. The Louisville location opened two hours early this morning to host a special Halloween-themed "sensory sensitive" event. It meant a quieter dining and entertainment...
wdrb.com
Proposed ordinance encouraging work with second chance Louisville businesses to be heard Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro councilwoman has a plan to give more opportunities to people who've committed crimes. Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey says the second chance ordinance is designed to support businesses that hire people who are convicted of a crime. Under the ordinance, the city would make a...
WLKY.com
Louisville elementary school attempts to break Guinness World Record
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Stopher Elementary School tried to break the Guinness World Record for the "longest cereal box domino chain" on Monday. And they did it while supporting a good cause. "JCPS students are hit kind of hard," said Avani Goodloe, Stopher Elementary School PTA. "We have some schools...
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
WLKY.com
The legend of the Witches' Tree in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you know the legend of Louisville's "Witches' Tree?" Growing wildly in an Old Louisville front yard is a twisty, turny tree. It's draped in what looks like junk but is actually peace offerings to witches. We spoke with author, historian and folklorist David Dominé about...
leoweekly.com
24 Essential Karaoke Spots In Louisville And Southern Indiana
Feeling stir-crazy? Need a place to sing your heart out without waking the neighbors? LEO’s got you covered. We did deep-dive and found 25 essential karaoke spots that you and all your karaoke loving friends should try. The spots in this list range from daily karaoke, to bars that...
wdrb.com
Baptist Health Louisville celebrates NICU babies with fall tradition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Louisville's newborn intensive care unit (NICU) babies were dress up for their first Halloween. Seven babies were decked out in fall fashion. They had their photos taken with candy corn colored hats, candy corns, mini pumpkins and fall decorations. Dressing up the NICU babies...
WLKY.com
JCPS gets largest gift in its history from billionaire MacKenzie Scott
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools just got the largest donation in its history. The district just received a $20 million gift from a billionaire: MacKenzie Scott. Scott is a philanthropist and novelist, and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos. She's donated billions of dollars to charities and nonprofit organizations....
Louisville businessman and investor purchases Butchertown's Hadley Pottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The shelves, once full, are sparse and the final orders for a Louisville landmark are being wrapped. Hadley Pottery came to fruition in Butchertown in the 1940’s thanks to the distinctive blue and white artwork of founder Mary Alice Hadley. She was looking to create...
wdrb.com
Check in to Louisville's longest standing haunt: The Haunted Hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) --LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Jailen Leavell got a chance to stop by The Haunted Hotel in downtown Louisville to explore the spooky attraction. It is considered Louisville's longest standing and scariest Halloween attraction. The haunted house is an extreme, interactive, and in-your face haunt. Sunday night...
Permitless carry laws raise new dilemmas for police officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Police saw Carmon Tussey walking briskly toward a crowded Louisville bar carrying a semi-automatic weapon. With people running away, officers moved in, service weapons drawn. They put the 26-year-old in handcuffs and confiscated his gun. Tussey was later charged with terroristic threatening, wanton endangerment and disorderly conduct, prosecutors said, and could face up to 20 years in prison.
WLKY.com
Norton Children's facility in Hikes Point will be home to brand new autism center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Leaders with Norton Children's cut the ribbon on a brand new 45,000-square-foot facility in Hikes Point on Monday. Leaders say the $16 million facility has a goal of enhancing pediatric care in the community, as it will house a brand new 13,000 sq. ft. Norton Children's Autism Center, as well as a 16,000 sq. ft. Norton Children's Orthopedics center.
