Atlanta, GA

Ms. $weet $outhern Mi$ty Rain
3d ago

When I see something like this on the news. The first thing my mind goes to is the victim and the horrible way this person passed away. To loose anybody is heart breaking enough. To know how they died is worse. I do Not understand the mind of a person who can just straight up MURDER a child and live their life and feel like they are happy to be free of a burden. I pray for the family of this child and for EVERYBODY involved in finding this little one like they did. I also do Not understand why didn't the Mother of this child just hand him over to someone who would've loved .. taken care of and let this baby grow up to experience His Life. Lord Have Mercy. We are so Praying for all of you. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 Rest In Peace Little One. You deserve it after the UGLINESS that Struck You Down.

