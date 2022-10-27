ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

EKU Sports

Volleyball Sweeps North Florida

RICHMOND, Ky. – — Eastern Kentucky started strong and finished strong in a 3-0 victory over visiting North Florida at home on Friday. The Colonels won by scores of 25-18, 25-23 and 25-16. EKU will host Jacksonville on Saturday at 2 p.m. Saturday will be Youth Sports, Halloween Fun and Fan Appreciation Day. All fans will receive FREE admission. Candy stations will be set up for kids on the concourse as part of Halloween festivities.
RICHMOND, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky fans show off Wildcats-themed paint job on Tennessee's Rock

Tennessee fans won’t like what some Kentucky fans did to the iconic Rock on Saturday morning. The Wildcats are in Knoxville to take on the No. 3 Volunteers and are looking to derail the Vols’ undefeated season. While Tennessee has had a massive advantage in the overall series, Kentucky will be trying to pick up a 2nd win over the Vols in 3 years.
KNOXVILLE, TN
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky Basketball Player Preview: Adou Thiero

The Kentucky Wildcats are going to have such an athletic, long, and talented team taking the floor in 2022-23. One area that the Cats are loaded at is in the backcourt as they returned talent and brought in some of the best freshmen and transfers in the country. One of...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

What Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky

Everything head coach Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville:. “Great day in Knoxville. The atmosphere, Vol Walk, the energy inside the stadium well before our guys even came out of the tunnel, was awesome. Can’t thank our guys enough. Great to see a bunch of former players back here, champions weekend. That was fun, too. The atmosphere all night long was just an advantage for us. So, thank you to the fans.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Mark Stoops said about Tennessee following Kentucky's loss to Vols

Mark Stoops and Kentucky ran into a buzzsaw in Knoxville Saturday night. The Volunteers racked up 422 total yards of offense and put 44 points on the board. Meanwhile, Kentucky managed a lone touchdown in the first half. Hendon Hooker continued his march to the Heisman Trophy ceremony with another...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Fight breaks out in handshake line of Alabama high school football game

A fight broke out in the handshake line following an Alabama high school football game between Blount and Murphy. Donnell Stanley, who coaches linebackers at Williamson High School, shared a video of the postgame incident in the Blount-Murphy game on Twitter. Stanley’s post caught the attention of WKRG sports anchor Simone Eli.
MOBILE, AL
FanSided

Kentucky Basketball: 2022-23 season preview and outlook for Wildcats

There’s no real reason to be concerned about Kentucky Basketball or John Calipari, but you have to at least stop and think for a minute. Calipari took this program to a national title in 2012, part of a run of four Final Four’s in five seasons near the beginning of his tenure. While the Wildcats have not returned to the Final Four since 2015, their near-perfect campaign, the program has still churned out winning teams.
LEXINGTON, KY
rocketcitynow.com

Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to one family

Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to the family of murder victim Lisa Ann Millican. Amendment 3 on the ballot this year has a story that dates back long before 2022. The story starts forty years ago in Dekalb County's Little River Canyon at Lynn Overlook, with a girl by the name of Lisa Ann Millican and ends with her family, who we began speaking with back in 2018.
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE

