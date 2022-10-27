Read full article on original website
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in historyAmarie M.Danville, KY
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
EKU Sports
Cross Country Men Win Their First ASUN Championship, Women Earn A Bronze Medal
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Eastern Kentucky cross country teams ran at the ASUN Cross Country Championships on Saturday at John Hunt Park. The men dominated in the 8K race with 18 points as they won their first ASUN championship while the women finished in third place in the 5K race with 102 points, earning a bronze medal.
EKU Sports
Volleyball Sweeps North Florida
RICHMOND, Ky. – — Eastern Kentucky started strong and finished strong in a 3-0 victory over visiting North Florida at home on Friday. The Colonels won by scores of 25-18, 25-23 and 25-16. EKU will host Jacksonville on Saturday at 2 p.m. Saturday will be Youth Sports, Halloween Fun and Fan Appreciation Day. All fans will receive FREE admission. Candy stations will be set up for kids on the concourse as part of Halloween festivities.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky fans show off Wildcats-themed paint job on Tennessee's Rock
Tennessee fans won’t like what some Kentucky fans did to the iconic Rock on Saturday morning. The Wildcats are in Knoxville to take on the No. 3 Volunteers and are looking to derail the Vols’ undefeated season. While Tennessee has had a massive advantage in the overall series, Kentucky will be trying to pick up a 2nd win over the Vols in 3 years.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky Basketball Player Preview: Adou Thiero
The Kentucky Wildcats are going to have such an athletic, long, and talented team taking the floor in 2022-23. One area that the Cats are loaded at is in the backcourt as they returned talent and brought in some of the best freshmen and transfers in the country. One of...
247Sports
What Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky
Everything head coach Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville:. “Great day in Knoxville. The atmosphere, Vol Walk, the energy inside the stadium well before our guys even came out of the tunnel, was awesome. Can’t thank our guys enough. Great to see a bunch of former players back here, champions weekend. That was fun, too. The atmosphere all night long was just an advantage for us. So, thank you to the fans.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Mark Stoops said about Tennessee following Kentucky's loss to Vols
Mark Stoops and Kentucky ran into a buzzsaw in Knoxville Saturday night. The Volunteers racked up 422 total yards of offense and put 44 points on the board. Meanwhile, Kentucky managed a lone touchdown in the first half. Hendon Hooker continued his march to the Heisman Trophy ceremony with another...
Tennessee vs. Kentucky picks, predictions: Week 9 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of old SEC border rivals square off on Rocky Top this weekend as Kentucky visits Tennessee in college football's Week 9 action on Saturday. Tennessee is the team of the year so far, moving to 7-0 following a landmark win over Alabama and coming off a thrashing of UT Martin, all behind the ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee drops intense hype video for rivalry showdown with Kentucky: ‘The monster has awoken'
It’ll be an SEC showdown between a pair of ranked opponents when No. 3 Tennessee takes on visiting No. 19 Kentucky. For the latest edition of the rivalry, Tennessee dropped an intense hype video. In it, former Vol Trey Smith is the narrator as the Neyland Nights set is featured.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fight breaks out in handshake line of Alabama high school football game
A fight broke out in the handshake line following an Alabama high school football game between Blount and Murphy. Donnell Stanley, who coaches linebackers at Williamson High School, shared a video of the postgame incident in the Blount-Murphy game on Twitter. Stanley’s post caught the attention of WKRG sports anchor Simone Eli.
Jack’s Game of the Week: Albertville vs. Guntersville
Welcome into Chorba-Lee Stadium, the site of the Jack's Game of the Week for the final week of the regular season: Albertville vs. Guntersville!
Kentucky Basketball: 2022-23 season preview and outlook for Wildcats
There’s no real reason to be concerned about Kentucky Basketball or John Calipari, but you have to at least stop and think for a minute. Calipari took this program to a national title in 2012, part of a run of four Final Four’s in five seasons near the beginning of his tenure. While the Wildcats have not returned to the Final Four since 2015, their near-perfect campaign, the program has still churned out winning teams.
Kid catches 70 pound catfish in Lake Guntersville
A fishing trip with his grandpa turned into a big catch for 10-year-old Nick Parcus.
rocketcitynow.com
Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to one family
Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to the family of murder victim Lisa Ann Millican. Amendment 3 on the ballot this year has a story that dates back long before 2022. The story starts forty years ago in Dekalb County's Little River Canyon at Lynn Overlook, with a girl by the name of Lisa Ann Millican and ends with her family, who we began speaking with back in 2018.
ABC7 Chicago
'Never seen anything like it': Remains of man missing nearly 40 years found in Alabama river
GADSDEN, Ala. -- For 39 years, the muddy waters of an Alabama river held a deep dark secret. Human remains found there in January were matched to Alan Livingston, a man reported missing nearly 40 years ago, WVTM reported. Now police are revealing what happened to him. "Never seen anything...
The removal of her 22.5-pound tumor pioneered the birth of abdominal surgery and she endured it with no anesthesia. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
Skeletal remains found in vehicle belonging to Alabama man missing since 1983
Skeletal remains were found inside 1980 brown Ford Bronco that belonged to a Rainbow City man missing since 1983, Gadsden police announced today. Alan Douglas Livingston was 25 when he vanished in April of that year. An Ohio native, Livingston worked at the Goodyear plant in Gadsden, according to a...
3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
wfxl.com
Answers to decades-long AL missing person case give hope to solving other cold cases
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — With the recovery of a 1980's Ford Bronco that held human remains from the Coosa River in Gadsden, Alabama, police are now able to close a missing person case from 39 years ago. With answers that have been elusive for decades, it's a reminder that there's hope for other cold cases.
Coal Miner Goes Viral For Putting Wife & Son Before Shower
Coal Miner Goes Viral For Putting Wife & Son Before Shower
