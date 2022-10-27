Read full article on original website
CMR High School teacher named Montana Business Teacher of the Year
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A teacher at CMR High School has been named Montana Business Teacher of the Year. Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) says the Montana Business Education Association named Jessica Goosen their Outstanding Business Teacher of the Year. The following is more on Goosen from GFPS:. “Jessica has...
Progress continues on new indoor aquatics center in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Progress can be seen at the new 'Aim High Big Sky' indoor aquatics center in Lions Park. Great Falls Park and Recreation shared some updated photos on the cement work for the center. The 45,000 sq. feet project will include a recreation pool, lap pool, gym,...
