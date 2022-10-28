Read full article on original website
Von Miller Had Question for Aaron Rodgers During Bills’ Win Over Packers
There’s no question that the Packers’ new-look receiving corps and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers have struggled with consistency in the passing game this season. That’s never been more apparent than following Green Bay’s 27–17 loss to Buffalo on Sunday Night Football in which the Packers, down multiple scores late, continued to run the football instead of putting the ball in the air with their star quarterback.
Eagles dominate Steelers 35-13, improve to 7-0
Jalen Hurts threw three first-half touchdown passes to A.J. Brown and the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles matched the best start in franchise history with a 35-13 victory Sunday over the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. The Eagles (7-0) tied the 2004 squad that won its first seven contests en route to a Super...
Bill Belichick Passes George Halas for No. 2 on All-Time Coaching Wins List
The list of accomplishments accrued by Patriots coach Bill Belichick throughout his singular career is a lengthy one. With Sunday’s 22-17 victory over the Jets, he leapfrogged a coaching legend. The result was career win No. 325 for Belichick, moving him past George Halas for No. 2 on the...
Patriots extend dominance over Jets as Belichick passes Halas in wins
Bill Belichick became the second-winningest coach in NFL history and Nick Folk kicked five field goals as the New England Patriots pulled off a 22-17 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Belichick earned his 325th win (regular and postseason) to pass George Halas (324)...
Fantasy Fallout: Welcome Back, D.J. Moore and Alvin Kamara
Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season will go down in the books as “the wake-up call.” Several players who have been notable fantasy studs in the past, but have been missing in action this season, finally decided to make their presence felt. For fantasy managers dealing with the frustration of missed opportunities through the first two months of the season, Week 8 provided some relief. That said, it might have created more frustration for those who benched their disappointing players and couldn’t reap the benefits of their big weeks.
Report: Bears Trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens
The Bears have agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens, according to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer. Chicago will receive a 2023 second-round pick and fifth-rounder, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Additionally, the Bears acquired linebacker A.J. Klein from the Ravens, per CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson.
Tony Pollard scores three times as Cowboys cruise past Bears
Tony Pollard ran for 131 yards and three touchdowns to key the host Dallas Cowboys' dominant 49-29 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Arlington, Tex. The Cowboys (6-2) have won six of their past seven games and dealt the Bears (3-5) their fourth loss in their past five.
After wild win, Atlanta Falcons surprisingly lead NFC South
Remember the last time the Atlanta Falcons were in first place this late in the season?. If you’re a Falcons fan, you should — it’s the last time they went to the Super Bowl, a game against the New England Patriots that most Falcons fans would rather forget.
Dolphins-Bears Week 9 Odds, Lines and Spread
Tua Tagovailoa leads one of the NFL’s best passing attacks into Chicago to take on Justin Fields and the Bears in Week 9. Tyreek Hill, who leads the NFL in receiving yards (961), is closely followed by teammate Jaylen Waddle (727), who ranks fourth. Miami snapped a two-game road losing streak in Week 8 by beating the Lions, 31-26, and will look to build off that effort against a Bears squad that has lost four of its last five games.
Packers WR Christian Watson Ruled Out With Concussion vs. Bills
View the original article to see embedded media. Packers receiver Christian Watson’s return to the field ended early Sunday night after the rookie sustained a concussion in the first quarter against the Bills. Watson, appearing in his first game since Week 6, hauled in his first and only catch...
Tyler Lockett's redemptive touchdown sends Seahawks past Giants
Tyler Lockett overcame a pair of rare miscues to catch the tiebreaking touchdown as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the visiting New York Giants 27-13 Sunday afternoon in the NFL's lone matchup of the week between teams with winning records. The veteran receiver hauled in a pass from Geno Smith down...
Raiders-Jaguars Week 9 Odds, Lines and Spread
When the Jaguars welcome the Raiders to town in Week 9, NFL fans and bettors find a matchup of two of the worst teams in the NFL in 2022. Jacksonville owns a five-game losing streak and faces a Las Vegas club that is winless (0-4) on the road this season.
An NFL Scout Breaks Down Kentucky QB Will Levis
Inside the Christian McCaffrey Trade | Three Deep: The Broncos Can Finally Exhale | Ten Takeaways: Quiet Deadline Coming?. The last few years, my Six From Saturday notes have been included at the bottom of my MMQB column on Monday mornings. This year, they’ll be published as a separate post each week. Here are my thoughts on this weekend’s college action, geared mostly toward what should be of interest to NFL fans.
Lions Fire DBs Coach Aubrey Pleasant Amid Defensive Struggles
The Lions have fired defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant following another disappointing performance by the team’s secondary against the Dolphins on Sunday. Safeties coach Brian Duker will assume Pleasant’s responsibilities for the remainder of the season. Detroit coach Dan Campbell confirmed the moves Monday afternoon....
Derrick Henry bullies Texans for 219 yards, Titans win fifth straight
Derrick Henry rushed 32 times for 219 yards and both Tennessee touchdowns Sunday as the visiting Titans stopped the punchless Houston Texans 17-10. It was the fourth consecutive 200-yard performance for Henry against the Texans, dating to 2019, and the most rushing yards by any player this year. Tennessee (5-2) rushed for 314 yards as a team and threw just one pass in the second half.
Raiders’ Mark Davis Says McDaniels Will Be Coach for ‘Years to Come’
View the original article to see embedded media. After the Raiders acquired Davante Adams during the offseason, the team set its sights on a playoff run. But things haven’t shaken out that way. Las Vegas is 2–5 and sits at the bottom of the AFC West heading into Week 9, leading rumors to swirl about whether new coach Josh McDaniels will be retained through the end of the season.
Warren Sapp Trashes Bucs’ Devin White for Lack of Effort
Buccaneers linebacker Devin White appeared to be loafing, according to some observers, during the team’s 27–22 loss to the Ravens last Thursday. Former Buccaneers defensive tackle and Hall of Famer Warren Sapp has a strong opinion on the matter. Sapp took to Instagram to dissect what happened during a key play in which White didn’t appear to give his best effort.
Commanders stun Colts on late Taylor Heinicke TD
Taylor Heinicke's 1-yard run with 22 seconds left capped a nine-play, 89-yard drive as the Washington Commanders roared back from a late nine-point deficit to stun the host Indianapolis Colts 17-16 on Sunday. Heinicke, in his second game since replacing injured quarterback Carson Wentz, went 23-of-31 passing for 279 yards...
Cooper Kupp Day-to-Day After Late-Game Ankle Injury, per Report
After Cooper Kupp left Sunday’s game vs. the 49ers with an ankle injury, the wide receiver is expected to be day-to-day, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. According to Rapoport, Kupp has a low-ankle sprain and he believes he “dodged a bullet” thinking that the injury could have been worse.
Christian McCaffrey's TD trifecta powers 49ers past Rams
Christian McCaffrey had a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown as the visiting San Francisco 49ers continued their regular-season dominance over the rival Los Angeles Rams with a 31-14 victory Sunday at Inglewood, Calif. McCaffrey had a 34-yard passing touchdown in the second quarter, a 9-yard receiving score in the third...
