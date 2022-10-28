Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brooklyn affordable apartments as low as $770 per month, includes heat and hot waterBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Brand-new apartments now available in The Bronx as low as $397 a monthWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Chinese Nationals Caught at Porsche Dealership of Bergen County Using Fake/Stolen Documents to Buy CarBridget MulroyEnglewood, NJ
Related
Clayton News Daily
You Have to See Lizzo's Halloween Take on Two Beloved Characters
Lizzo did not hold back this Halloween, going all out with a handful of detailed costumes. In particular, she nailed her versions of two well-known, beloved characters: Miss Piggy from The Muppets and Marge Simpson from The Simpsons. Taking on Marge first, Lizzo put on a tall wig painted Marge's...
Clayton News Daily
Reese Witherspoon’s Dog Dressed as a Pumpkin Will Make You Smile
Reese Witherspoon dog got in on the Halloween fun!. The actress showed off the French Bullddog's fit on Instagram, and honestly, there's nothing cuter than a pup dressed as a pumpkin. "When your mom makes you go to a Halloween party... and you hate your costume," the text on the...
Clayton News Daily
‘Pickled’ First Look: Emma Watson, Daniel Dae Kim, Stephen Colbert & More Get Their Game Face On (PHOTO)
This charity special is kind of a big dill. Pickled on CBS will see 16 celebrities, including Will Ferrell and Emma Watson, join forces for a tournament of pickleball — the fast-growing sport played with paddles on a small tennis court — to benefit Comic Relief US. And TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the star-studded key art below!
Clayton News Daily
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Debut Epic 'Stranger Things' Couple Costume
Things got a little strange for Nina Dobrev and Shaun White this Halloween. The couple channeled an iconic scene (yes, that one) from Stranger Things as part of their 2022 costumes. The snowboarding legend transformed into Max Mayfield (played by Sadie Sink), while the former Vampire Diaries star embraced the...
Clayton News Daily
Kendall Jenner Makes Fun of Herself in New Halloween Photo
Kendall Jenner isn't afraid to make herself the butt of the joke, as seen by her latest Halloween costume–a slice of cucumber. Fans may remember the viral clip from The Kardashians earlier this year, where the 26-year-old model and reality TV star confused fans with how she cut a cucumber.
Clayton News Daily
Ciara and Her Daughter Channel Serena and Venus Williams for Halloween
Ciara and her daughter threw it back to the '00s for Halloween. The singer and her daughter recreated Serena and Venus Williams' "Got Milk?" campaign from 2000–and they certainly nailed the look. The photo posted by the "One, Two, Step" songstress showcased her and her 5-year-old daughter, Sienna, as...
‘Let’s move on’: The Crown star Elizabeth Debicki urges critics to stop storyline complaints
Elizabeth Debicki, the actor who plays Princess Diana in the forthcoming fifth series of The Crown, has said people need to “move on” from complaining about the show’s depiction of the royals.In recent weeks, both Dame Judi Dench and former prime minister Sir John Major have criticised reported storylines in the new episodes, which will launch on 9 November.Many called for Netflix to add a disclaimer to the start of each episode stating that The Crown is a “fictionalised drama”.In response, Netflix added a disclaimer to its latest trailer.Speaking in a new interview with Radio Times, Debicki, 32, said:...
Kanye West fans start GoFundMe campaigns to 'make him a billionaire again'
Kanye West is not the first man we’d nominate to receive charitable handouts but fans are funny people. A number of Ye’s devotees have reportedly set up GoFundMe status in the hopes of restoring the rapper-producer’s billionaire status. The ‘Goldigger’ singer is seeing his personal fortune plummet thanks to a stream of antisemitic tirades he has spouted across social media. Business after business has cut ties with the Grammy Award-winning star, prompting him to announce on Instagram that he “lost 2 billion dollars in one day.” Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter Last week, Forbes confirmed that West, 45, no longer featured...
Comments / 0