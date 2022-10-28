Elizabeth Debicki, the actor who plays Princess Diana in the forthcoming fifth series of The Crown, has said people need to “move on” from complaining about the show’s depiction of the royals.In recent weeks, both Dame Judi Dench and former prime minister Sir John Major have criticised reported storylines in the new episodes, which will launch on 9 November.Many called for Netflix to add a disclaimer to the start of each episode stating that The Crown is a “fictionalised drama”.In response, Netflix added a disclaimer to its latest trailer.Speaking in a new interview with Radio Times, Debicki, 32, said:...

37 MINUTES AGO