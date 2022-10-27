ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James held himself responsible for Lakers' loss to Nuggets

By Robert Marvi
 4 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers lost yet again on Wednesday, this time to the Denver Nuggets, 110-99, and are now 0-4 to start the season.

Russell Westbrook sat out the contest with a bad hamstring he’s been dealing with since their final preseason game, but it made no difference. Los Angeles continued to have serious problems on the offensive end, as it shot 8-of-30 from 3-point range.

LeBron James committed eight of the team’s 14 turnovers, and those miscues helped lead to 35 fast-break points for Denver. For most of the team, he seemed unusually passive, as he didn’t attack or look to create transition opportunities.

But afterward, he took responsibility for his poor play.

This is the type of leadership a struggling Lakers team needs, but of course, James needs to also lead from the front by coming out with aggression with they face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday and the Nuggets again on Sunday.

If he does so, that type of inspired play can become contagious and finally lead to some wins.

