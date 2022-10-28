Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
GOP Rep. Brad Wenstrup’s niece killed in Seoul crowd surge
Rep. Brad Wenstrup’s niece, Anne Marie Gieske, died in the Halloween crowd surge in Seoul over the weekend, the Ohio Republican said in a statement Monday. “Monica and I, and our entire family, are grieving the loss of our niece Anne Marie Gieske. She was a gift from God to our family. We loved her so much,” Wenstrup said in the statement.
KEYT
What we know about the attack on Paul Pelosi
The man who is alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been charged with assault and attempted kidnapping, the US attorney’s office announced on Monday. The federal charges against David DePape, 42, include one count of “attempted kidnapping of a US official,”...
KEYT
Wife of former U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander dies at age 77
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The family of former Tennessee governor and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander says his wife of 53 years has died at age 77. Known as “Honey,” Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander died surrounded by her family on Saturday at her home outside of the Tennessee city of Maryville. Lamar Alexander is a Republican who served as Tennessee’s governor from 1979 to 1987. He served as Education Secretary under President George H.W. Bush, ran for president and spent three terms in the U.S. Senate before retiring in 2020. Honey Alexander campaigned for her husband throughout his political career, and she supported several groups that focused on family and children’s health.
KEYT
Republicans ride optimistic wave into closing week of campaign, with all eyes on fight for Senate control
Republicans are riding a wave of optimism into the closing week of the fall campaign, eyeing seats far deeper into Democratic terrain than party leaders imagined only weeks ago, with rising GOP confidence of winning a strong House majority amid signs that critical Senate seats are also increasingly within their grasp.
KEYT
‘I was acting like a traitor’; second cooperating Oath Keeper testifies in sedition trial
Graydon Young, the first Oath Keeper to plead guilty to conspiracy in connection to January 6, 2021, told a jury Monday in the trial of five alleged leaders of the far-right group that after the 2020 election, he and other members believed the US government was covering up election fraud and the militia needed to act.
KEYT
Top US cyber official says there’s no ‘specific’ threat to elections, but is concerned about harassment and intimidation
There are no “specific or credible” threats to disrupt election infrastructure in this year’s midterm contests, one of the nation’s top cybersecurity officials said Sunday, even as the federal government remains concerned about attempts — both online and in-person — to interfere in the vote.
KEYT
Oath Keepers member: Capitol riot was historic, spontaneous
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man who stormed the U.S. Capitol with other members of the far-right Oath Keepers has testified that he believed they were participating in a historic event reminiscent of the French Revolution. Graydon Young was a witness for the government Monday at the seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates. Young said he saw parallels between the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and the French people who stormed the Bastille more than two centuries ago. Young was the first Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to a conspiracy charge related to the Capitol attack.
Survivors recount horror of Halloween disaster in Seoul
South Korean authorities said they had no guidelines to handle the huge crowds that gathered for Halloween festivities in Seoul. CNN's Paula Hancocks speaks with survivors and families of the victims of the night's deadly crowd crush.
KEYT
January 6 committee obtains eight emails showing possible planning of post-election crime
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has obtained eight emails from late 2020 that a judge determined show Donald Trump and his lawyers planning to defraud courts and obstruct the congressional vote on the presidency. A new court filing from Trump’s then-attorney...
KEYT
Nuclear memories: Russia, war and childhood fears rekindled
Those of us of a certain age remember the threat. The 1960s were a time of domestic turmoil, yes. But they came, too, with a darker, existential menace: atomic bombs, ICBMs, thermonuclear war, annihilation. The buzzwords of destruction, with the Soviet Union seen as the architect of it all. Nuclear...
KEYT
Paul Pelosi suspect charged with attempting to kidnap House speaker and attempted murder
Paul Pelosi “is making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Monday, following the announcement of state and federal charges against the man accused of attacking him. “Since the horrific attack on Paul early Friday, we have...
Comments / 0