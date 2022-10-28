ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

Related
WFMJ.com

YSU joins network focused on semiconductors and microelectronics

Youngstown State University is working towards advancing in semiconductors and microelectronics. The university is joining other universities throughout Ohio, Michigan and Indiana will be collaborate on the United States' strengths in semiconductors and microelectronics. "As we anticipate more semiconductor related investments in the Midwest area, this network will benefit our...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Multi-million dollar assisted living facility coming to Columbiana

Plans for a new assisted living facility in Columbiana are moving forward. The new $9 million facility will have 79 units and will have 60 full-time employees, as well as a 25 unit memory care center. Approvals and drawings for the project began last spring and have been continuing throughout...
COLUMBIANA, OH
WYTV.com

Big project worries business owners in Mahoning County

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A big sewer project has started along Western Reserve Road in Springfield Township. The first part just covers a quarter mile. There are still two miles to go. It’s sure to impact some businesses and some are not happy. Vince Furrie owns Sparkle...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

New Waterford receives loan to replace sewer system

The Village of New Waterford in Columbiana County is receiving roughly half a million dollars to replace aging sewer lines. The village applied for financing through the Ohio Water Development Authority for the design of 40,500 feet of sanitary sewers. They will receive a loan of $451,575.00 at 3.66% for...
NEW WATERFORD, OH
mahoningmatters.com

BUSINESS ROUNDUP | Kravitz Deli serving up 2022 Sandwich Honor Roll

Thursday is National Sandwich Day, and Kravitz Deli, 3135 Belmont Ave., Liberty, will recognize “local heroes” with its 2022 Sandwich Honor Roll. The Honor Roll sandwiches were selected by owner Matt Rydarowicz to honor those in the community who “have impressed him and supported his efforts” after he took over the deli from former owner Jack Kravitz, a news release states.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Ohio granting $500,000 to demolish 25 blighted buildings in Columbiana County

The State of Ohio is spending $37.3 million dollars to tear down blighted buildings in Columbiana and 29 other counties. The latest round of funding from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program includes half-a-million dollars for the Columbiana County Land Reutilization Corporation. That $500,000 will be used to demolish 25 structures in the county.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | October 31st

Vindicator file photo / October 29, 1955 | Dan Heindel Jr., left, and L. Calvin Sommer, two of the men leading the Community Chest drive 67 years ago, made it clear that there was serious work to be done, with the campaign still $226,447 below the year’s goal. October...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Thousands without power in Mahoning, Trumbull counties

Thousands of homes and businesses lost power Friday morning across the Valley. According to the FirstEnergy website, there were 1,222 outages in the city as of noon. A map showed that the impacted area included Downtown and the East Side. The utility estimated that power would be restored is now...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman Fire truck, car collide on Market Street

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a car and a Boardman Township fire truck. The collision occurred at around 7 a.m. Monday along Market Street near Forest Lake Drive. Troopers say no one was seriously injured. Fire Chief Mark Pitzer tells 21 News that the car...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman Chick-Fil-A to close for two weeks for remodeling

Boardman residents looking to get their chicken sandwich fix will have to look elsewhere for awhile, as the Boardman Chick-Fil-A has announced it will be temporarily closing for two weeks. According to the restaurant's Facebook page, closure is set to begin Saturday, October 29 at 7:00 p.m. with the closure...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Western Reserve Road road restrictions begin Monday

Drivers should expect some serious traffic changes as Mahoning County begins work on the Western Reserve Road sewer project, which is the next phase before the widening of the road starts. County Engineer Pat Ginetti says the work, scheduled to begin on Monday, October31, will lead to some closures along...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Trailer burns on I-80 in Mercer County

I-80 westbound traffic is back to normal near the Ohio state line in Mercer County after a truck trailer caught on fire Saturday afternoon. PSP Mercer Dispatchers tell 21 News the incident happened at the 1 1/2 mile marker. Traffic resumed after the fire was put out. There were no...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
27 First News

Side hustle turns into a successful family business

WARREN, Oh (WKBN) – If you’re looking for award-winning, mouth-watering BBQ, look no further than Cockeye BBQ in Warren. What was once a side hustle for owner Eric Hoover just celebrated its seventh successful year in business. Cockeye BBQ offers dine-in or take-out low and slow real wood-fired...
WARREN, OH
wtuz.com

New Philadelphia School Issue on the November Ballot

Nick McWilliams reporting – A renewal levy for the New Philadelphia City School District is back on the ballot on November 8th. Superintendent Amy Wentworth discussed the ballot issue which does not create any new taxes, and registers 1 mil each year for the district. The levy lasts five...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH

