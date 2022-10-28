Read full article on original website
Related
WFMJ.com
YSU joins network focused on semiconductors and microelectronics
Youngstown State University is working towards advancing in semiconductors and microelectronics. The university is joining other universities throughout Ohio, Michigan and Indiana will be collaborate on the United States' strengths in semiconductors and microelectronics. "As we anticipate more semiconductor related investments in the Midwest area, this network will benefit our...
WFMJ.com
Multi-million dollar assisted living facility coming to Columbiana
Plans for a new assisted living facility in Columbiana are moving forward. The new $9 million facility will have 79 units and will have 60 full-time employees, as well as a 25 unit memory care center. Approvals and drawings for the project began last spring and have been continuing throughout...
Local college students launch new business
They are selling products produced by the school's bee apiary.
WYTV.com
Big project worries business owners in Mahoning County
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A big sewer project has started along Western Reserve Road in Springfield Township. The first part just covers a quarter mile. There are still two miles to go. It’s sure to impact some businesses and some are not happy. Vince Furrie owns Sparkle...
WFMJ.com
New Waterford receives loan to replace sewer system
The Village of New Waterford in Columbiana County is receiving roughly half a million dollars to replace aging sewer lines. The village applied for financing through the Ohio Water Development Authority for the design of 40,500 feet of sanitary sewers. They will receive a loan of $451,575.00 at 3.66% for...
Columbiana County town getting $451K for sewer improvement
The Village of New Waterford is getting a low-interest state loan to help with the cost of a sewer upgrade.
Youngstown’s City Centre One has new tenant
Youngstown's City Centre One has a new tenant.
mahoningmatters.com
BUSINESS ROUNDUP | Kravitz Deli serving up 2022 Sandwich Honor Roll
Thursday is National Sandwich Day, and Kravitz Deli, 3135 Belmont Ave., Liberty, will recognize “local heroes” with its 2022 Sandwich Honor Roll. The Honor Roll sandwiches were selected by owner Matt Rydarowicz to honor those in the community who “have impressed him and supported his efforts” after he took over the deli from former owner Jack Kravitz, a news release states.
WFMJ.com
Ohio granting $500,000 to demolish 25 blighted buildings in Columbiana County
The State of Ohio is spending $37.3 million dollars to tear down blighted buildings in Columbiana and 29 other counties. The latest round of funding from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program includes half-a-million dollars for the Columbiana County Land Reutilization Corporation. That $500,000 will be used to demolish 25 structures in the county.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | October 31st
Vindicator file photo / October 29, 1955 | Dan Heindel Jr., left, and L. Calvin Sommer, two of the men leading the Community Chest drive 67 years ago, made it clear that there was serious work to be done, with the campaign still $226,447 below the year’s goal. October...
Historically Black Youngstown church celebrates 100 years
The Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church on Youngstown's East Side celebrated 100 years with a gala Sunday.
WFMJ.com
Thousands without power in Mahoning, Trumbull counties
Thousands of homes and businesses lost power Friday morning across the Valley. According to the FirstEnergy website, there were 1,222 outages in the city as of noon. A map showed that the impacted area included Downtown and the East Side. The utility estimated that power would be restored is now...
WFMJ.com
Boardman Fire truck, car collide on Market Street
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a car and a Boardman Township fire truck. The collision occurred at around 7 a.m. Monday along Market Street near Forest Lake Drive. Troopers say no one was seriously injured. Fire Chief Mark Pitzer tells 21 News that the car...
WFMJ.com
Boardman Chick-Fil-A to close for two weeks for remodeling
Boardman residents looking to get their chicken sandwich fix will have to look elsewhere for awhile, as the Boardman Chick-Fil-A has announced it will be temporarily closing for two weeks. According to the restaurant's Facebook page, closure is set to begin Saturday, October 29 at 7:00 p.m. with the closure...
New Chipotle restaurant coming to Columbiana County
A popular Mexican fast food restaurant will be making its way to Columbiana County.
WFMJ.com
Western Reserve Road road restrictions begin Monday
Drivers should expect some serious traffic changes as Mahoning County begins work on the Western Reserve Road sewer project, which is the next phase before the widening of the road starts. County Engineer Pat Ginetti says the work, scheduled to begin on Monday, October31, will lead to some closures along...
Lost Treasure Of Gold in Central Ohio From The French & Indian War is Worth $25,000
AARRGH! Hoist the Sails and Load the Boat... We be Headed to... Ohio?. Yep. Awful Pirate impression. But that quest for treasure is still real, as there's actually lost, buried gold in the State of Ohio worth more than $25,000 from before the Revolutionary War. So how has no one found it in almost 250 years?
WFMJ.com
Trailer burns on I-80 in Mercer County
I-80 westbound traffic is back to normal near the Ohio state line in Mercer County after a truck trailer caught on fire Saturday afternoon. PSP Mercer Dispatchers tell 21 News the incident happened at the 1 1/2 mile marker. Traffic resumed after the fire was put out. There were no...
27 First News
Side hustle turns into a successful family business
WARREN, Oh (WKBN) – If you’re looking for award-winning, mouth-watering BBQ, look no further than Cockeye BBQ in Warren. What was once a side hustle for owner Eric Hoover just celebrated its seventh successful year in business. Cockeye BBQ offers dine-in or take-out low and slow real wood-fired...
wtuz.com
New Philadelphia School Issue on the November Ballot
Nick McWilliams reporting – A renewal levy for the New Philadelphia City School District is back on the ballot on November 8th. Superintendent Amy Wentworth discussed the ballot issue which does not create any new taxes, and registers 1 mil each year for the district. The levy lasts five...
Comments / 0