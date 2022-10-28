Read full article on original website
Secret new boost spot lets VALORANT players pull off the perfect surprise on Breeze
Attention VALORANT players: All you Vipers stuck on the B site of Breeze, get your glasses on and have a look at this. A simple way to boost yourself up on the back of the site has been found, and it won’t be a secret for long. Get yourself...
All leaked reworked Rell abilities in League of Legends
Rell, the Iron Maiden, is a support champion in League of Legends that was released on Dec. 10, 2020. Designed as a durable engage champion packed with CC that steals enemies’ magic resist and armor, Rell was a dominant pick in pro play for months despite Riot’s repeated nerfs.
Riot reportedly fixes major bug that was banning hundreds of League of Legends players
Hearthsteel, formerly known as Goliath’s Ascendancy, is already one of the most controversial items in League of Legends despite not even officially being in the game yet. After breaking the game and giving users 3.7 quintillion health on the PBE, it also apparently permanently banned hundreds of players who used it. But now, Riot Games has reportedly fixed the issue causing the bans and is looking to unban everyone affected.
Gaben finally welcomed fans to The International 2022, but was it too late?
The International is more than a competition for the best Dota 2 teams in the world. It’s also a tradition that unites new and veteran Dota fans. While the matches have been top-notch in TI11, Valve looked like they forgot about some of the finer details, and they’re currently on the rebound to do right by the fans.
CoD streamer uses recorder as controller to hit unfathomable trick shot in MW2
You may not know DeanoBeano by name. The Call of Duty streamer is recognized less for his play and more for how he goes about it. Using a recorder as a controller (yes, the instrument many people learned how to play as children), Deano has captivated the hearts of many by producing clips of incredibly difficult plays considering how he is going about the game.
League fans call for creation of ‘Zeka award’ following DRX star’s breakout performance at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. League of Legends fans on social media are calling for the minting of a new “award”...
When does Modern Warfare 2 DMZ come out? | MW2 DMZ release date details
With every new Call of Duty title, fans look forward to the new maps and game modes that will set it apart from other titles in the series. The same is true of Modern Warfare 2, and the new multiplayer modes that come with it. One of the game’s most-anticipated...
When does Muerta release in Dota 2?
The International is the perfect place for announcements and the heart of high-level Dota 2 competition. On the final day of TI11, on Oct. 30, Valve took the stage to announce Dota 2’s 124th hero, Muerta. The teaser for the hero didn’t include any details regarding her abilities which...
Epic to add 3 ‘beloved’ character sets to Fortnite tomorrow, according to leak
Fortnite is one of the most active live-service games out right now thanks to the fact it’s constantly surprising players with new cosmetics and crossovers. The most recent collab that made waves was Dragon Ball this past August, but a new crossover could be coming soon. Three “beloved” character sets could be coming tomorrow, Nov. 1, according to a data miner on Twitter.
Star ADC Danny will not play for Evil Geniuses’ LCS team in 2023, according to report
Evil Geniuses is reportedly in the market for a new starting AD carry for its League of Legends roster. The team will be without its breakout star ADC Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki for the 2023 season, according to a report from Sander Hove of The Game Haus. Danny missed...
Dota 2 pros have mixed opinions on The International’s large prize pool being split to support other events
Dota 2 is the home of The International, which features the highest prize pools in esports. Every year fans get to crowdfund the most prestigious tournament in the Dota 2 calendar through the battle pass, and the winner almost takes half of it. Given the tournament’s top-heavy prize pool distribution...
Ceb owns up to awful Tundra prediction with meme-worthy tribute
The Dota 2 battle pass isn’t the only place where players can make their predictions for teams. Sometimes predictions can be made on social media platforms, and that’s exactly what OG’s Ceb did after Tundra Esports kicked Fata from their roster at the beginning of the 2021-2022 DPC season, saying the roster change would go down as one of the worst in the history of the game.
League’s next batch of Space Groove skins have apparently leaked
League of Legends’ next big skin line release could take players back to outer space if a recent leak is to be trusted. Earlier today, an upcoming batch of Space Groove skins was leaked online, with new skins for Gragas, Lissandra, Nami, Ornn, Taric, Teemo, and Twisted Fate all teased. The skins were first leaked on the Skin Spotlights YouTube channel, which has a history of previewing League skins prior to their release.
OpTic’s Scump lays out only way he would play past 2023 Call of Duty League season
Scump dropped a Tactical Nuke-sized announcement on the competitive Call of Duty community last week when he declared that he plans to retire after the upcoming professional season. But today on stream, the King of CoD told fans there’s one way in which he’ll compete beyond 2023: if OpTic win every single tournament this season.
Modern Warfare 2 is reportedly fastest-selling CoD ever after mega launch weekend
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is marking a return to glory for the franchise, at least in a business sense. MW2 is the fastest-selling game in the history of the franchise, according to a new report by Barron’s. The game has reportedly made over $600 million dollars in its first weekend, boasting some very impressive sales, even for a series this big.
No, MATUMBAMAN didn’t die—his Dota 2 career just ended after TI11
The International gathers the best teams worldwide and allows fans to watch the highest level of Dota 2 that a human can play. In addition to the quality of matches, the stakes of each match often rise due to storylines, and Team Liquid certainly had one of the best writers pitching their part of the script.
Season 15 weapon buffs and nerfs feature a shotgun shake-up and energy weapon madness in Apex Legends
While many Apex Legends fans weren’t particularly pleased with the perceived lack of changes included in the patch notes for season 15, the same can’t be said of the game’s pool of weapons, which will undergo their customary shake-up ahead of the new season. Perhaps most interesting is the return of the Mastiff to ground loot, shaking up the game’s shotgun meta, as well as buffs and nerfs to some of the game’s most popular weapons over the last few seasons.
FURIA and 00 Nation’s Brazilian derby spearheads second round of Challengers Stage of CS:GO Rio Major
The second round of the Challengers Stage of the IEM CS:GO Rio Major 2022 is about to start, and it features some hefty matchups. The Brazilian home crowd has some exciting games to look forward to. Two of their favorites, 00 Nation and FURIA, are expected to open the second round with a derby matchup. Another Brazilian team, Imperial, will also meet a South American squad in the form of 9z.
Gaimin Gladiators lose key player as post-TI11 shuffle starts early
The International 2022 will conclude on Oct. 30 for the three teams still competing, but for those out of the competition already, plotting for the upcoming DPC season has already begun. While Dota 2 fans were focused on the TI11 finals, Gaimin Gladiators announced the departure of Miroslav “BOOM” Bičan...
Does Modern Warfare 2 have split-screen? | How to play split-screen in MW2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the latest first-person military shooter from the brand that has banked on yearly releases for nearly two decades. Players worldwide have been hopping online or playing on the couch against their friends. However, with many FPS games beginning to move away from the split-screen model, players are curious if Modern Warfare 2 has a split-screen feature.
