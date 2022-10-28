While many Apex Legends fans weren’t particularly pleased with the perceived lack of changes included in the patch notes for season 15, the same can’t be said of the game’s pool of weapons, which will undergo their customary shake-up ahead of the new season. Perhaps most interesting is the return of the Mastiff to ground loot, shaking up the game’s shotgun meta, as well as buffs and nerfs to some of the game’s most popular weapons over the last few seasons.

12 HOURS AGO