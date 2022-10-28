Read full article on original website
Driver, 55, Killed In Crash At Northampton County Intersection (UPDATE)
A 55-year-old driver was killed in a crash at a Northampton County intersection before dawn on Monday, Oct. 31, state police confirmed. The crash occurred at the intersection of North Walnut and East Northampton Streets in Bath Borough just before 5 a.m., a public information release said. A Kia Forte...
Motorcyclist killed in Lower Saucon crash
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Northampton County. It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday on Route 378, near the Saucon Valley Square shopping center. Scotty Andrew Bernard, 35, of Tobyhanna, died in the crash, the county coroner's office said.
Coroner IDs pedestrian fatally struck by car in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner has identified the man who died after being hit by a vehicle near Trexler Park in Allentown on Sunday. John Nick, 77, was pronounced dead just after 6:30 a.m. at the scene of the crash, near the intersection of Springhouse Road and Springwood Drive, the coroner said in a news release.
Coroner identifies victim of fatal pedestrian crash
A 77-year-old man was identified Monday as the pedestrian who died Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Allentown, the Lehigh County coroner reports. The incident occurred about 5:47 a.m., according to Allentown police Capt. Alicia Conjour, at Springhouse Drive and Springwood Road across from an entrance to Trexler Memorial Park in West Allentown.
One dead after Route 283 crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Manheim Borough Police Department says one person has died after a crash closed a portion of Route 283 in both directions late Saturday evening. The Lancaster County Coroner was called to the crash just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the...
Route 100 crash in Pottstown involved several vehicles
POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- A crash involving several vehicles tied up traffic on Route 100 in Pottstown. It happened around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Three of the vehicles involved were heavily damaged. We're told at least two people were taken to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be...
New Hanover Responds to Orchard Lane Home Fire
NEW HANOVER PA – A resident in the 2300 block of Orchard Lane in New Hanover Township, who Montgomery County emergency dispatchers said valiantly tried to extinguish a fire at the back of that property with a garden hose, received extra help Sunday (Oct. 30, 2022) at about 3:58 p.m. from New Hanover Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services (at top and above) and several assisting first responders.
Fatal crash closed section of Route 283 in Lancaster County: report
A fatal crash Saturday evening closed a portion of Route 283 in both directions in Lancaster County. Lancaster Online reported that the multiple-vehicle crash happened in Rapho Township at 10:51 p.m. on Route 283 westbound on the area of South Esbenshade Road. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
No CO, contaminants detected after sweep of Salisbury Twp. school
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A private school in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County was briefly evacuated just after noon Monday after concerns about a possible carbon monoxide leak or other contaminant in the building. Hundreds of kids were outside in the parking lot of Lehigh Christian Academy, which meets in Cedar...
Pedestrian struck and killed Sunday morning in Allentown
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed early Sunday morning in Allentown, the city’s police department said. The incident occurred at around 5:47 a.m. on Sunday, according to Allentown Police Captain Alicia Conjour, at the intersection of Springhouse Drive and Springwood Road across from an entrance to Trexler Memorial Park in West Allentown.
2 killed in crash of small plane at Luzerne County farm
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Authorities say two people were killed after a small plane crashed over the weekend at a Luzerne County farm where hayrides were being offered over the weekend. Officials in Luzerne County’s Hanover Township said no one at Dorian’s Farm was injured when the two-seat plane came...
Fatal crash on Route 283 in Lancaster County
A fatal crash closed part of Route 283 in Lancaster County overnight. The crash occurred just before 11 p.m., near the Esbenshade Road exit. Dispatchers have confirmed that three vehicles were involved. The coroner was called. The westbound lanes of 283 were closed for nearly five hours. Manheim Borough Police...
69 News at 6:00 - Man charged with attempted homicide for highway shooting near Allentown
Pennsylvania State Police have charged a man with attempted homicide after a shooting last week, in traffic, on Route 22 just outside of Allentown. Troopers say Jacob Garcia came to them and said he fired shots at a man in car because he "feared for his life," but investigators say witnesses told them it looked like a road-rage incident. Troopers also believe the shot that wounded the driver of the car came from behind.
Dauphin County crash sends 3 to hospital
Police in Dauphin County are investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital. According to Lt. Jesse Foltz of The Penbrook Police Department, it appears the vehicle was first involved in a non-injury hit-and-run, at Canby and Walnut in Penbrook Borough around 2 a.m. Shortly after that, the...
Blotter: Harassment, assault, disorderly conduct, thefts, vehicle accidents
Vehicle Accident, Stop Signs and Yield Signs – At 9:07 p.m. Oct. 22, a crash occurred at the intersecting roads of Mount Zion and Greble roads when a 2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide driven by a 66-year-old Lebanon man was traveling south on Mount Zion and a 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by a 17-year-old Myerstown female proceeded through a stop sign without clearance. The Harley-Davidson hit the Toyota on its driver’s side as it pulled into the intersection. The juvenile was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained no injuries. The Lebanon man was not wearing his seatbelt and sustained minor injuries but refused transport. Police cited the juvenile with stop signs and yield signs.
2 hurt in downtown Reading shooting
READING, Pa. - Police are looking for the man who shot two other young men in downtown Reading on Sunday. A 28-year-old and 22-year-old were standing at Eighth and Penn streets around 8:30 p.m. when a third, unidentified man comes up and shoots them after a brief exchange, police said in a news release.
Deadly motorcycle crash in Schuylkill County
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Schuylkill County. It happened on Valley Road in Cass Township around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police say a pickup traveling north tried to turn into a parking lot and was hit by the motorcycle. The rider was thrown...
Authorities investigate fire that tore through part of downtown Tamaqua
TAMAQUA, Pa. - Schuylkill County authorities are working to figure out what caused a raging fire that devastated part of downtown Tamaqua. Firefighters spent hours battling the blaze that ripped through a row of buildings Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. On Sunday, debris was being shoveled off of the sidewalk...
One dead, one missing in single plane crash
Luzerne County, Pa. — Emergency crews have been dispatched to a plane crash along St. Mary’s Road in Hanover Township, officials say. The single engine plane crashed just after 3 p.m., according to Luzerne County Firewire. One person has died and crews are searching for a second person who reportedly parachuted out of the plane prior to the crash. The plane went down near the Hanover Area Memorial Elementary School, Firewire reports. The location is within 20 miles of three airports, including Wilkes-Barre Wyoming Valley, Bailiwick, and Clarks Hill airports.
Person jumped from second floor window to escape house fire
READING, Pa. -- Someone jumped from the second floor of a burning home in Reading. Fire crews were called to the 200 block of Schuylkill Avenue around 4 a.m. this morning. They arrived to find the home heavily involved and the flames threatening a neighboring commercial building. Officials say one...
