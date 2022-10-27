Read full article on original website
La La Anthony Reveals Whether She Plans To Marry Again After Carmelo Divorce
La La Anthony appeared to have her future love life all mapped out during a stop by The Breakfast Club on Thursday, Oct. 27. The actress/TV personality had recently caught the bouquet at a friend’s wedding, prompting the morning show’s hosts to ask if she would ever marry again and what her perfect match looks like after her 10-year marriage to NBA star Carmelo Anthony ended in June 2021.
ETOnline.com
La La Anthony Addresses Split From Carmelo Anthony, Says She 'Never' Turned a Blind Eye to Cheating
La La Anthony doesn't see herself ever getting married again. The BMF star reflected on her divorce from Carmelo Anthony during an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Thursday, declaring that getting hitched was a one-time deal for her. "I'm never getting married again," she pronounced. "It's one of those...
urbanbellemag.com
Carlos King Subs Kandi Burruss After She Makes Controversial Accusations?
Carlos King and Kandi Burruss are not in a good place anymore. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss is currently filming the upcoming season. This is despite the fact that some people have been critical of her time on the show. As we reported, Marlo Hampton told Carlos King that Kandi has been coasting. So Marlo intended to make her earn her peach during Marlo’s first season as a main cast member. Marlo also threw Carlos under a bus while appearing on his podcast, “Reality with The King.” And she accused Carlos of saying Kandi wasn’t earning her check while he was an Executive Producer on RHOA. So fans began to suspect that Carlos and Kandi aren’t on good terms anymore.
Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom
In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
Stephen A. Smith Goes Off On Kanye West, Revises His Prior Take On The Rapper’s Career Survival
Volatile ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith unleashed on Kanye West today, asking whether Jewish people helped him or hurt him in his business deals. Smith spoke on his Know Mercy podcast today in the wake of West’s embattled week of interviews, in which the rapper’s comments cost him several business deals amid widespread condemnation.
Lori Harvey Is A Sexy Lady In Red In Her Latest Ensemble
Lori Harvey owned the night in this red look for Paris Fashion Week.
AOL Corp
You Need to See Rihanna Dancing in Her Underwear and a Hoodie in New Video
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Rihanna is promoting her loungewear the best way she knows how—with herself as the muse. The singer shared a new video on Instagram yesterday, in which she is seen dancing around in a...
Mary J. Blige Performs In A Black And Gold Matthew Reisman Look And We’re In Love
Mary J. Blige is still reminding us why she’s the fashion queen during her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour stops and as usual, we just can’t get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense!. Earlier today, the Queen of R&B took to Instagram to show her...
BravoCon 2022: Larsa Pippen Skirts Rumors She's Dating Michael Jordan's Son
Larsa Pippen is a major face at the 2022 BravoCon convention in New York City, among others like Teresa Giudice, Kandi Burruss, and Erika Jayne. The convention, which took place from October 14 to 16, aired tons of drama from recent Bravo programming. For instance, Kandi Burruss addressed NeNe Leakes' lawsuit against Bravo, according to People, which she later dismissed. Then, Sutton Stracke threw shade at all of her cast mates on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." It was glorious.
Complex
Cam’ron Shares DM He Sent Nia Long Shooting His Shot With Actress
Cam’ron tried to shoot his shot with Nia Long by sliding into her DMs, and shared his message to her on Instagram. “Hey stink. I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out,” Killa Cam wrote. “Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold.”
Kim Kardashian Leaves North’s Game With Saint & Chi After Kanye Claims Kris Slept With Drake
Kim Kardashian, 41, attended her nine-year-old daughter North‘s basketball game over the weekend as her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, continues to make headlines by speaking out about her family. The SKIMS founder was photographed wearing a black long-sleeved top, matching nylon pants with white stripes going down the sides, and black heels as she left the court at the end of the event, which took place in Thousand Oaks, CA. Her son Saint, 6, walked ahead of her as she carried her daughter Chicago, 4, in her arms.
Tia Mowry Spotted Without Wedding Ring Same Day As Cory Hardrict Divorce Announcement
Single lady! Tia Mowry was seen out and about without her wedding ring on the same day she announced her divorce from Cory Hardrict. Tia, 44, looked casually cute in a purple sweater and matching leggings while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 4. She pulled her hair back into a low ponytail as she balanced a water bottle and her keys in one hand and held her phone in the other.
Alicia Keys Does Barbiecore with Balmain Pumps at JR Ridinger’s Celebration of Life
Alicia Keys brought Barbiecore inspiration with a formal spin to mogul JR Ridinger’s celebration of life in Miami. While arriving to the occasion with husband Swizz Beatz, Keys wore a black two-piece ensemble. The Grammy Award-winning musician donned a crop top with matching trousers for the occasion, which fit into the all-black ensembles traditionally worn at similar events. For an additional pop of color, she layered the two with a bright pink silk blazer, which included a boxy silhouette and pointed lapels. Keys completed her ensemble with a bold red lip, as well as gold hoop earrings. Beatz coordinated with her in a black shirt, jacket and joggers, complete with chunky black sneakers.
TODAY.com
See Serena Williams live it up on a girls weekend in Mexico
In another edition of “Let’s Scroll,” Michelle Collins shares what’s buzzing on social media, including Ricky Gervais’ thought-provoking tweets, Serena Williams girl’s weekend and more!Oct. 14, 2022.
Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
Nia Long's Ex Reveals Actress Is Giving Ime Udoka 'Unconditional Love' & Support Despite Cheating Scandal
Nia Long’s ex spoke out to show support for the actress’ fiancé, Ime Udoka, as the embattled NBA coach finds himself in the middle of a shocking cheating scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com reported, Udoka was suspended as head coach of the Boston Celtics on September...
Candiace Dillard-Bassett Slams Gizelle Bryant Calling Her A “Calculated Slab Of Misery” After Stirring Up Drama With Husband Chris Bassett On RHOP
If there’s one thing we know about Real Housewives of Potomac’s Candiace Dilliard-Bassett, it’s that she does not play around. She said it best, “we don’t play in the P, honey!”. Season 7 of the Housewives’ best franchise is just underway and we’re already getting...
Yung Miami & Southside Celebrate Their Adorable Daughter Summer Miami’s 3rd Birthday
Rapper Yung Miami and producer 808 Mafia celebrate their daughter Summer Miami's 3rd birthday over the weekend. Check out photos inside.
hotnewhiphop.com
Floyd Mayweather Gifts YoungBoy’s Son A Gorgeous Mini-Range Rover
Floyd Mayweather is showering his grandson with gifts. Ever since Yaya Mayweather gave birth to NBA YoungBoy’s child, Floyd has been spending a ton of time with KJ. If you remember, Kentrell Jr. has actually taken a liking to the sport of boxing and at just a young age, he has demonstrated interest in learning how to be like his grandfather.
Lil Baby Says BBLs Are Becoming Played Out
Lil Baby believes the Brazilian butt lift craze is getting slightly out of hand. The Atlanta rapper is currently on a promo run for his It's Only Me album, which drops on Friday (Oct. 14). On Wednesday (Oct. 11), Lil Baby was a guest on Big Loon's The Experience Podcast. During the talk, the "In a Minute" rapper was asked about his preference in a woman's body type.
