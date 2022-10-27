ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Firefly Lane': Everything We Know About the Final Season

Firefly Lane has a lot of questions to answer when it returns for its second and final season on Netflix. Starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as best friends Tully Hart and Kate Mularkey, the one-hour drama is back for the final 16 episodes, with the first half dropping in December. Based on the 2008 novel by Kristin Hannah, the series -- which was one of Netflix's most popular of 2021 -- chronicles Tully and Kate's lifelong friendship as it spans over the course of three decades.
'The Best Man' Cast Returns for Their 'Final Chapters' in Peacock Series Teaser: Watch!

The crew is back and better than ever! Peacock dropped the first teaser for its upcoming limited series, The Best Man: Final Chapters, on Saturday. In a full circle moment for the franchise, the streamer revealed the footage at this year's Urbanworld Film Festival where the original The Best Man film premiered in 1999.
'Severance' Adds Alia Shawkat, Gwendoline Christie, Merritt Wever and More to Season 2

Praise Kier! Severance has added eight new cast members as the Apple TV+ series starts production on season 2. Among those joining the expanded ensemble are Alia Shawkat, Gwendoline Christie and Merritt Wever. Rounding out the new additions are Christopher Guest regular Bob Balaban, Beauty and the Beast voice star...
'The Winchesters' Sneak Peek: John Flashes Back to a Painful Memory (Exclusive)

John, Mary and their friends are back on the hunt in the latest episode of The Winchesters. In Tuesday's hour, titled "Masters of War," the Monster Club find themselves at the center of a case when the details of a veteran's death don't add up. As John (Drake Rodger), Mary (Meg Donnelly), Carlos (Jojo Fleites) and Latika (Nida Khurshid) start to investigate the suspicious circumstances surrounding the soldier's death, they find themselves with more than they bargained for. Of course, it's the Supernatural universe!
'Bachelor in Paradise': Why Sarah Abruptly Left the Beach

Sarah Hamrick is speaking out. On Monday night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, host Jesse Palmer revealed that Sarah had left the beach due to a family emergency, something she addressed on social media after the show aired. The reality star revealed that her grandmother passed away. "Opening myself up...
Cormac Roth, Musician and Actor Tim Roth's Son, Dead at 25

Cormac Roth, son of Tim Roth, has died at the age of 25. The English actor shared that his son died following a battle with cancer on Oct. 16. Roth shared the news in a statement to ET. "On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac...
'The View' Features Will Smith-Inspired 'Oscars Slap' Kids Costume in Halloween Segment

On The View's Halloween episode, the show drew attention to the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars in a way nobody saw coming. In a special segment titled "Boo Are You Wearing?," which highlighted costumes for kids surrounding hot topics in the news, wardrobe supervisor Ashley Alderfer Kaufman introduced one child in a gold bodysuit dressed as an Oscar statue with a red handprint on their face.
Mariah Carey Transforms From a Witch Into the Queen of Christmas: 'It's Time!'

Pack up your broomsticks and unpack the tinsel because Mariah Carey has officially kickstarted the holiday season! The pop diva had a little fun at midnight on Nov. 1 with a playful video ringing in the festive time of year as the reigning Queen of Christmas. "IT’S TIIIIIIIIME!!!!!!!! 🎄🎉❤️#MariahSZN," she...
Cardi B Shares Adorable Photos of Her Son Wave and Hints at Wanting Baby No. 3

Cardi B has babies on the brain! On Sunday, the proud mom shared photos of her and Offset’s 1-year-old son, Wave -- and hinted at wanting another child. “My son so fire….I can’t wait to get business finish [sic] and have my third,” the 30-year-old rapper wrote on Twitter.
Heidi Klum Details Her Epic Worm on a Fishing Hook Halloween Costume (Exclusive)

Per usual, Heidi Klum pulled out all the stops for Halloween this year. At her annual party on Monday night -- which returned this year after a two-year-long COVID-19 hiatus -- the 49-year-old model shocked everyone by dressing up as a giant earthworm on a fishing hook. She writhed and...

