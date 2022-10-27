Read full article on original website
Related
KTVB
'Firefly Lane': Everything We Know About the Final Season
Firefly Lane has a lot of questions to answer when it returns for its second and final season on Netflix. Starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as best friends Tully Hart and Kate Mularkey, the one-hour drama is back for the final 16 episodes, with the first half dropping in December. Based on the 2008 novel by Kristin Hannah, the series -- which was one of Netflix's most popular of 2021 -- chronicles Tully and Kate's lifelong friendship as it spans over the course of three decades.
KTVB
Evan Peters Stayed in Character as Jeffrey Dahmer While Filming the Netflix True-Crime Series
Following the success of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the true-crime series about the serial killer's gruesome crimes which became a massive hit on Netflix, Evan Peters is sharing what it was like to get into character and take on such an intense project. "I was terrified....
KTVB
Who Dies in 'The White Lotus' Season 2? What We Know About the Murder Mystery
The White Lotus is finally back on HBO. After an explosive first season set in Hawaii, creator Mike White's social satire returns with season 2 as the new, "volcanic" installment set at a Sicilian luxury resort follows an ensemble of eccentric guests and employees, whose lives clash in unexpected ways.
KTVB
'The Best Man' Cast Returns for Their 'Final Chapters' in Peacock Series Teaser: Watch!
The crew is back and better than ever! Peacock dropped the first teaser for its upcoming limited series, The Best Man: Final Chapters, on Saturday. In a full circle moment for the franchise, the streamer revealed the footage at this year's Urbanworld Film Festival where the original The Best Man film premiered in 1999.
KTVB
'Severance' Adds Alia Shawkat, Gwendoline Christie, Merritt Wever and More to Season 2
Praise Kier! Severance has added eight new cast members as the Apple TV+ series starts production on season 2. Among those joining the expanded ensemble are Alia Shawkat, Gwendoline Christie and Merritt Wever. Rounding out the new additions are Christopher Guest regular Bob Balaban, Beauty and the Beast voice star...
Why are we drawn to true crime documentaries? Experts explain
True crime programs, podcasts and docudramas are now the most watched documentary sub-genre, according to Parrot Analytics, a media tracking company.
KTVB
'Love Is Blind' Sneak Peek: SK Admits He's 'Scared' Right Before Heading to Meet Raven at the Altar
Is SK getting cold feet? In ET's exclusive sneak peek clip for season 3 of Love Is Blind, future business school student SK Alagbada is preparing to walk down the aisle to his fiancée, Raven Ross. Though SK has seemed pretty level-headed about the Love Is Blind experiment --...
KTVB
'The Winchesters' Sneak Peek: John Flashes Back to a Painful Memory (Exclusive)
John, Mary and their friends are back on the hunt in the latest episode of The Winchesters. In Tuesday's hour, titled "Masters of War," the Monster Club find themselves at the center of a case when the details of a veteran's death don't add up. As John (Drake Rodger), Mary (Meg Donnelly), Carlos (Jojo Fleites) and Latika (Nida Khurshid) start to investigate the suspicious circumstances surrounding the soldier's death, they find themselves with more than they bargained for. Of course, it's the Supernatural universe!
KTVB
Shonda Rhimes Joins Celebs Quitting Twitter: 'Not Hanging Around for Whatever Elon Has Planned'
Elon Musk officially took ownership of Twitter last week, ending months of back and forth over the $44-billion deal. It also kicked off an exodus from the app as users -- both famous and not -- took umbrage with how his acquisition seemingly allows more hate speech to be spewed from trolls and racists.
KTVB
'Saturday Night Live' Alum Chris Redd Addresses NYC Attack that Left Him Hospitalized
Chris Redd is speaking out following an attack that left him hospitalized. On Sunday, the Saturday Night Live alum took to his Instagram Story to thank everyone for the well-wishes following the news of his attack. “I’ve been resting up like crazy but I want to say thank you thank...
KTVB
Lindsay Lohan Talks Her Return to Acting, Life as a Newlywed and Her Views on Social Media
Welcome to the Lohan-aissance! Lindsay Lohan is preparing for her return to the screen in the upcoming Netflix holiday rom com, Falling for Christmas, and to celebrate her comeback, the 36-year-old star is posing for a magazine cover, which is rare for her these days. In the cover story for...
KTVB
'Bachelor in Paradise': Why Sarah Abruptly Left the Beach
Sarah Hamrick is speaking out. On Monday night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, host Jesse Palmer revealed that Sarah had left the beach due to a family emergency, something she addressed on social media after the show aired. The reality star revealed that her grandmother passed away. "Opening myself up...
KTVB
Cormac Roth, Musician and Actor Tim Roth's Son, Dead at 25
Cormac Roth, son of Tim Roth, has died at the age of 25. The English actor shared that his son died following a battle with cancer on Oct. 16. Roth shared the news in a statement to ET. "On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac...
KTVB
'The View' Features Will Smith-Inspired 'Oscars Slap' Kids Costume in Halloween Segment
On The View's Halloween episode, the show drew attention to the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars in a way nobody saw coming. In a special segment titled "Boo Are You Wearing?," which highlighted costumes for kids surrounding hot topics in the news, wardrobe supervisor Ashley Alderfer Kaufman introduced one child in a gold bodysuit dressed as an Oscar statue with a red handprint on their face.
KTVB
Anna Faris Reveals What It Would Take for Her to Return to 'Scary Movie' Franchise (Exclusive)
Anna Faris is down to make a return to the Scary Movie franchise -- if the price is right!. ET's Ash Crossan sat down with Faris and her The Estate co-star, Toni Collette, to discuss her return to acting and the beloved horror parody franchise. "I love Regina [Hall] so...
KTVB
Mariah Carey Transforms From a Witch Into the Queen of Christmas: 'It's Time!'
Pack up your broomsticks and unpack the tinsel because Mariah Carey has officially kickstarted the holiday season! The pop diva had a little fun at midnight on Nov. 1 with a playful video ringing in the festive time of year as the reigning Queen of Christmas. "IT’S TIIIIIIIIME!!!!!!!! 🎄🎉❤️#MariahSZN," she...
KTVB
Frankie Jonas and His Girlfriend Dress as Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift in Hilarious Halloween Look
Nothing like a little brotherly love (and teasing). Frankie Jonas, the youngest Jonas brother, had some Halloween fun over the weekend. Taking aim at his older brother, Joe Jonas, and Joe's famous ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift, Frankie and his own girlfriend, Anna Olsen, shared a series of funny pics and even a video of them dressed as the former couple.
KTVB
Cardi B Shares Adorable Photos of Her Son Wave and Hints at Wanting Baby No. 3
Cardi B has babies on the brain! On Sunday, the proud mom shared photos of her and Offset’s 1-year-old son, Wave -- and hinted at wanting another child. “My son so fire….I can’t wait to get business finish [sic] and have my third,” the 30-year-old rapper wrote on Twitter.
KTVB
Jennifer Hudson Takes Audience to Church With 'Sister Act' Halloween Costume and Song Medley
Jennifer Hudson went all out for her first Halloween as a daytime talk show host! The singer surprised her Jennifer Hudson Show audience with her Sister Mary Clarence costume reveal and a performance worth both Sister Act films on the Halloween episode airing on Monday. Fellow EGOT recipientWhoopi Goldberg played...
KTVB
Heidi Klum Details Her Epic Worm on a Fishing Hook Halloween Costume (Exclusive)
Per usual, Heidi Klum pulled out all the stops for Halloween this year. At her annual party on Monday night -- which returned this year after a two-year-long COVID-19 hiatus -- the 49-year-old model shocked everyone by dressing up as a giant earthworm on a fishing hook. She writhed and...
Comments / 0