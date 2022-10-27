Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Tulsa surgeon performs Oklahoma's first procedure with new artificial disc replacement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There is a new option for people suffering from chronic neck and back pain. Dr. Kris Parchuri says he has performed hundreds of spinal disc replacement surgeries in Green Country. Now, he's the first in Oklahoma to use a new procedure with a new device.
okcfox.com
Pawnee County hero dies saving family from house fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Pawnee County man made the ultimate sacrifice after saving his family from a house fire. It’s not a term to thrown around lightly, but David Badgwell is a hero. The Cleveland native served two tours of Iraq in the U.S. Army, but he gave his life on October 23rd in the place he felt the safest.
okcfox.com
Cherokee Nation breaks ground on new park near Sallisaw
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation officials celebrated the groundbreaking of the new Cherokee Nation Park near Sallisaw this week, located on the Robert s. Kerr Reservoir. Phase one of the project will provide all necessary infrastructure including water, sewer, and electric. In addition, it will add 74 RV...
okcfox.com
Is Halloween unholy? One church debates
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A recent thread on Reddit debated whether Christians should celebrate Halloween. Being in the Bible Belt this is a hot topic every year. Many say Halloween is a day celebrating dark spirits, evil, and all things unholy, therefore churchgoers should not participate. We reached out...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma's 988 Mental Health Lifeline ranks in top 10 across nation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Just three months following the launch of Oklahoma's 988 Mental Health Lifeline in mid-July this year, the call center reports it is seeing high levels of response and assistance. According to the call center's dashboard, the state currently operates at a 99.9% answer rate with...
okcfox.com
BAPD releases the identities of two adults in murder-suicide investigation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow police identified the parents suspected in the deaths of their six children as Brian and Brittney Nelson. Firefighters say they found all the children in a back room of the burning home on Thursday. They say the parents were in a front room.
