Tulsa, OK

Pawnee County hero dies saving family from house fire

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Pawnee County man made the ultimate sacrifice after saving his family from a house fire. It’s not a term to thrown around lightly, but David Badgwell is a hero. The Cleveland native served two tours of Iraq in the U.S. Army, but he gave his life on October 23rd in the place he felt the safest.
Cherokee Nation breaks ground on new park near Sallisaw

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation officials celebrated the groundbreaking of the new Cherokee Nation Park near Sallisaw this week, located on the Robert s. Kerr Reservoir. Phase one of the project will provide all necessary infrastructure including water, sewer, and electric. In addition, it will add 74 RV...
Is Halloween unholy? One church debates

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A recent thread on Reddit debated whether Christians should celebrate Halloween. Being in the Bible Belt this is a hot topic every year. Many say Halloween is a day celebrating dark spirits, evil, and all things unholy, therefore churchgoers should not participate. We reached out...
Oklahoma's 988 Mental Health Lifeline ranks in top 10 across nation

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Just three months following the launch of Oklahoma's 988 Mental Health Lifeline in mid-July this year, the call center reports it is seeing high levels of response and assistance. According to the call center's dashboard, the state currently operates at a 99.9% answer rate with...
