Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDEF
CPD provides update on post office shooting
HIXSON — At 10:26 p.m. Sunday night, CPD was notified of a possible active shooter at a post office located on 6050 Shallowford Rd. “Right now, what I can confirm for you is that there are two deceased from gunshot wound injuries,” said Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy. “Right now, the situation is contained. There is no further threat to the public.”
2 dead in post office shooting, crash in Chattanooga
Two people are dead following a shooting and a crash that occurred late Sunday night in Chattanooga.
WDEF
Suspect seriously wounded in East Chattanooga shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a Halloween morning shooting in East Chattanooga. They say it happened around 10:30 AM at 1900 Milne Street (but the location could change). Police say a 28 year old male suffered potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. If you have any information on the...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga woman, Kingsport man arrested after human remains found at South Holston Lake
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Chattanooga woman and a Kingsport man have been arrested after human remains were found at South Holston Lake Thursday, according to police. Detectives from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations arrived to the scene and launched an immediate investigation.
WDEF
Two Dead After Post Office Shooting and Nail Salon Crash
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A shooting at a Chattanooga post office and a crash at a Hixson nail salon have left two dead Sunday evening. Chattanooga Police say they recieved a call around 10:30 p.m. Sunday of shots fired at the post office on the 6000 block of Shallowford Road. That’s near Shallowford Road’s interchange with Highway 153.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests October 24-30
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Oct. 24-30. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WDEF
Main Post Office facility closed temporarily after Sunday Shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Postal Service announces some fallout from the shooting last night at the main facility. They are temporarily suspending operations at the Main Post Office on Shallowford Road until further notice. That also includes the Chattanooga Finance Station and Chattanooga P&DC. Chattanooga Police say responded to...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga postal worker killed over weekend honored by community at vigil Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A community is honoring the life of a Chattanooga postal worker who was shot and killed over the weekend. Hearts were heavy at the Shallowford post office as friends and family gathered to remember former USPS worker Cody Ransom. We spoke to several loved ones at...
North Georgia man sentenced for dumping hazardous waste
ATLANTA — A North Georgia man was sentenced to prison for dumping hazardous waste without a permit. Amin Ali, 56, of Dalton, has been sentenced after dumping hundreds of drums in a chicken house in North Georgia. “Ali abused the North Georgia environment by illegally dumping hundreds of drums...
WTVCFOX
34-year-old man shot in Chattanooga Sunday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. Police say it happened around 5:23 p.m. in the 2300 block of Union Avenue. CPD says a 34-year-old man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital by...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Nov. 1
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, November 1. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Kevin Bailiff – DUI/2nd, Red Light. Lakisha Baker – Revoked DL, Fail to Appear. Jason Brammer – Evading, Criminal Impersonation. Marcus Brooks...
WTVCFOX
Man dead in car in church parking lot in Cleveland Monday, police say
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was found dead in a car in a church parking lot in Cleveland Monday, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to First Baptist Church on Stuart Road:. The call came after a worker of the church discovered an unresponsive man...
wrganews.com
Walker County Man Wanted For Shooting His Wife
A Walker County man is wanted for shooting his wife Thursday, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on the 14000 block of E. Hwy 136 Lafayette, Georgia. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says that John Robert Wells fled into a wooded area as deputies arrived...
WSMV
Officer shot at after traffic stop leads to chase, three arrested
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were arrested after a traffic stop turned into a car chase where an officer took gunfire. Early Saturday morning, around 12:40 a.m., the Estill Springs Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Spring Creek Road. Tony Eugene Cannon Jr., was arrested for a Lincoln...
4 killed, including 3 high school football players, in northwest Georgia crash
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were killed, including three high school football players, in a single-car crash in northwest Georgia early Sunday, authorities said. Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol responded to a car crash in Chattooga County at around 12:30 a.m. EDT, WTVC reported. The driver and...
WDEF
Search Still on for Rossville Murder Suspect
ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WDEF)- On August 1, Dakota Bradshaw was murdered at his home on East Peachtree Street in Rossville. Three suspects are already in custody, but one is still one on the loose. That suspect is 26 year old Darius Devon Woods of Chattanooga. He is a known gang member...
New info discovered about man accused of starting 70-acre fire in Warren County
News 2 got a closer look at what sparked a 70-acre fire in Warren County earlier this week, forcing many to evacuate, as well as the man who is behind bars in connection with the blaze.
allongeorgia.com
Tragedy Strikes Chattooga County
Chattooga County woke up Sunday morning to an outpouring of prayer requests on social media from individuals as well as social media pages administered by Chattooga High School faculty members. Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader said, “Right now all I can release is that there was a single vehicle crash...
Is Charleston's Public Works Manager a Racist?
Charleston's Public Works Manager, Christopher Scoggins withphoto credit going to his personal Facebook account. Charleston's October Meeting was full of explosive dialog or full of something, to say the least. Several sources have confirmed that two formal complaints were filed against Charleston's Public Works Manager, Christopher Scoggins. This article will cover one of them, as the other will be stand on its own inside of another article.
Grundy County Herald
Family seeking answers into the disappearance of Stacey Crawford
Stacey Annette Crawford has been missing since July 21, 2022. She was last seen in the Whitwell area of Marion County. In the past three months her family members, including sister Angela Simpson Williams, have been actively posting pleas on Facebook for any information about her disappearance. The family is determined to find out what happened to the 44 year old, even if the news is tragic.
Comments / 0