fox2detroit.com
Winning $1M Powerball tickets sold at two Michigan locations, including Redford
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two lottery players in Michigan scored $1 million Powerball awards during this weekend's massive jackpot drawing. And there's still more to play as the winning numbers for the $800 million jackpot remains elusive. The next drawing, with total potential winnings now up to $1 billion in cash, is scheduled for Monday.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo alleges Detroit voting corruption in lawsuit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - In a new lawsuit, Michigan Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo is alleging voting corruption in Detroit. She filed the suit against Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey and the City of Detroit Board of Election Inspectors. "Unfortunately, the city of Detroit has been plagued with election...
fox2detroit.com
Kristina Karamo alleges Detroit voting corruption
Michigan Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo is alleging voting corruption in Detroit. She spoke Monday about a lawsuit recently filed against Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey and the City of Detroit Board of Election Inspectors.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit volunteer group leaving to re-join Ukraine war refugees in Poland
FOX 2 - The war in Ukraine rages on, nearly nine months after Russia invaded its border. The United Nations says more than 3.5 million Ukranians have sought safey in Poland. Jack Lintol, a volunteer with the St. Clare of Montefalco Parish in Grosse Pointe Park, has seen the devastation firsthand. He first went to Poland in May.
fox2detroit.com
Proposal 1: Read the full proposed financial disclosure, term limits law in Michigan
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Proposal 1 would require Michigan elected leaders to file yearly financial disclosures. The proposal would also change term limits for members of the House and Senate. Find more election coverage here. Read the full Proposal 1 text:. A joint resolution proposing an amendment to the state...
fox2detroit.com
Proposal 2: Read the full proposed changes to Michigan voting laws
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan's voting laws could be changing if Proposal 2 passes on Nov. 8. The proposal would add language to the state's constitution to protect the right to vote, require absentee-ballot drop boxes, and postage for absentee applications and ballots, and more. Find more election coverage here.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead, 2 hurt in St. Clair River boating accident
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A boating accident on the St. Clair River on Saturday night killed a man and hurt two other men. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, the group was returning from fishing on the river near Algonac around 10:30 p.m. The 67-year-old Algonac man who was driving the 18-foot Lung boat hit a post. The collision injured the driver and two other men, a 72-year-old Harrison Township man and a 67-year-old Ira Township man.
