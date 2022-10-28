ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Columbia Missourian

Meet the candidates for Missouri auditor

Boone County voters will help elect a new state auditor on Nov. 8. Incumbent Republican State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is running against Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Vote in your best interests, not a politician's

Democracy is on the Nov. 8 ballot. It's there in who you vote for and what political party you vote for. Remember, thousands died for our country to remain a democracy.

